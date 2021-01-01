nb is a command line and local web note‑taking, bookmarking, archiving, and knowledge base application with:

and more, in a single portable script.

nb creates notes in text-based formats like Markdown, Org, and LaTeX, can work with files in any format, can import and export notes to many document formats, and can create private, password-protected encrypted notes and bookmarks. With nb , you can write notes using Vim, Emacs, VS Code, Sublime Text, and any other text editor you like, as well as terminal and GUI web browsers. nb works in any standard Linux / Unix environment, including macOS and Windows via WSL. Optional dependencies can be installed to enhance functionality, but nb works great without them.

nb is also a powerful bookmarking system featuring:

locally-served, text-centric, distraction-free bookmark browsing in terminal and GUI web browsers,

local full-text search of cached page content with regular expression support,

convenient filtering and listing,

Internet Archive Wayback Machine snapshot lookup for broken links,

tagging, pinning, linking, and full integration with other nb features.

Page information is downloaded, cleaned up, structured, and saved into normal Markdown documents made for humans, so bookmarks are easy to view and edit just like any other note.

nb uses Git in the background to automatically record changes and sync notebooks with remote repositories. nb can also be configured to sync notebooks using a general purpose syncing utility like Dropbox so notes can be edited in other apps on any device.

nb is designed to be portable, future-focused, and vendor independent, providing a full-featured and intuitive experience within a highly composable multimodal user-centric text interface. The entire program is contained within a single well-tested shell script that can be installed, copied, or curl ed almost anywhere and just work, using a strategy inspired by progressive enhancement for various experience improvements in more capable environments. nb works great whether you have one notebook with just a few notes or dozens of notebooks containing thousands of notes, bookmarks, and other items. nb makes it easy to incorporate other tools, writing apps, and workflows. nb can be used a little, a lot, once in a while, or for just a subset of features. nb is flexible.

📝 🔖 🔒 🔍 📔

nb

Installation · Overview

Help

;↑

Installation

Dependencies

Required

Optional

nb leverages standard command line tools and works in standard Linux / Unix environments. nb also checks the environment for some additional optional tools and uses them to enhance the experience whenever they are available.

Recommended:

Also supported for various enhancements:

Ack, afplay , Ag - The Silver Searcher, catimg , exa , ffplay , ImageMagick, GnuPG, highlight , imgcat , kitty's icat kitten, Links, Lynx, Midnight Commander, mpg123 , MPlayer, ncat, note-link-janitor (via plugin), pdftotext , Pygments, Ranger, readability-cli, rga / ripgrep-all, termpdf.py , vifm

macOS / Homebrew

brew tap xwmx/taps brew install nb

Installing nb with Homebrew also installs the recommended dependencies above and completion scripts for Bash and Zsh.

Ubuntu, Windows WSL, and others

npm

npm install -g nb.sh

After npm installation completes, run sudo "$(which nb)" completions install to install Bash and Zsh completion scripts (recommended).

On Ubuntu and WSL, you can run sudo "$(which nb)" env install to install the optional dependencies.

nb is also available under its original package name, notes.sh, which comes with an extra notes executable wrapping nb .

Download and Install

To install as an administrator, copy and paste one of the following multi-line commands:

sudo wget https://raw.github.com/xwmx/nb/master/nb -O /usr/ local /bin/nb && sudo chmod +x /usr/ local /bin/nb && sudo nb completions install sudo curl -L https://raw.github.com/xwmx/nb/master/nb -o /usr/ local /bin/nb && sudo chmod +x /usr/ local /bin/nb && sudo nb completions install

On Ubuntu and WSL, you can run sudo nb env install to install the optional dependencies.

User-only Installation

To install with just user permissions, simply add the nb script to your $PATH . If you already have a ~/bin directory, for example, you can use one of the following commands:

wget https://raw.github.com/xwmx/nb/master/nb -O ~/bin/nb && chmod +x ~/bin/nb curl -L https://raw.github.com/xwmx/nb/master/nb -o ~/bin/nb && chmod +x ~/bin/nb

Installing with just user permissions doesn't include the optional dependencies or completions, but nb core functionality works without them. If you have sudo access and want to install the completion scripts and dependencies, run the following command:

sudo nb env install

Make

To install with Make, clone this repository, navigate to the clone's root directory, and run:

sudo make install

This will also install the completion scripts on all systems and the recommended dependencies on Ubuntu and WSL.

bpkg

To install with bpkg:

bpkg install xwmx/nb

Tab Completion

Bash, Fish, and Zsh tab completion should be enabled when nb is installed using the methods above, assuming you have the appropriate system permissions or installed with sudo . If completion isn't working after installing nb , see the completion installation instructions.

Updating

When nb is installed using a package manager like npm or Homebrew, use the package manager's upgrade functionality to update nb to the latest version. When installed via other methods, nb can be updated to the latest version using the nb update subcommand.

Overview

📝 Notes · Adding · Listing · Editing · Viewing · Deleting · 🔖 Bookmarks · ✅ Todos · ✔️ Tasks · 🏷 Tagging · 🔗 Linking · 🌍 Browsing · 🌄 Images · 🗂 Zettelkasten · 📂 Folders · 📌 Pinning · 🔍 Search · ↔ Moving & Renaming · 🗒 History · 📚 Notebooks · 🔄 Git Sync · ↕️ Import / Export · ⚙️ set & settings · 🎨 Color Themes · 🔌 Plugins · :/ Selectors · 01 Metadata · ❯ Shell · Shortcuts · Help · Specifications · Tests

↑

To get started, simply run:

nb

nb sets up your initial home notebook the first time it runs.

By default, notebooks and notes are global (at ~/.nb ), so they are always available to nb regardless of the current working directory. nb also supports local notebooks.

📝 Notes

Adding

↑ · nb add , nb browse add

Use nb add (shortcuts: nb a , nb + ) to create new notes:

nb add nb add example.md nb add "This is a note." echo "Note content." | nb add nb add --title "Secret Document" --encrypt nb example:add "This is a note." nb add sample/

nb add with no arguments or input will open the new, blank note in your environment's preferred text editor. You can change your editor using the $EDITOR environment variable or nb set editor .

nb files are Markdown files by default. The default file type can be changed to whatever you like using nb set default_extension .

nb add has intelligent argument parsing and behaves differently depending on the types of arguments it receives. When a filename with extension is specified, a new note with that filename is opened in the editor:

nb add example.md

When a string is specified, a new note is immediately created with that string as the content and without opening the editor:

❯ nb add "This is a note." Added: [1] 20200101000000.md

nb add <string> is useful for quickly jotting down notes directly via the command line. Quoting content is optional, but recommended.

When no filename is specified, nb add uses the current datetime as the filename.

nb add can also receive piped content, which behaves the same as nb add <string> :

❯ echo "Note content." | nb add Added: [6] 20200101000100.md ❯ pbpaste | nb add Added: [7] 20200101000200.md ❯ xclip -o | nb add Added: [8] 20200101000300.md

Content can be passed with the --content <content> option, which also creates a new note without opening the editor:

nb add --content "Note content."

When content is piped, specified with --content <content> , or passed as a string argument, use the --edit flag to open the file in the editor before the change is committed.

The title, filename, and content can also be specified with long and short options:

❯ nb add --filename "example.md" -t "Example Title" -c "Example content." Added: [9] example.md "Example Title"

The -t <title> / --title <title> option also sets the filename to the title, lowercased with spaces and non-filename characters replaced with underscores:

❯ nb add --title "Example Title" "Example content." Added: [10] example_title.md "Example Title"

Tags can be added with the --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... option, which takes a comma separated list of tags, converts them to #hashtags, and inserts them between the title and content:

❯ nb add "Example content." --title "Tagged Example" --tags tag1,tag2 Added: [11] tagged_example.md "Tagged Example" ❯ nb show 11 -- print Example content.

Search for tagged items with nb search / nb q :

nb search --tag tag1 nb q -t tag1 -t tag2 nb q \

Files can be created with any file type by specifying the extension either in the filename ( example.md ), the extension by itself ( .md ), or via the --type <type> option ( --type md ):

nb add example.org nb add -- type rst nb add .js

Combining a type argument with piped clipboard content provides a very convenient way to save code snippets using a clipboard utility such as pbpaste , xclip , or pb :

pb | nb add .js pb | nb a rust: .rs pb | nb + snippets: example.hs

Use nb show and nb browse to view code snippets with automatic syntax highlighting and use nb edit to open in your editor.

The clip plugin can also be used to create notes from clipboard content.

Piping, --title <title> , --tags <tag-list> , --content <content> , and content passed in an argument can be combined as needed to create notes with content from multiple input methods and sources using a single command:

❯ pb | nb add "Argument content." \ --title "Sample Title" \ --tags tag1,tag2 \ --content "Option content." Added: [12] sample_title.md "Sample Title" ❯ nb show 12 -- print Argument content. Option content. Clipboard content.

For a full list of options available for nb add , run nb help add .

Password-Protected Encrypted Notes and Bookmarks

Password-protected notes and bookmarks are created with the -e / --encrypt flag and encrypted with AES-256 using OpenSSL by default. GPG is also supported and can be configured with nb set encryption_tool .

Each protected note and bookmark is encrypted individually with its own password. When an encrypted item is viewed, edited, or opened, nb will simply prompt for the item's password before proceeding. After an item is edited, nb automatically re-encrypts it and saves the new version.

Encrypted notes can be decrypted using the OpenSSL and GPG command line tools directly, so you aren't dependent on nb to decrypt your files.

Shortcut Aliases: nb a , nb +

nb includes shortcuts for many commands, including nb a and nb + for nb add :

nb a nb a example.md nb + "This is a note." xclip -o | nb + nb example:a

Other Aliases: nb create , nb new

nb add can also be invoked with nb create and nb new for convenience:

nb new "Example note content." nb create --title "Example Note Title"

Adding with nb browse

Items can also be added within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse add / nb b a :

❯ nb browse add ❯nb · home : + [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [add]

Pass a filename, relative path, and / or notebook name to create a new note at that location:

nb browse add "example/file.md"

nb browse add includes options for quickly pre-populating new notes with content:

❯ nb browse add --title "Example Title" --content "Example content." --tags tag1,tag2 ❯nb · home : + [ [ ] [ [ ] [Example content. ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [add]

nb browse add can also be opened with nb add --browse / nb a -b .

For more information, see Browsing.

Listing & Filtering

↑ · nb ls , nb list , nb browse

To list notes and notebooks, run nb ls (shortcut alias: nb ):

Notebooks are listed above the line, with the current notebook highlighted and/or underlined, depending on terminal capabilities. nb ls also includes a footer with example commands for easy reference. The notebook header and command footer can be configured or hidden with nb set header and nb set footer .

❯ nb ls home ---- [3] example.md · "Example content." [2] sample.md · "Sample content." [1] demo.md · "- Demo list item one."

Notes from the current notebook are listed in the order they were last modified. By default, each note is listed with its id, filename, and an excerpt from the first line of the note. When a note has a title, the title is displayed instead of the filename and first line.

Markdown titles can be defined within a note using either Markdown h1 style or YAML front matter:

# Example Title

Sample Title ============

--- title: Demo Title ---

Org and LaTeX titles are recognized in .org and .latex files:

#+TITLE: Example Org Title

\title{Example LaTeX Title}

Once defined, titles are displayed in place of the filename and first line in the output of nb ls :

❯ nb ls home ---- [3] Example Title [2] Sample Title [1] Demo Title

Pass an id, filename, or title to view the listing for that note:

❯ nb ls Sample\ Title [2] Sample Title ❯ nb ls 3 [3] Example Title

If there is no exact match, nb will list items with titles and filenames that fuzzy match the query:

❯ nb ls exa [3] Example Title ❯ nb ls ample [3] Example Title [2] Sample Title

Multiple words act like an OR filter, listing any titles or filenames that match any of the words:

❯ nb ls example demo [3] Example Title [1] Demo Title

When multiple words are quoted, filter titles and filenames for that phrase:

❯ nb ls "example title" [3] Example Title

For full text search, see Search.

To view excerpts of notes, use the --excerpt or -e option, which optionally accepts a length:

❯ nb ls 3 --excerpt [3] Example Title ----------------- This is an example excerpt. ❯ nb ls 3 -e 8 [3] Example Title ----------------- This is an example excerpt. More example content: - one - two - three

Several classes of file types are represented with emoji indicators to make them easily identifiable in lists. For example, bookmarks and encrypted notes are listed with 🔖 and 🔒 :

❯ nb ls home ---- [4] Example Note [3] 🔒 encrypted-note.md.enc [2] 🔖 Example Bookmark (example.com) [1] 🔖 🔒 encrypted.bookmark.md.enc

File types include:

🔉 Audio 📖 Book 🔖 Bookmark 🔒 Encrypted 📂 Folder 🌄 Image 📄 PDF, Word, or Open Office document 📹 Video

By default, items are listed starting with the most recently modified. To reverse the order, use the -r or --reverse flag:

❯ nb ls home ---- [2] Todos [3] Example Title [1] Ideas ❯ nb ls --reverse [1] Ideas [3] Example Title [2] Todos

Notes can be sorted with the -s / --sort flag, which can be combined with -r / --reverse :

❯ nb ls home ---- [2] Sample Title [3] Example Title [1] Demo Title ❯ nb ls --sort [1] Demo Title [2] Sample Title [3] Example Title ❯ nb ls --sort --reverse [3] Example Title [2] Sample Title [1] Demo Title

nb with no subcommand behaves like an alias for nb ls , so the examples above can be run without the ls :

❯ nb home ---- [2] Sample Title [3] Example Title [1] Demo Title ❯ nb example [3] Example Title ❯ nb 3 --excerpt [3] Example Title ----------------- This is an example excerpt. ❯ nb 3 -e 8 [3] Example Title ----------------- This is an example excerpt. More example content: - one - two - three ❯ nb --sort [1] Demo Title [2] Sample Title [3] Example Title ❯ nb --sort --reverse [3] Example Title [2] Sample Title [1] Demo Title

Short options can be combined for brevity:

❯ nb -sre 2 [3] Example Title ----------------- [2] Sample Title ---------------- Sample Title ============ [1] Demo Title -------------- --- title: Demo Title

nb and nb ls display the 15 most recently modified items. The default limit can be changed with nb set limit <number> . To list a different number of items on a per-command basis, use the -n <limit> , --limit <limit> , --<limit> , -a , and --all flags:

❯ nb -n 1 home ---- [5] Example Five 4 omitted. 5 total. ❯ nb -- limit 2 home ---- [5] Example Five [4] Example Four 3 omitted. 5 total. ❯ nb --3 home ---- [5] Example Five [4] Example Four [3] Example Three 2 omitted. 5 total. ❯ nb --all home ---- [5] Example Five [4] Example Four [3] Example Three [2] Example Two [1] Example One

Lists can be paginated with -p <number> / --page <number> , which paginates by the value of nb set limit by default, or the value of -n <limit> , --limit <limit> , or --<limit> when present:

❯ nb home ---- [6] Example Six [5] Example Five [4] Example Four [3] Example Three [2] Example Two [1] Example One ❯ nb set limit 3 NB_LIMIT set to 3 ❯ nb --page 1 [6] Example Six [5] Example Five [4] Example Four ❯ nb -p 2 [3] Example Three [2] Example Two [1] Example One ❯ nb -p 2 -- limit 2 [4] Example Four [3] Example Three ❯ nb -p 3 --2 [2] Example Two [1] Example One

nb ls is a combination of nb notebooks and nb list in one view and accepts the same arguments as nb list , which lists only notes without the notebook list and with no limit by default:

❯ nb list [100] Example One Hundred [99] Example Ninety-Nine [98] Example Ninety-Eight ... lists all notes ... [2] Example Two [1] Example One

For more information about options for listing notes, run nb help ls and nb help list .

Listing with browse

Items can be listed within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse / nb b :

❯ nb browse example:sample/demo/ ❯nb · example : sample / demo / + search: [ ] [example:sample/demo/7] Title Seven [example:sample/demo/6] Title Six [example:sample/demo/5] Title Five [example:sample/demo/4] Title Four [example:sample/demo/3] Title Three next ❯

For more information, see Browsing.

Editing

↑ · nb edit , nb browse edit

You can edit an item in your editor with nb edit (shortcut: nb e ):

nb edit 3 nb edit example.md nb edit "A Document Title" nb edit example:12 nb example:12 edit nb example:edit 12

edit and other subcommands that take an identifier can be called with the identifier and subcommand name reversed:

nb 3 edit

nb edit can also receive piped content, which it appends to the specified note without opening the editor:

echo "Content to append." | nb edit 1

Content can be passed with the --content <content> option, which also appends the content without opening the editor:

nb edit 1 --content "Content to append."

Use the --overwrite option to overwrite existing file content and the --prepend option to prepend the new content before existing content.

When content is piped or specified with --content <content> , use the --edit flag to open the file in the editor before the change is committed.

Editing Encrypted Notes

When a note is encrypted, nb edit prompts you for the note password, opens the unencrypted content in your editor, and then automatically reencrypts the note when you are done editing.

Shortcut Alias: nb e

nb edit can be called by the shortcut alias, nb e :

nb e 3 nb e example.md nb e "A Document Title" nb 3 e nb e example:12 nb example:12 e nb example:e 12

For nb edit help information, run nb help edit .

Editing with browse

Items can be edited within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse edit / nb b e :

❯ nb browse edit text:formats/markdown/123 ❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · editing · - | + [ [ ] [<https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/> ] [ ] [ [ ] [- <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown> ] [ ] [ [ ] [See also: ] [ ] [- [[text:formats/org]] ] [- [[cli:apps/nb]] ] [ ] [ [ ] [save] · last: 2021-01-01 01:00:00

For more information, see browse edit and Browsing.

Viewing

↑ · nb show , nb browse , nb open , nb peek

Notes and other items can be viewed using nb show (shortcut: nb s ):

nb show 3 nb show example.md nb show "A Document Title" nb 3 show nb show example:12 nb example:12 show nb example:show 12

By default, nb show opens notes in less , with syntax highlighting if bat , highlight , or Pygments is installed. You can navigate in less using the following keys:

Key Function --- -------- mouse scroll Scroll up or down arrow up or down Scroll one line up or down f Jump forward one window b Jump back one window d Jump down one half window u Jump up one half window /<query> Search for <query> n Jump to next <query> match q Quit

If less scrolling isn't working in iTerm2, go to "Settings" -> "Advanced" -> "Scroll wheel sends arrow keys when in alternate screen mode" and change it to "Yes". More Info

Use the -p / --print option to print to standard output with syntax highlighting:

❯ nb show 123 -- print Example content: - one - two - three

Use nb show --print --no-color to print without syntax highlighting.

When Pandoc is available, use the -r / --render option to render the note to HTML and open it in your terminal browser:

nb show example.md --render

nb show also supports previewing other file types in the terminal, depending on the tools available in the environment. Supported file types and tools include:

When using nb show with other file types or if the above tools are not available, nb show opens files in your system's preferred application for each type.

nb show also provides options for querying information about an item. For example, use the --added / -a and --updated / -u flags to print the date and time that an item was added or updated:

❯ nb show 2 --added 2020-01-01 01:01:00 -0700 ❯ nb show 2 --updated 2020-02-02 02:02:00 -0700

nb show is primarily intended for viewing items within the terminal. To view a file in the system's preferred GUI application, use nb open . To browse rendered items in terminal and GUI web browsers, use nb browse .

For full nb show usage information, run nb help show .

Shortcut Alias: nb s

nb show can be called using the shortcut alias nb s :

nb s 3 nb s example.md nb s "A Document Title" nb 3 s nb s example:12 nb example:12 s nb example:s 12

Alias: nb view

nb show can also be invoked with nb view for convenience:

nb view 3 nb view example.md nb view "A Document Title" nb 3 view

Viewing with browse

Items can be viewed within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse / nb b :

❯ nb browse text:formats/markdown/123 ❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · edit | + Daring Fireball: Markdown (daringfireball.net) https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/ Related • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown Comments See also: • [[text:formats/org]] • [[cli:apps/nb]] Tags Content Daring Fireball: Markdown Download Markdown 1.0.1 (18 KB) — 17 Dec 2004 Introduction Markdown is a text-to-HTML conversion tool for web writers. Markdown allows you to write using an easy-to-read, easy-to-write plain text format, then convert it to structurally valid XHTML (or HTML).

For more information, see Browsing.

Deleting

↑ · nb delete , nb browse delete

To delete one or more notes, pass any number of ids, filenames, titles, and other selectors to nb delete (shortcuts: nb d , nb - ):

nb delete 3 nb delete example.md nb delete "A Document Title" nb 3 delete nb delete example:12 nb example:12 delete nb example:delete 12 nb delete example/345 nb delete 89 56 21

By default, nb delete will display a confirmation prompt. To skip, use the --force / -f option:

nb delete 3 --force

Shortcut Aliases: nb d , nb -

nb delete has the aliases nb d and nb - :

nb d 3 nb d example.md nb - "A Document Title" nb 3 d nb - example:12 nb example:12 d nb example:d 12

For nb delete help information, run nb help delete .

Deleting with nb browse

Items can be deleted within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse delete / nb b d :

❯ nb browse delete example:4 ❯nb · example : 4 · ↓ · edit · - | + deleting [4] example_file.md "Example Title" [delete]

For more information, see Browsing.

🔖 Bookmarks

↑ · nb <url> , nb browse , nb bookmark , nb open , nb peek , nb show

nb includes a bookmarking system to conveniently create, annotate, view, search, browse, and manage collections of bookmarks.

Bookmarks in nb are stored as simple structured Markdown files containing information extracted from the bookmarked pages.

To create a new bookmark, pass a URL as the first argument to nb :

nb https://example.com

nb automatically generates a bookmark using information from the page:

# Example Title (example.com) < https: // example.com > ## Description Example description. ## Content Example Title ============= This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. [ More information\... ]( https://www.iana.org/domains/example )

nb embeds the page content in the bookmark, making it available for full text search with nb search and locally-served, distraction-free reading and browsing with nb browse . When Pandoc is installed, the HTML page content is converted to Markdown. When readability-cli is installed, markup is cleaned up to focus on content.

In addition to caching the page content, you can also include a quote from the page in a ## Quote section using the -q <quote> / --quote <quote> option:

nb https://example.com --quote "Example quote line one. Example quote line two."

# Example Title (example.com) < https: // example.com > ## Description Example description. ## Quote > Example quote line one. > > Example quote line two. ## Content Example Title ============= This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. [ More information\... ]( https://www.iana.org/domains/example )

Add a comment in a ## Comment section using the -c <comment> / --comment <comment> option:

nb https://example.com --comment "Example comment."

# Example Title (example.com) < https: // example.com > ## Description Example description. ## Comment Example comment. ## Content Example Title ============= This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. [ More information\... ]( https://www.iana.org/domains/example )

Add related URLs and linked selectors to a ## Related section using the -r (<url> | <selector>) / --related (<url> | <selector>) option:

nb https://example.com --related example:123 -r https://example.com

# Example Title (example.com) < https: // example.com > ## Description Example description. ## Related - [[sample:123]] - < https: // example.net > ## Content Example Title ============= This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. [ More information\... ]( https://www.iana.org/domains/example )

Bookmarks can be tagged using the -t <tag1>,<tag2>... / --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... option. Tags are converted into #hashtags and added to a ## Tags section:

nb https://example.com --tags tag1,tag2

# Example Title (example.com) < https: // example.com > ## Description Example description. ## Tags #tag1 #tag2 ## Content Example Title ============= This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. [ More information\... ]( https://www.iana.org/domains/example )

Search for tagged bookmarks with nb search / nb q :

nb search --tag tag1 nb q -t tag1 nb q \

nb search / nb q automatically searches archived page content:

❯ nb q "example query" [10] 🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Bookmark (example.com)" ------------------------------------------------------------ 5:Lorem ipsum example query.

Bookmarks can also be encrypted:

nb https://example.com --encrypt

Encrypted bookmarks require a password before they can be viewed or opened.

Listing and Filtering Bookmarks

Bookmarks are included in nb , nb ls , nb list , and nb browse along with items of other types. nb bookmark and nb bookmark list can be used to list and filter only bookmarks:

❯ nb bookmark Add: nb <url> Help: nb help bookmark ------------------------------------ [3] 🔖 🔒 example.bookmark.md.enc [2] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.com) [1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com) ❯ nb bookmark list two [2] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.com)

Bookmarks are also included in nb , nb ls , and nb list :

❯ nb home ---- [7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com) [6] Example Note [5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net) [4] Sample Note [3] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc [2] Demo Note [1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

Use the --type <type> / --<type> option as a filter to display only bookmarks:

❯ nb -- type bookmark [7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com) [5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net) [3] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc [1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com) ❯ nb --bookmark [7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com) [5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net) [3] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc [1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

nb saves the domain in the title, making it easy to filter by domain using any list subcommands:

❯ nb example.com [7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com) [1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com)

For more listing options, see nb help ls , nb help list , and nb help bookmark .

Shortcut Aliases: nb bk , nb bm

nb bookmark can also be used with the aliases nb bk and nb bm :

❯ nb bk Add: nb <url> Help: nb help bookmark ------------------------------------ [7] 🔖 Bookmark Three (example.com) [5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net) [3] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc [1] 🔖 Bookmark One (example.com) ❯ nb bm example.net [5] 🔖 Bookmark Two (example.net)

Viewing Bookmarks

↑ · nb browse , nb open , nb peek , nb show

nb provides multiple ways to view bookmark files, bookmarked content, and bookmarked URLs.

Use nb browse (shortcut: nb b ) to browse bookmarks with cached content, [[wiki-style links]], linked #tags, and external links:

❯ nb browse text:formats/markdown/123 ❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · edit | + Daring Fireball: Markdown (daringfireball.net) https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/ Related • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown Comments See also: • [[text:formats/org]] • [[cli:apps/nb]] Tags Content Daring Fireball: Markdown Download Markdown 1.0.1 (18 KB) — 17 Dec 2004 Introduction Markdown is a text-to-HTML conversion tool for web writers. Markdown allows you to write using an easy-to-read, easy-to-write plain text format, then convert it to structurally valid XHTML (or HTML).

For more information, see Browsing.

nb open (shortcut: nb o ) opens the bookmarked URL in your system's primary web browser:

nb open 3 nb open example:12 nb example:12 open nb example:open 12

N.B. To use nb open with WSL, install wslu.

nb peek (shortcut: nb p , alias: nb preview ) opens the bookmarked URL in your terminal web browser, such as w3m, Links, or Lynx:

nb peek 3 nb peek example:12 nb example:12 peek nb example:peek 12

nb open and nb peek work seamlessly with encrypted bookmarks. nb simply prompts you for the bookmark's password.

nb open and nb peek automatically check whether the URL is still valid. If the page has been removed, nb can check the Internet Archive Wayback Machine for an archived copy.

The preferred terminal web browser can be set using the $BROWSER environment variable, assigned in ~/.bashrc , ~/.zshrc , or similar:

export BROWSER=lynx

When $BROWSER is not set, nb looks for w3m , links , and lynx and uses the first one it finds.

$BROWSER can also be used to easy specify the terminal browser for an individual command:

❯ BROWSER=links nb 12 peek ❯ BROWSER=w3m nb 12 peek

nb show and nb edit can also be used to view and edit bookmark files, which include the cached page converted to Markdown.

nb show <id> --render / nb show <id> -r displays the bookmark file converted to HTML in the terminal web browser, including all bookmark fields and the cached page content, providing a cleaned-up, distraction-free, locally-served view of the page content along with all of your notes.

Shortcut Aliases: nb o and nb p

nb open and nb peek can also be used with the shortcut aliases nb o and nb p :

nb o 3 nb o example:12 nb example:12 o nb p 3 nb p example:12 nb example:12 p

Bookmark File Format

Bookmarks are identified by a .bookmark.md file extension. The bookmark URL is the first URL in the file within < and > characters. To create a minimally valid bookmark file with nb add :

nb add example.bookmark.md --content "<https://example.com>"

For a full overview, see nb Markdown Bookmark File Format.

bookmark -- A command line tool for managing bookmarks.

nb includes bookmark , a full-featured command line interface for creating, viewing, searching, and editing bookmarks.

bookmark is a shortcut for the nb bookmark subcommand, accepting all of the same subcommands and options with identical behavior.

Bookmark a page:

❯ bookmark https://example.com --tags tag1,tag2 Added: [3] 🔖 20200101000000.bookmark.md "Example Title (example.com)"

List and filter bookmarks with bookmark and bookmark list :

❯ bookmark Add: bookmark <url> Help: bookmark help --------------------------------------- [3] 🔖 🔒 example.bookmark.md.enc [2] 🔖 Example Two (example.com) [1] 🔖 Example One (example.com) ❯ bookmark list two [2] 🔖 Example Two (example.com)

View a bookmark in your terminal web browser:

bookmark peek 2

Open a bookmark in your system's primary web browser:

bookmark open 2

Perform a full text search of bookmarks and archived page content:

❯ bookmark search "example query" [10] 🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Bookmark (example.com)" ------------------------------------------------------------ 5:Lorem ipsum example query.

See bookmark help for more information.

✅ Todos

↑ · nb do , nb tasks , nb todo , nb undo

Use nb todo (shortcut: nb t ) to create, list, and update todos. nb todos are structured Markdown documents referencing a single primary todo, with optional tasks.

Use nb todo add to create a new todo:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo one." Added: [1] ✔️ [ ] Example todo one. ❯ nb show 1 -- print

Use the --due <date> option to add an optional due date in a ## Due section:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo two." --due "2100-01-01" Added: [2] ✔️ [ ] Example todo two. ❯ nb show 2 -- print 2100-01-01

Add an optional description with the --description <description> option:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo three." --description "Example description." Added: [3] ✔️ [ ] Example todo three. ❯ nb show 3 -- print Example description.

Todos can have tasks. Tasks added with one or more --task <task> options are represented as a markdown task list and placed in a ## Tasks section:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo seven." --task "Task one." --task "Task two." --task "Task three." Added: [7] ✔️ [ ] Example todo seven. ❯ nb show 7 -- print - [ ] Task one. - [ ] Task two. - [ ] Task three.

Related URLs and linked selectors can be added to a ## Related field using the -r (<url> | <selector>) / --related (<url> | <selector>) option:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo four." --related example:123 -r https://example.com Added: [4] ✔️ [ ] Example todo four. ❯ nb show 4 -- print - [[example:123]] - <https://example.com>

Tags can be added to todos with the --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... option:

❯ nb todo add "Example todo five." --tags tag1,tag2 Added: [5] ✔️ [ ] Example todo five. ❯ nb show 5 -- print

Tags, links, and URLs can be browsed in terminal and GUI web browers with nb browse .

Listing Todos

List todos in with nb todos :

❯ nb todos [6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six. [5] ✅ [x] Example todo five. [4] ✔️ [ ] Example todo four. [3] ✅ [x] Example todo three. [2] ✅ [x] Example todo two. [1] ✔️ [ ] Example todo one. ❯ nb todos sample: [sample:4] ✅ [x] Sample todo four. [sample:3] ✔️ [ ] Sample todo three. [sample:2] ✔️ [ ] Sample todo two. [sample:1] ✅ [x] Sample todo one.

Open / undone todos can be listed with nb todos open :

❯ nb todos open [6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six. [4] ✔️ [ ] Example todo four. [1] ✔️ [ ] Example todo one. ❯ nb tasks open sample: [sample:3] ✔️ [ ] Sample todo three. [sample:2] ✔️ [ ] Sample todo two.

Closed / done todos can be listed with nb todos closed :

❯ nb todos closed [5] ✅ [x] Example todo five. [3] ✅ [x] Example todo three. [2] ✅ [x] Example todo two. ❯ nb tasks closed sample: [sample:4] ✅ [x] Sample todo four. [sample:1] ✅ [x] Sample todo one.

See nb help todo for more information.

do / undo

Mark a todo as done or closed with nb do :

❯ nb todo add "Example todo six." Added: [6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six. ❯ nb do 6 Done: [6] ✅ [x] Example todo six.

Re-open a closed todo with nb undo :

❯ nb undo 6 Undone: [6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six.

See nb help do and nb help undo for more information.

✔️ Tasks

↑ · nb do , nb tasks , nb todo , nb undo

nb can list and update tasks in todos and other Markdown documents.

Tasks are defined as one or more Markdown list items starting with - [ ] to indicate an open task or - [x] to indicate a done / closed task:

- [ ] Example open task. - [x] Example closed task.

List tasks in items, folders, and notebooks with nb tasks (shortcut: nb t ), which lists both tasks and todos:

❯ nb tasks 7 [7] ✔️ [ ] Example todo seven. ------------------------------ [7 1] [x] Task one. [7 2] [x] Task two. [7 3] [ ] Task three. ❯ nb tasks example: [example:9] ✔️ [ ] Example todo nine. [example:8] ✅ [x] Example todo eight. -------------------------------------- [example:8 1] [x] Task one. [example:8 2] [x] Task two. [example:6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six. [example:4] Example Note Title ------------------------------ [example:4 1] [ ] Task one. [example:4 2] [x] Task two. [example:4 3] [ ] Task three. [example:3] ✔️ [ ] Example todo three.

Open / undone tasks can be listed with nb tasks open :

❯ nb tasks open 7 [7] ✔️ [ ] Example todo seven. ------------------------------ [7 3] [ ] Task three. ❯ nb tasks open example: [example:9] ✔️ [ ] Example todo nine. [example:6] ✔️ [ ] Example todo six. [example:4] Example Note Title ------------------------------ [example:4 1] [ ] Task one. [example:4 3] [ ] Task three. [example:3] ✔️ [ ] Example todo three.

Closed / done tasks can be listed with nb tasks closed :

❯ nb tasks closed 7 [7] ✔️ [ ] Example todo seven. ------------------------------ [7 1] [x] Task one. [7 2] [x] Task two. ❯ nb tasks closed example: [example:8] ✅ [x] Example todo eight. -------------------------------------- [example:8 1] [x] Task one. [example:8 2] [x] Task two. [example:4] Example Note Title ------------------------------ [example:4 2] [x] Task two.

Tasks are identified by the item selector, followed by a space, then followed by the sequential number of the task in the file.

Use nb do to mark tasks as done / closed:

❯ nb tasks 9 [9] ✔️ [ ] Eample todo nine. ---------------------------- [9 1] [ ] Task one. [9 2] [ ] Task two. [9 3] [ ] Task three. ❯ nb do 9 2 [9] ✔️ [ ] Eample todo nine. ---------------------------- Done: [9 2] [x] Task two. ❯ nb tasks 9 [9] ✔️ [ ] Eample todo nine. ---------------------------- [9 1] [ ] Task one. [9 2] [x] Task two. [9 3] [ ] Task three.

Undo a done / closed task with nb undo :

❯ nb undo 9 2 [9] ✔️ [ ] Example todo nine. ----------------------------- Undone: [9 2] [ ] Task two. ❯ nb tasks 9 [9] ✔️ [ ] Example todo nine. ----------------------------- [9 1] [ ] Task one. [9 2] [ ] Task two. [9 3] [ ] Task three.

See nb help tasks for more information.

↑ · nb add , nb bookmark , nb browse , nb list , nb ls , nb search

nb recognizes #hashtags defined anywhere within a document. A hashtag is defined in nb as a # character followed by any number of letters, numbers, underscores, and dashes.

Notes and bookmarks can be tagged when they are created using the --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... option, which is available with nb add , nb <url> , nb browse add , nb bookmark , and nb todo . --tags takes a comma-separated list of tags, converts them to #hashtags , and adds them to the document.

Tags added to notes with nb add --tags are placed between the title and body text:

❯ nb add --title "Example Title" "Example note content." --tags tag1,tag2

# Example Title #tag1 #tag2 Example note content.

Tags added to bookmarks with nb <url> --tags and nb bookmark <url> --tags are placed in a ## Tags section:

❯ nb https://example.com --tags tag1,tag2

# Example Title (example.com) < https: // example.com > ## Description Example description. ## Tags #tag1 #tag2 ## Content Example Title ============= This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. [ More information\... ]( https://www.iana.org/domains/example )

Tags added to todos with nb todo add --tags are placed in a ## Tags section:

❯ nb todo add --tags tag1,tag2 "Example todo."

# [ ] Example todo. ## Tags #tag1 #tag2

Use nb --tags , nb ls --tags , and nb list --tags to list the tags present in a notebook, folder, or item:

nb --tags nb example/ --tags nb sample:123 --tags

Tagged items can be searched with nb search / nb q :

nb search --tag tag1 nb q -t tag1 nb q \ nb q "#tag1" nb q --tag tag1 --tag tag2 nb q -t tag1 -t tag2 nb q \ nb q --tags tag1,tag2 nb q -t tag1 --or -t tag2 nb q \ nb q "#tag1|#tag2" nb q -t tag1 --tags tag2,tag3 nb q -t tag1 --or --tags tag2,tag3 nb q \

Linked tags can be browsed with nb browse , providing another dimension of browsability in terminal and GUI web browsers, complimenting [[wiki-style linking]].

Tags in notes, bookmarks, files in text-based formats, Word .docx documents, and Open Document .odt files are rendered as links to the list of items in the notebook sharing that tag:

❯nb · example : 321 Example Title Example content with link to [[Sample Title]]. More example content: - one - two - three

Use the -t <tag> / --tag <tag> option to open nb browse to the list of all items in the current notebook or a specified notebook or folder that share a tag:

❯ nb browse example: --tag tag2 ❯nb · example search: [ [example:321] Example Title [example:654] Sample Title [example:789] Demo Title ❯ nb b example: -t tag2 ❯nb · example search: [ [example:321] Example Title [example:654] Sample Title [example:789] Demo Title

For more information about full-text search, see Search and nb search . For more information about browsing, see Browsing and nb browse .

🔗 Linking

↑ · nb browse

Notes, bookmarks, files in text-based formats, Word .docx documents, and Open Document .odt files can reference other items using [[wiki-style links]], making nb a powerful terminal-first platform for Zettelkasten, wiki-style knowledge mapping, and other link-based note-taking methods.

To add a link from a note or bookmark to another in the same notebook, include the id, title, or relative path for the target item within double square brackets anywhere in the linking document:

[[123]] [[Example Title]] [[Sample Folder/456]] [[Sample Folder/Demo Title]]

To link to an item in another notebook, add the notebook name with a colon before the identifier:

[[example:sample/123]] [[demo:Example Title]] [[sample:Example File.md]]

The text for a link can be specified after a pipe | character:

[[example:123|Example Link Text]]

[[wiki-style links]] cooperate well with Org links, which have a similar syntax, providing a convenient option for linking collections of Org files.

Linked items can be browsed with nb browse .

For more information about identifying items, see Selectors.

🌍 Browsing

↑ · nb browse

Use nb browse (shortcut: nb b ) to browse, view, edit, and search linked notes, bookmarks, notebooks, folders, and other items using terminal and GUI web browsers.

nb browse includes an embedded, terminal-first web application that renders [[wiki-style links]] and #hashtags as internal links, enabling you to browse your notes and notebooks in web browsers, including seamlessly browsing to and from the offsite links in bookmarks and notes.

❯ nb browse ❯nb · home : + search: [ ] [home:6] 📌 Example Markdown Title [home:12] 🔒 example-encrypted.md.enc [home:11] 🔖 Example Bookmark (example.com) [home:10] 🔖 🔒 example-encrypted.bookmark.md.enc [home:9] Example .org Title [home:8] 🌄 example-image.png [home:7] 📄 example.pdf [home:5] 🔉 example-audio.mp3 [home:4] Example LaTeX Title [home:3] 📹 example-video.mp4 [home:2] example.md [home:1] 📂 Example Folder

Lists are displayed using the same format as nb and nb ls , including pinned items, with each list item linked. Lists are automatically paginated to fit the height of the terminal window.

❯ nb browse example:sample/demo/ ❯nb · example : sample / demo / + search: [ ] [example:sample/demo/7] Title Seven [example:sample/demo/6] Title Six [example:sample/demo/5] Title Five [example:sample/demo/4] Title Four [example:sample/demo/3] Title Three next ❯

nb browse is designed to make it easy to navigate within terminal web browsers using only keyboard commands, while also supporting mouse interactions. The nb browse interface includes links to quickly jump to parent folders, the current notebook, and other notebooks.

nb browse opens in w3m, Links, or in the browser set in the $BROWSER environment variable. Use nb browse --gui / nb b -g to open in the system's primary GUI web browser.

To open a specific item in nb browse , pass the selector for the item, folder, or notebook to nb browse :

❯ nb browse example:sample/42 ❯nb · example : sample / 42 · ↓ · edit | + Example Title Example content with link to [[Demo Title]]. More example content: • one • two • three

Items can also be browsed with nb show --browse / nb s -b , which behaves identically.

nb browse is particularly useful for bookmarks. Cached content is rendered in the web browser along with comments and notes. Internal and external links are easily accessible directly in the terminal, providing a convenient, distraction-free approach for browsing collections of bookmarks.

