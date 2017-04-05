Ever wondered why you have to open the console every time you want to want to log a variable?
Notification Logger helps provide desktop notification for your console messages.
During development, You have to check the browser's inspector periodically to see what your console.log()'s are saying.
With notification-logger, you can develop and debug web apps and see console messages as Desktop Notifications.
And it only adds ~50 lines to your project.
Initial repo forked from chinchang's project screenlog.js. Check out his awesomeness over here
npm or
git clone to download the module.
npm install notification-logger
git clone https://github.com/hkirat/notification-logger.git
notification-logger.js or
notification-logger.min.js
logger.init()
logger.init - Initialises the logger
logger.log - Logs the message via a Desktop Notification only
console.log - Logs the message via a Desktop Notification and in the browser console
logger.destroy - Reverts console.log to original functionality
Works best on latest versions of Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari.