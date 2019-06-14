Notific8 is an on-page notification JavaScript library. Notific8 has built in themes which come with a set of built in colors for each. The library is designed to be easy to create new themes and colors. The library was born from a want for a simply designed yet modern and stylish notification system that was easily customizable and easy to use.
Version 5 included a major rewrite of the library to bring it up to modern standards and make it easier to use with other frameworks and libraries. Other major changes to the library include:
$ npm install notific8 --save
An interactive demo page can be found in the
demo directory. The demo is written using the Vue library and the source code serves as an example of how to use Notific8 with other libraries and frameworks.
Currently supported and tested:
While not tested, this library should work on Opera versions released after the swap to Chromium. From version 5 onward, the library no longer supports Internet Explorer and that will not be added.
As a rule of thumb, only the most recent plus one version older of a browser are supported unless marked otherwise.
All planned features can be viewed by visiting the issues page.
The styles are written in Scss format and available in the
src/sass directory. Development will continue in Scss only - please do not open issues or pull requests to change the default style format. Contributions containing styles must be in Scss format.
Want to file a bug report or contribute some code? That's most awesome! Please view the guidelines for contributing before opening an issue or pull request.
import { Notific8 } from 'notific8';
Notific8.create('Test notification').then((notification) => {
// open the notification
notification.open().then(() => {
console.log('Notification has been opened!');
});
});
// async example
(async() => {
const notification = await Notific8.create('Test notification');
await notification.open();
console.log('Notification has been opened!');
})();
None of the options are required. Default values are available in the library and automatically set if not provided.
actionButtons: Notific8ActionButton[]
Provides action buttons to the notification. If an action is not provided, the button's action is set to close the notification. The option is an array of Notific8ActionButton interface.
Definition of Notific8ActionButton:
interface Notific8ActionButton {
buttonAction: Function;
buttonText: string;
}
closeHelpText: string
Help text shown when hovering over the close button.
closeReject: Function
The close function returns a promise. This option is used for the rejection of the promise when the notification is closed by the timer or clicking the close button.
closeResolve: Function
The close function returns a promise. This option is used for the resolution of the promise when the notification is closed by the timer or clicking the close button.
horizontalEdge: 'top'|'bottom'
Horizontal edge of the screen to display the notification against. Valid options are the strings
'top' and
'bottom'.
id: string
Queriable ID given to the notification.
imageAltText: string
Alternate text on the image provided with the
imageUrl option. If this is provided but
imageUrl is not, this option will be ignored.
imageUrl: string
URL of the image to display on the notification.
life: number
Life of the notification until it automatically closes. If the
sticky option is applied, this value is ignored.
queue: boolean
Whether or not to add the notification to the queue. The first notification sent in with the queue option true will be automatically opened if there are no notifications on the screen.
queueOpenReject: Function
The open function returns a promise. This option is used for the rejection of the promise when the notification is opened by the queue.
queueOpenResolve: Function
The open function returns a promise. This option is used for the resolution of the promise when the notification is opened by the queue.
sticky: boolean
Whether or not the notification should stay open until the user closes it. If the
life option is passed in with this option, the
life option will be ignored.
title: string
Heading to apply to the notification.
theme: string
Theme to add to the notification for styling. See the themes page for more information.
themeColor: string
Color of the theme to style the notification. See the themes page for more information.
verticalEdge: 'left'|'right'
Vertical edge of the screen to display the notification against. Valid options are the strings
'left' and
'right'.
zIndex: number
Z-index for layer to display the notification.
open(): Promise
Opens the notification object. Returns a promise.
close(): Promise
Closes the notification object. Returns a promise.
getDefaultOptions(): NotificationOptions
Get the default options set for the library.
setDefaultOptions(newDefaultOptions: Notific8Options): void
Set any number of default options at one time by passing in an object that complies with the Notific8Options interface.
setDefaultOption(option: string, newValue: string|number|boolean|Notific8ActionButton[]): void
Set a specific default option. The passed in option's value must comply with the property in the Notific8Options interface.
isNotific8OptionsObjectValid(optionsToCheck: object): boolean
Returns whether or not the passed in notifcation options object is valid.
create(message: string, notificationOptions: Notific8Options = notific8DefaultOptions): Promise
Creates a new notification with the passed in notification message and optional notification options object.
queueOrAddToContainer(notification: Notific8Notification): void
Determines whether to queue or add the passed in notification to a container.
hasQueuedNotifications(): boolean
Returns whether or not there are notifications in the queue.
triggerQueue(): void
Triggers the queue to fire.
The notific8 library is released under the MIT license.
(c) 2013-2019 Pynk Lynn LLC