notification-logger

by harkirat singh
0.0.0 (see all)

Desktop notification for your console Logs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

962

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Notification Logger npm version

Ever wondered why you have to open the console every time you want to want to log a variable?

Notification Logger helps provide desktop notification for your console messages.

During development, You have to check the browser's inspector periodically to see what your console.log()'s are saying.

With notification-logger, you can develop and debug web apps and see console messages as Desktop Notifications.

And it only adds ~50 lines to your project.

Demo

Initial repo forked from chinchang's project screenlog.js. Check out his awesomeness over here

Screenshot

notification-logger

Installing

  • Use npm or git clone to download the module.
    • npm install notification-logger
    • git clone https://github.com/hkirat/notification-logger.git
  • include notification-logger.js or notification-logger.min.js
  • Initialise with logger.init()

Methods

  • logger.init - Initialises the logger
  • logger.log - Logs the message via a Desktop Notification only
  • console.log - Logs the message via a Desktop Notification and in the browser console
  • logger.destroy - Reverts console.log to original functionality

Browser Support

Works best on latest versions of Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari.

To Do

  • Add Custom Icon to Notifications
  • Unwrap Objects while Logging them as Desktop Notification

Credits

