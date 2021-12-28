Categories
not
notevil
●
by Matt McKegg
●
1.3.3 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Evalulate javascript like the built-in javascript eval() method but safely.
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Popularity
Downloads/wk
3.9K
GitHub Stars
198
Maintenance
Last Commit
2mos
ago
Contributors
4
Package
Dependencies
2
License
MIT
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Node.js Eval
Readme
No longer maintained. Do not use.
