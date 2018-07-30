notie

notie is a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies

Live demo: https://jaredreich.com/notie

With notie you can:

Alert users

Confirm user choices

Allow users to input information

Allow users to select choices

Allow users to select dates

Features

Pure JavaScript, no dependencies, written in ES6

Easily customizable

Change colors to match your style/brand

Modify styling with the sass file (notie.scss) or overwrite the CSS

Font size auto-adjusts based on screen size

Browser Support

IE 10+

Chrome 11+

Firefox 4+

Safari 5.1+

Opera 11.5+

Installation

< head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "https://unpkg.com/notie/dist/notie.min.css" > < style > .notie-container { box-shadow : none; } </ style > </ head > < body > ... < script src = "https://unpkg.com/notie" > </ script > </ body >

npm install notie

Usage

import notie from 'notie' import { alert, force, confirm, input, select, date, setOptions, hideAlerts } from 'notie'

notie window .notie

Available methods:

notie.alert({ type : Number | String , text : String , stay : Boolean , time : Number , position : String }) notie.force({ type : Number | String , text : String , buttonText : String , position : String , callback : Function }, callbackOptional()) notie.confirm({ text : String , submitText : String , cancelText : String , position : String , submitCallback : Function , cancelCallback : Function }, submitCallbackOptional(), cancelCallbackOptional()) notie.input({ text : String , submitText : String , cancelText : String , position : String , submitCallback : Function (value), cancelCallback : Function (value), autocapitalize : 'words' , autocomplete : 'on' , autocorrect : 'off' , autofocus : 'true' , inputmode : 'latin' , max : '10000' , maxlength : '10' , min : '5' , minlength : '1' , placeholder : 'Jane Smith' , value : String , spellcheck : 'false' , step : '5' , type : 'text' , allowed : [ 'an' , 's' ] }, submitCallbackOptional(value), cancelCallbackOptional(value)) notie.select({ text : String , cancelText : String , position : String , choices : [ { type : Number | String , text : String , handler : Function } ... ], cancelCallback : Function }, cancelCallbackOptional()) notie.date({ value : Date , submitText : String , cancelText : String , position : String , submitCallback : Function (date), cancelCallback : Function (date) }, submitCallbackOptional(date), cancelCallbackOptional(date))

For example:

notie.alert({ text : 'Info!' }) notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'Success!' , stay : true }) notie.alert({ type : 'success' , text : 'Success!' , time : 2 }) notie.alert({ type : 2 , text : 'Warning<br><b>with</b><br><i>HTML</i><br><u>included.</u>' }) notie.alert({ type : 'warning' , text : 'Watch it...' }) notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'Error.' , position : 'bottom' }) notie.alert({ type : 'error' , text : 'Oops!' }) notie.alert({ type : 4 , text : 'Information.' }) notie.alert({ type : 'info' , text : 'FYI, blah blah blah.' }) notie.force({ type : 3 , text : 'You cannot do that, sending you back.' , buttonText : 'OK' , callback : function ( ) { notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'Maybe when you\'re older...' }) } }) notie.confirm({ text : 'Are you sure you want to do that?<br><b>That\'s a bold move...</b>' , cancelCallback : function ( ) { notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'Aw, why not? :(' , time : 2 }) }, submitCallback : function ( ) { notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'Good choice! :D' , time : 2 }) } }) notie.confirm({ text : 'Are you sure?' }, function ( ) { notie.confirm({ text : 'Are you <b>really</b> sure?' }, function ( ) { notie.confirm({ text : 'Are you <b>really</b> <i>really</i> sure?' }, function ( ) { notie.alert({ text : 'Okay, jeez...' }) }) }) }) notie.input({ text : 'Please enter your email:' , submitText : 'Submit' , cancelText : 'Cancel' , cancelCallback : function ( value ) { notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'You cancelled with this value: ' + value }) }, submitCallback : function ( value ) { notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'You entered: ' + value }) }, value : 'jane@doe.com' , type : 'email' , placeholder : 'name@example.com' }) notie.input({ text : 'Please enter your name:' , type : 'text' , placeholder : 'Jane Doe' , allowed : [ 'a' , 's' ] }, function ( value ) { notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'You entered: ' + value }) }, function ( value ) { notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'You cancelled with this value: ' + value }) }) notie.input({ text : 'Please enter the price:' , cancelCallback : function ( value ) { notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'You cancelled with this value: ' + value }) }, submitCallback : function ( value ) { notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'You entered: ' + value }) }, type : 'text' , placeholder : '500' , allowed : new RegExp ( '[^0-9]' , 'g' ) }) notie.select({ text : 'Demo item #1, owner is Jane Smith' , cancelText : 'Close' , cancelCallback : function ( ) { notie.alert({ type : 5 , text : 'Cancel!' }) }, choices : [ { text : 'Share' , handler : function ( ) { notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'Share item!' }) } }, { text : 'Open' , handler : function ( ) { notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'Open item!' }) } }, { type : 2 , text : 'Edit' , handler : function ( ) { notie.alert({ type : 2 , text : 'Edit item!' }) } }, { type : 3 , text : 'Delete' , handler : function ( ) { notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'Delete item!' }) } } ] }) function date ( ) { notie.date({ value : new Date ( 2015 , 8 , 27 ), cancelCallback : function ( date ) { notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'You cancelled: ' + date.toISOString() }) }, submitCallback : function ( date ) { notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'You selected: ' + date.toISOString() }) } }) }

Use ES6 for nicer code and to inherit this :

notie.confirm({ text : 'Leave the page?' , submitCallback : () => this .location.href = 'https://google.com' }) notie.confirm({ text : 'Is ES6 great?' , cancelCallback : () => notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'Why not?' }), submitCallback : () => notie.alert({ type : 1 , text : 'I Agree' }) }) notie.force({ type : 3 , text : 'You cannot do that, sending you back.' , buttonText : 'OK' , callback : () => notie.alert({ type : 3 , text : 'Maybe when you\'re older...' }) })

Custom Styles

$notie-color-success : #57BF57 ; $notie-color-warning : #D6A14D ; $notie-color-error : #E1715B ; $notie-color-info : #4D82D6 ; $notie-color-neutral : #A0A0A0 ; @ import '../../node_modules/notie/src/notie' ;

.notie-container { box-shadow : none; }

Options & Methods

notie.setOptions({ alertTime : 3 , dateMonths : [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' , 'August' , 'September' , 'October' , 'November' , 'December' ] overlayClickDismiss : true , overlayOpacity : 0.75 , transitionCurve : 'ease' , transitionDuration : 0.3 , transitionSelector : 'all' classes : { container : 'notie-container' , textbox : 'notie-textbox' , textboxInner : 'notie-textbox-inner' , button : 'notie-button' , element : 'notie-element' , elementHalf : 'notie-element-half' , elementThird : 'notie-element-third' , overlay : 'notie-overlay' , backgroundSuccess : 'notie-background-success' , backgroundWarning : 'notie-background-warning' , backgroundError : 'notie-background-error' , backgroundInfo : 'notie-background-info' , backgroundNeutral : 'notie-background-neutral' , backgroundOverlay : 'notie-background-overlay' , alert : 'notie-alert' , inputField : 'notie-input-field' , selectChoiceRepeated : 'notie-select-choice-repeated' , dateSelectorInner : 'notie-date-selector-inner' , dateSelectorUp : 'notie-date-selector-up' }, ids : { overlay : 'notie-overlay' }, positions : { alert : 'top' , force : 'top' , confirm : 'top' , input : 'top' , select : 'bottom' , date : 'top' } })

notie.hideAlerts(callbackOptional)

License

MIT