❯ nb browse text:formats/markdown/123 ❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · edit | + Daring Fireball: Markdown (daringfireball.net) https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/ Related • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown Comments See also: • [[text:formats/org]] • [[cli:apps/nb]] Tags Content Daring Fireball: Markdown Download Markdown 1.0.1 (18 KB) — 17 Dec 2004 Introduction Markdown is a text-to-HTML conversion tool for web writers. Markdown allows you to write using an easy-to-read, easy-to-write plain text format, then convert it to structurally valid XHTML (or HTML).

Notes, bookmarks, files in text-based formats, source code, Word .docx documents, and Open Document .odt files are converted into HTML and rendered in the browser. Use the down arrow ( ↓ ) link to view or download the original file.

browse edit

Items in text formats can be edited within terminal and GUI web browsers using the edit link on the item page or by opening the item with nb browse edit / nb b e , which automatically resizes the form to fit the current terminal window:

❯ nb browse edit text:formats/markdown/123 ❯nb · text : formats / markdown / 123 · ↓ · editing · - | + [ [ ] [<https://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/> ] [ ] [ [ ] [- <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markdown> ] [ ] [ [ ] [See also: ] [ ] [- [[text:formats/org]] ] [- [[cli:apps/nb]] ] [ ] [ [ ] [save] · last: 2021-01-01 01:00:00

Syntax highlighting, block selection, and other advanced editor features are available with nb browse --gui .

browse add

Add an item within the browser using the + link or nb browse add / nb b a . Pass a notebook, folder, and / or filename selector to create a new note in that location:

❯ nb browse add text:formats/ ❯nb · text : formats / + [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [add]

nb browse add includes options for quickly pre-populating new notes with content:

❯ nb browse add --title "Example Title" --content "Example content." --tags tag1,tag2 ❯nb · home : + [ [ ] [ [ ] [Example content. ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [ ] [add]

browse delete

Use the - link on the nb browse edit page or nb browse delete / nb b d to delete an item:

❯ nb browse delete example:4 ❯nb · example : 4 · ↓ · edit · - | + deleting [4] example_file.md "Example Title" [delete]

browse Search

nb browse includes a search field powered by nb search that can be used to search the current notebook or folder. Search queries are treated as command line arguments for nb search , providing the ability to perform AND and OR queries. Use the -q <query> / --query <query> option to open nb browse to the results page for a search:

❯ nb browse --query "example" ❯nb · home search: [example ] [home:321] Test Title [home:654] Sample Title [home:789] Demo Title ❯ nb b -q "example" ❯nb · home search: [example ] [home:321] Test Title [home:654] Sample Title [home:789] Demo Title

Search for #tags with the -t / --tag / --tags options:

❯ nb browse --tag tag2 ❯nb · home search: [ [home:654] Sample Title [home:789] Demo Title ❯ nb b -t tag2 ❯nb · home search: [ [home:654] Sample Title [home:789] Demo Title

For more information about search options, see Search and nb search .

browse --gui

To open any nb browse view in the system's primary GUI web browser, add the nb browse --gui / nb b -g option:

nb browse sample:123 --gui nb browse example/ -g nb b -g

browse --gui Editing

By default, nb browse --gui uses the browser's default <textarea> for editing items.

Ace is a text editor for GUI web browsers that provides advanced text editing functionality, including block selection and syntax highlighting.

To use Ace as the editor for nb browse --gui , add the following line to your ~/.nbrc file:

export NB_ACE_ENABLED=1

The next time a form is loaded in nb browse , nb will automatically download (from GitHub), install, and enable the Ace editor in nb browse edit --gui and nb browse add --gui .

browse Portability

nb browse depends on ncat , which is available as part of the ncat or nmap package in most package managers, and pandoc . When only pandoc is available, the current note is rendered and [[wiki-style links]] go to unrendered, original files. If only ncat is available, files in plain text formats are rendered with the original markup unconverted. If neither ncat nor pandoc is available, nb browse falls back to the default behavior of nb show .

browse Privacy

nb browse is completely local and self-contained within nb , from the CSS and JavaScript all the way down through the HTTP request parsing and response building, with no imports, libraries, frameworks, or third-party code outside of the few binary dependencies ( bash , git , ncat , pandoc ), the Linux / Unix environment, and the optional Ace editor.

Terminal web browsers don't use JavaScript, so visits from them are not visible to some web analytics tools. nb browse includes a number of additional features to enhance privacy and avoid leaking information:

Page content is cached locally within each bookmark file, making it readable in terminal and GUI web browsers without requesting the page again or needing to be connected to the internet.

<img> tags in bookmarked content are removed to avoid requests.

tags in bookmarked content are removed to avoid requests. Outbound links are automatically rewritten to use an exit page redirect to mitigate leaking information via the referer header.

All pages include the <meta name="referrer" content="no-referrer" /> tag.

tag. Links include a rel="noopener noreferrer" attribute.

attribute. lynx is opened with the -noreferer option.

Shortcut Alias: nb b

nb browse can also be used with the alias nb b :

nb b nb b example:123 nb b sample: -g

For more information, see nb browse .

🌄 Images

↑ · nb browse , nb import , nb open , nb show

nb can be used to view, organize, browse, reference, and work with images in terminals, web browsers, and GUI applications.

Image Items

Import images with nb import :

nb import example.png nb import https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xwmx/nb/master/docs/images/nb.png nb import sample.jpg example:demo/

Imported images are displayed with 🌄 indicators in lists:

❯ nb home ---- [5] Example Five [4] 🌄 example-image.png [3] Example Three [2] Example Two [1] Example One

Imported image items can be opened in the system GUI application for the item's file type using nb open :

nb open example-image.png nb 4 o

Image items can be viewed in web browsers with nb browse , providing a convenient mechanism for browsing notebooks and folders containing image collections.

nb browse renders image items within in an <img> tag on the item page. Open the item page for an image item by passing a selector to nb browse , optionally including the -g / --gui option to open the page in the system GUI web browser:

nb browse 123 nb browse example:456 --gui nb example:456 b -g

The original file can be viewed or downloaded from the item page by either clicking the image item or using the down arrow ( ↓ ) link.

nb browse --gui displays images in any GUI web browser. Some terminal web browsers, such as w3m , can be configured to display images.

nb show can display images directly in the terminal with supported tools and configurations, including:

Inline Images

Images can be referenced and rendered inline within notes, bookmarks, and other items.

To reference an image in the same notebook, specify the image's relative path within the notebook:

# reference "example.jpg" from markdown ![](example.jpg) # reference "demo.png" in the "sample" folder from markdown ![](sample/demo.png)

Images in any notebook can be referenced using the --original URL, obtainable from the image's nb browse item page by either clicking the image item or using the down arrow ( ↓ ) link.

# reference "example.jpg" in the "home" notebook with the --original URL ![](http://localhost:6789/--original/home/example.jpg)

Image references in content are rendered inline within web browsers with nb browse and nb show --render .

<img> tags are stripped from bookmarked content when rendering to HTML. Inline images can still be used in other bookmark sections like ## Comment .

🗂 Zettelkasten

↑

Zettelkasten (German: "slip box") is a method of note-taking and personal knowledge management modeled around a few key features:

Notes are taken liberally on index cards.

Each note is numbered for easy reference.

Index cards are organized into boxes.

Index cards can reference other index cards.

Cards can include tags and other metadata.

Since nb works directly on plain text files organized in normal system directories in normal git repositories, nb is a very close digital analogue to physical zettelkasten note-taking.

For more information about Zettelkasten, see Wikipedia.

📂 Folders

↑ · nb add , nb browse , nb list , nb ls

Items can be organized in folders. To add a note to a folder, call nb add with the folder's relative path within the notebook followed by a slash:

nb add example/ nb add example/demo/

nb automatically creates any intermediate folders as needed.

