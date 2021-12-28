openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
not

notevil

by Matt McKegg
1.3.3 (see all)

Evalulate javascript like the built-in javascript eval() method but safely.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

198

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Eval

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

No longer maintained. Do not use.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

eva
evalEvaluate node require() module content directly
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
214K
node-eval:zap: Evaluate CommonJS modules content directly like node does in require() and more
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
26K
es
eval-slaveDead simple node js evaluator controlled by process input
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial