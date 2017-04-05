Notification Logger

Ever wondered why you have to open the console every time you want to want to log a variable?

Notification Logger helps provide desktop notification for your console messages.

During development, You have to check the browser's inspector periodically to see what your console.log()'s are saying.

With notification-logger, you can develop and debug web apps and see console messages as Desktop Notifications.

And it only adds ~50 lines to your project.

Demo

Initial repo forked from chinchang's project screenlog.js. Check out his awesomeness over here

Screenshot

Installing

Use npm or git clone to download the module. npm install notification-logger git clone https://github.com/hkirat/notification-logger.git

or to download the module. include notification-logger.js or notification-logger.min.js

or Initialise with logger.init()

Methods

logger.init - Initialises the logger

- Initialises the logger logger.log - Logs the message via a Desktop Notification only

- Logs the message via a Desktop Notification only console.log - Logs the message via a Desktop Notification and in the browser console

- Logs the message via a Desktop Notification and in the browser console logger.destroy - Reverts console.log to original functionality

Browser Support

Works best on latest versions of Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

To Do

Add Custom Icon to Notifications

Unwrap Objects while Logging them as Desktop Notification

Credits