Folders can be created directly using nb add --type folder :

nb add sample -- type folder nb add example/demo -- type folder

To list the items in a folder, pass the folder relative path to nb , nb ls , nb list , or nb browse with a trailing slash:

❯ nb example/demo/ home ---- [example/demo/3] Title Three [example/demo/2] Title Two [example/demo/1] Title One

Folders can also be identified by the folder's id and listed with a trailing slash:

❯ nb list [1] 📂 example ❯ nb list 1/ [example/2] 📂 demo [example/1] document.md ❯ nb list 1/2/ [example/demo/3] Title Three [example/demo/2] Title Two [example/demo/1] Title One

Items in folders can be idenitified with the folder's relative path using either folder ids or names, followed by the id, title, or filename of the item:

nb list example/demo/1 nb edit example/2/one.md nb show 1/2/Title\ One nb delete 1/demo/1

For folders and items in other notebooks, combine the relative path with the notebook name, separated by a colon:

nb example:sample/ nb add example:sample/demo/ nb edit example:sample/demo/3

Browse starting at any folder with nb browse :

❯ nb browse example:sample/demo/ ❯nb · example : sample / demo / search: [ ] [example:sample/demo/5] Title Five [example:sample/demo/4] Title Four [example:sample/demo/3] Title Three [example:sample/demo/2] Title Two [example:sample/demo/1] Title One

For more information about identifying folders, see Selectors.

📌 Pinning

↑ · nb pin , nb unpin , nb ls , nb browse

Items can be pinned so they appear first in nb , nb ls , and nb browse :

❯ nb home ---- [2] 📌 Title Two [5] Title Five [4] Title Four [3] Title Three [1] Title One

Use nb pin and nb unpin to pin and unpin items:

❯ nb home ---- [5] Title Five [4] Title Four [3] Title Three [2] Title Two [1] Title One ❯ nb pin 4 Pinned: [4] four.md "Title Four" ❯ nb pin 1 Pinned: [1] one.md "Title One" ❯ nb home ---- [4] 📌 Title Four [1] 📌 Title One [5] Title Five [3] Title Three [2] Title Two ❯ nb unpin 4 Unpinned: [4] four.md "Title Four" ❯ nb home ---- [1] 📌 Title One [5] Title Five [4] Title Four [3] Title Three [2] Title Two

nb can also be configured to pin notes that contain a specified #hashtag or other search pattern. To enable tag / search-based pinning, set the $NB_PINNED_PATTERN environment variable to the desired #tag or pattern.

For example, to treat all items tagged with #pinned as pinned items, add the following line to your ~/.nbrc file, which can be opened in your editor with nb settings edit :

export NB_PINNED_PATTERN= "#pinned"

All indicator icons in nb can be customized, so to use a different character as the pindicator, simply add a line like the following to your ~/.nbrc file:

export NB_INDICATOR_PINNED= "💖"

❯ nb home ---- [1] 💖 Title One [5] Title Five [4] Title Four [3] Title Three [2] Title Two

🔍 Search

↑ · nb search

Use nb search (shortcut: nb q ) to perform full text searches, with support for regular expressions, #tags, and both AND and OR queries:

nb search "example query" nb search example: "example query" nb search demo/ "example query" nb search "example query" --all --list nb search "example" "demo" nb search "example" --and "demo" nb search "example|sample" nb search "example" --or "sample" nb search "#example" nb search "\d\d\d-\d\d\d\d" nb search "example" -- type bookmark nb bk q "example" nb q "example query" nb q example: "example query" nb q -la "example query"

nb search prints the id number, filename, and title of each matched file, followed by each search query match and its line number, with color highlighting:

❯ nb search "example" [314] 🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Bookmark (example.com)" -------------------------------------------------------------- 1: 3:<https://example.com> [2718] example.md "Example Note" -------------------------------- 1:

To just print the note information line without the content matches, use the -l or --list option:

❯ nb search "example" --list [314] 🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Bookmark (example.com)" [2718] example.md "Example Note"

Multiple query arguments are treated as AND queries, returning items that match all queries. AND queries can also be specified with the --and <query> option:

nb q "#example" "#demo" "#sample" nb q "#example" --and "#demo" --and "#sample"

nb matches AND query terms regardless of where they appear in a document, an improvement over most approaches for performing AND queries with command line tools, which typically only match terms appearing on the same line.

OR queries return items that match at least one of the queries and can be created by separating terms in a single argument with a pipe character | or with the --or <query> option:

nb q "example|sample" nb q "example" --or "sample"

--or and --and queries can be used together:

nb q "example" --or "sample" --and "demo"

Search for #tags with flexible nb search --tags [<tags>] / nb q -t [<tags>] options:

nb search --tags nb sample:q --tags nb search --tag tag1 nb q -t tag1 nb q \ nb q "#tag1" nb sample:search --tag tag1 --tag tag2 nb sample:q --tags tag1,tag2 nb q --tag tag1 --tag tag2 nb q -t tag1 --or -t tag2 nb q -t tag1 --tags tag2,tag3 nb q -t tag1 --or --tags tag2,tag3 nb q \

nb search leverages Git's powerful built-in git grep . nb also supports performing searches with alternative search tools using the --utility <name> option.

Supported alternative search tools:

Shortcut Alias: nb q

nb search can also be used with the alias nb q (for "query"):

nb q "example" nb q -l "example" nb q -a "example" nb sample:q "example"

For more information about search, see nb help search .

Searching with browse

Searches can be performed within terminal and GUI web browsers using nb browse --query / nb b -q :

❯ nb browse --query "#example" ❯nb · home : + search: [ [home:7] Title Seven [home:32] Title Thirty-Two [home:56] Title Fifty-Six [home:135] Title One Hundred and Thirty-Five

For more information, see Browsing.

↔ Moving & Renaming

↑ · nb move

Use nb move (alias: nb rename , shortcut: nb mv ) to move and rename items:

nb move example.md sample.org nb rename 2 "New Name"

Items can be moved between notebooks and folders:

nb move example:12 demo:Sample\ Folder/

When the file extension is omitted, the existing extension is used:

nb move example.bookmark.md "New Name"

When only a file extension is specified, only the extension is updated:

nb rename 5 .org

Use nb rename --to-bookmark to change the extension of a note to .bookmark.md , nb rename --to-todo to change the extension to .todo.md , and nb rename --to-note to change the extension of a bookmark or todo to either .md or the extension set with nb set default_extension :

nb rename 3 --to-bookmark nb rename 6 --to-note nb rename 7 --to-todo

Use nb rename --to-title to set the filename to the note title, lowercased with spaces and disallowed filename characters replaced with underscores:

❯ nb rename 12 --to-title Moving: [12] 20210101010000.md "Example Title" To: example_title.md Proceed? [y/N]

For details, see nb help move .

To copy items, install the copy / duplicate plugin.

🗒 Revision History

↑ · nb history , nb notebooks

Whenever a note is added, modified, or deleted, nb automatically commits the change to git transparently in the background.

Use nb history to view the revision history of any notebook, folder, or item:

nb history nb history 4 nb history example.md nb history Example nb example: history nb history example: nb history example:12

nb history uses git log by default and prefers tig when available.

Authorship

By default, git commits are attributed to the email and name configured in your global git configuration.

Change the email and name used for a notebook with nb notebooks author :

❯ nb notebooks author Current configuration for : home -------------------------- email (global): example@example.test name (global): Example Name Update? [y/N] ❯ nb notebooks author example Current configuration for : example -------------------------- email (global): example@example.test name (global): Example Name Update? [y/N]

The updated author email and name applies to subsequent commits.

To use a different email and name from the beginning of a notebook's history, create the new notebook using nb notebooks add --author or nb notebooks init --author .

📚 Notebooks

↑ · nb notebooks , nb archive , nb unarchive , nb use

You can create additional notebooks, each of which has its own version history.

Create a new notebook with nb notebooks add :

nb notebooks add example

nb and nb ls list the available notebooks above the list of notes:

❯ nb example · home -------------- [3] Title Three [2] Title Two [1] Title One

Commands in nb run within the current notebook, and identifiers such as ids, filenames, and titles refer to notes within the current notebook. nb edit 3 , for example, tells nb to edit note with id 3 within the current notebook.

