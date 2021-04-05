Nothing is a chainable, callable mock object which always returns itself. You can use it instead of
null and
undefined values so you don't have to place safety checks all over your code. The implementation uses Symbol and Proxy behind the hood which are widely supported by modern desktop and mobile browsers and can be used without a polyfill.
npm i -S nothing-mock
import {Nothing} from 'nothing-mock'
const foo = Nothing
foo.bar.baz.qux().spam.ham[0].map((x) => x + 1).eggs.someFn() // returns Nothing
import {Nothing} from 'nothing-mock'
// A regular function with null-checks
function someFunctionWithNullChecks(foo) {
return foo &&
foo.bar &&
foo.bar.baz &&
foo.bar.baz.qux &&
foo.bar.baz.qux()
}
// There is no need to check for null/undefined if you use Nothing
function someFunction(foo) {
return foo.bar.baz.qux()
}
someFunctionWithNullChecks(null) // returns null
someFunction(Nothing) // returns Nothing
someFunction(null) // throws an exception
import {Nothing, deserialize, serialize} from 'nothing-mock'
const json = `{
"posts": [{
"id": 1,
"userId": 12,
"content": "post 1",
"comments": [{
"id": 1,
"userId": 34,
"content": "comment 1"
}, {
"id": 2,
"userId": 56,
"content": "comment 2"
}]
}, {
"id": 2,
"userId": 78,
"content": "post 2",
"comments": null
}]
}`
const {posts} = deserialize(json) /* returns: [{
"id": 1,
"userId": 12,
"content": "post 1",
"comments": [{
"id": 1,
"userId": 34,
"content": "comment 1"
}, {
"id": 2,
"userId": 56,
"content": "comment 2"
}]
}, {
"id": 2,
"userId": 78,
"content": "post 2",
"comments": Nothing // null values are replaced with Nothing
}] */
function renderPostWithComments(post) {
return `<div>
<p>${post.content}</p>
<ul>${post.comments.map((comment) =>
`<li>${comment.content}</li>`).join('')
}</ul>
</div>`
}
posts.map(renderPostWithComments).join('') /* returns:
`<div>
<p>post 1</p>
<ul>
<li>comment 1</li>
<li>comment 2</li>
</ul>
</div>
<div>
<p>post 2</p>
<ul></ul> // Nothing is rendered empty
</div>` */
// Serializes an object to JSON and
// replaces all Nothing values with null
serialize({posts})
import {Nothing, toBool, isNothing, isSomething} from 'nothing-mock'
const list = [Nothing, true, false, null, undefined, 0, 1, NaN, '', {}, []]
list.filter(toBool) // [true, 1, {}, []]
list.filter(isNothing) // [Nothing]
list.filter(isSomething) // [true, false, 0, 1, NaN, "", {}, []]
import {Nothing} from 'nothing-mock'
Nothing.length // 0
Nothing.name // a string
Nothing.prototype // an object with a constructor
Nothing.toLocaleString() // ""
Nothing.toString() // ""
Nothing.valueOf() // false
import {Nothing, toBool} from 'nothing-mock'
String(Nothing) // ""
Nothing.toString() // ""
Nothing + 'a string' // "a string"
Nothing * 123 // 0
Nothing - 123 // -123
// Gotcha: concatenation of Nothing and a number returns a string
Nothing + 123 // "123"
// Solution: Nothing can be excplicitly converted to a number
Number(Nothing) // 0
Number(Nothing) + 123 // 123
// Gotcha: typecasting of Nothing to a boolean returns true
Boolean(Nothing) // true
!!Nothing // true
// Solution: Nothing can be converted to false
Nothing.valueOf() // false
toBool(Nothing) // false
// Gotcha: returning Nothing from a promise never
// resolves as Nothing is a thenable object
somePromise
.then(() => Nothing)
.then((result) => result) // pending indefinitely
// Solution: wrapping Nothing resolves the issue
somePromise
.then(() => ({result: Nothing}))
.then((result) => result) // promise resolves
Q-1: Proxies are slow and there is a runtime overhead. Why should I use Nothing?
A: You should keep a few things in mind:
Q-2: I believe that it's hard to understand the logic as the code will fail silently if I would use Nothing. I prefer to use try/catch blocks instead, e.g.:
try {
foo.bar.baz()
} catch (e) {
// deal with it somehow
}
A: Many functional programming languages either don't have or don't endorse the use of imperative constructs such as try/catch blocks because they introduce so-called side effects which actually make it harder to debug and reason about the code. And programs which are written in functional programming languages are considered to be less error-prone and easier to support.
You can always check the result if a function call should never return Nothing and then handle it properly:
const someFunction = (handleNothing, arg) => {
const result = foo.bar.baz(arg)
return isNothing(result) ? handleNothing(arg) : result
}
Q-3: Why should I use Nothing if there are better alternatives like optional chaining or lodash.get?
A: Each of these solutions have their pros and cons. Your choice should depend on the use-case:
lodash.get is good for a basic property chain traversal, but it requires an alien syntax and fails when there is a need to call a method somewhere in a property chain:
import get from 'lodash.get'
var foo = null
get(foo, ['bar', 'baz'])() // this will throw an exception
var baz = get(foo, ['bar', 'baz'])
baz && baz() // this won't work if `baz` should be bound to the context of `bar`
// For example:
var foo = {
bar: {
baz() {
console.log(this.qux)
},
qux: 'hello'
}
}
foo.bar.baz() // "hello"
get(foo, ['bar', 'baz'])() // undefined
// This would be a proper solution:
var bar = get(foo, ['bar'])
var baz = get(bar, ['baz'])
baz && baz.call(bar) // "hello"
// But then it's easier to get back to the regular syntax:
foo && foo.bar && foo.bar.baz && foo.bar.baz()
// And good luck using `get` for something like this:
foo.bar.baz()[0].map(() => { /* do something */ })
// BTW, an implementation of a lodash-like `get` helper-function is basically a one-liner:
const get = (o, a) => a.reduce((p, c) => p && p[c], o)
Q-4: I am still not convinced and ain't gonna use Nothing!
A: Thanks for letting me know! Seriously, it's your choice, I am down with it.
MIT