To switch to a different notebook, use nb use :

nb use example

If you are in one notebook and you want to perform a command in a different notebook without switching to it, add the notebook name with a colon before the command name:

nb example:add nb example:a nb example:show 5 nb example:s 5 nb example:edit 12 nb example:e 12 nb example:search "example query" nb example:q "example query" nb example: history

The notebook name with colon can also be used as a modifier to the id, filename, or title:

nb edit example:12 nb e example:12 nb example:12 edit nb example:12 e nb show example:misc nb s example:misc nb example:todos.md delete nb example:todos.md d

When a notebook name with colon is called without a subcommand, nb runs nb ls in the specified notebook:

❯ nb example: example · home -------------- [example:3] Title Three [example:2] Title Two [example:1] Title One

A bookmark can be created in another notebook by specifying the notebook name with colon, then a space, then the URL and bookmark options:

❯ nb sample: https://example.com --tags tag1,tag2

Notes can also be moved between notebooks:

nb move 3 example: nb move example:5 sample:

Example Workflow

The flexibility of nb 's argument handling makes it easy to build commands step by step as items are listed, filtered, viewed, and edited, particularly in combination with shell history:

❯ nb example: example · home -------------- [example:3] Title Three [example:2] Title Two [example:1] Title One ❯ nb example: three [example:3] Title Three ❯ nb example:3 show ❯ nb example:3 edit

Notebooks and Tab Completion

nb tab completion is optimized for frequently running commands in various notebooks using the colon syntax, so installing the completion scripts is recommended and makes working with notebooks easy, fluid, and fun.

For example, listing the contents of a notebook is usually as simple as typing the first two or three characters of the name, then pressing the <tab> key, then pressing <enter> / <return> :

❯ nb exa<tab> ❯ nb example: example · home -------------- [example:3] Title Three [example:2] Title Two [example:1] Title One

Scoped notebook commands are also available in tab completion:

❯ nb exa<tab> ❯ nb example:hi<tab>

nb is optimized to work well with a collection of notebooks, so notebooks are a good way to organize notes and bookmarks by top-level topic.

#tags are searchable across notebooks and can be created ad hoc, making notebooks and tags distinct and complementary organizational systems in nb .

Search for a tag in or across notebooks with nb search / nb q :

nb q --tag tag nb q -t tag -a nb q example: "#tag"

Global and Local Notebooks

Global Notebooks

By default, all nb notebooks are global, making them always accessible in the terminal regardless of the current working directory. Global notebooks are stored in the directory configured in nb set nb_dir , which is ~/.nb by default.

Local Notebooks

nb also supports creating and working with local notebooks. Local notebooks are notebooks that are anywhere on the system outside of NB_DIR . Any folder can be an nb local notebook, which is just a normal folder that has been initialized as a git repository and contains an nb .index file. Initializing a folder as an nb local notebook is a very easy way to add structured git versioning to any folder of documents and other files.

When nb runs within a local notebook, the local notebook is set as the current notebook:

❯ nb local · example · home ---------------------- [3] Title Three [2] Title Two [1] Title One

A local notebook is always referred to by the name local and otherwise behaves just like a global notebook whenever a command is run from within it:

nb add nb edit 15 nb move home:Todos local : nb move 1 home: nb search "query string" nb search "query string" --all

Local notebooks can be created with nb notebooks init :

nb notebooks init nb notebooks init ~/example nb notebooks init ~/example https://github.com/example/example.git

Local notebooks can also be created by exporting a global notebook:

nb notebooks export example ../path/to/destination nb export example ../path/to/destination

Local notebooks can also be imported, making them global:

nb notebooks import ../path/to/notebook nb import ../path/to/notebook

nb notebooks init and nb notebooks import can be used together to easily turn any directory of existing files into a global nb notebook:

❯ ls example-directory ❯ nb notebooks init example-directory Initialized local notebook: /home/username/example-directory ❯ nb notebooks import example-directory Imported notebook: example-directory ❯ nb notebooks example-directory home

Archiving Notebooks

↑ · nb archive , nb status , nb unarchive

Notebooks can be archived using nb archive (shortcut: nb ar ):

nb archive nb archive example nb ar nb ar example

When a notebook is archived it is not included in nb / nb ls output, nb search --all , or tab completion, nor synced automatically with nb sync --all .

❯ nb example1 · example2 · example3 · [1 archived] --------------------------------------------- [3] Title Three [2] Title Two [1] Title One

Archived notebooks can still be used individually using normal notebook commands:

nb use example nb example:list

Check a notebook's archival status with nb status (shortcut: nb st ) and nb notebooks status :

nb status nb status example nb st nb st example nb notebooks status nb notebooks status example

Use nb unarchive (shortcut: nb unar ) to unarchive a notebook:

nb unarchive nb unarchive example

For more information about working with notebooks, see nb help notebooks , nb help archive , and nb help unarchive .

For technical details about notebooks, see nb Notebook Specification.

🔄 Git Sync

↑ · nb remote , nb sync

Each notebook can be synced with a remote git repository by setting the remote URL using nb remote :

nb remote set https://github.com/example/example nb example:remote set https://github.com/example/example

Any notebook with a remote URL will sync automatically every time a command is run in that notebook.

When you use nb on multiple systems, you can set a notebook on each system to the same remote and nb will keep everything in sync in the background every time there's a change in that notebook.

Since each notebook has its own git history, you can have some notebooks syncing with remotes while other notebooks are only available locally on that system.

Many services provide free private git repositories, so git syncing with nb is easy, free, and vendor-independent. You can also sync your notes using Dropbox, Drive, Box, Syncthing, or another syncing tool by changing your nb directory with nb set nb_dir <path> , and git syncing will still work simultaneously.

Clone an existing notebook by passing the URL to nb notebooks add :

nb notebooks add example https://gitlab.com/example/example.git

Turn off syncing for a notebook by removing the remote:

nb remote remove nb example:remote remove

Automatic git syncing can be turned on or off with nb set auto_sync .

To sync manually, use nb sync :

nb sync nb example:sync

To bypass nb syncing and run git commands directly within a notebook, use nb git :

nb git fetch origin nb example:git status

Syncing Multiple Notebooks with One Remote

Multiple notebooks can be synced to one remote using orphan branches. An orphan branch is a branch with a history that is independent from the repository's main , master , or equivalent primary branch history. To sync a notebook with a new orphan branch, add the remote using nb remote set and select the option to create a new orphan branch. The name of orphan branch is derived from notebook name and can alternatively be specified as an argument to nb remote set :

nb remote set https://github.com/xwmx/example demo-branch

To create a notebook using an existing orphan branch on a remote, pass the branch name to nb init , nb notebooks add , or nb notebooks init after the URL:

nb init https://github.com/xwmx/example sample-branch nb notebooks add example https://github.com/xwmx/example example-branch

To list all branches on a remote, use nb remote branches :

nb remote branches nb remote branches "https://github.com/xwmx/example"

For information about assigning remotes, see nb help remote .

Private Repositories and Git Credentials

Syncing with private repositories requires configuring git to not prompt for credentials. For repositories cloned over HTTPS, credentials can be cached with git . For repositories cloned over SSH, keys can be added to the ssh-agent .

Use nb sync within a notebook to determine whether your configuration is working. If nb sync displays a password prompt, then follow the instructions above to configure your credentials. The password prompt can be used to authenticate, but nb does not cache or otherwise handle git credentials in any way, so there will likely be multiple password prompts during each sync if credentials are not configured.

Sync Conflict Resolution

nb handles git operations automatically, so you shouldn't ever need to use the git command line tool directly. nb merges changes when syncing and handles conflicts using a couple different strategies.

When nb sync encounters a conflict in a text file and can't cleanly merge overlapping local and remote changes, nb saves both versions within the file separated by git conflict markers and prints a message indicating which files contain conflicting text. Use nb edit to remove the conflict markers and delete any unwanted text.

For example, in the following file, the second list item was changed on two systems, and git has no way to determine which one we want to keep:

# Example Title - List Item apple <<<<<<< HEAD - List Item apricot ======= - List Item pluot >>>>>>> 719od01... [nb] Commit - List Item plum

The local change is between the lines starting with <<<<<<< and ======= , while the remote change is between the ======= and >>>>>>> lines.

To resolve this conflict by keeping both items, simply edit the file with nb edit and remove the lines starting with <<<<<<< , ======= , and >>>>>>> :

- List Item apple - List Item apricot - List Item pluot - List Item plum

When nb encounters a conflict in a binary file, such as an encrypted note, both versions of the file are saved in the notebook as individual files, with --conflicted-copy appended to the filename of the version from the remote. To resolve a conflicted copy of a binary file, compare both versions and merge them manually, then delete the --conflicted-copy .

If you do encounter a conflict that nb says it can't merge at all, nb git and nb run can be used to perform git and shell operations within the notebook to resolve the conflict manually. Please also open an issue with any relevant details that could inform a strategy for handling any such cases automatically.

↕️ Import / Export

↑ · nb import , nb export , nb browse

Files of any type can be imported into a notebook using nb import (shortcut: nb i ). nb edit and nb open open files in your system's default application for that file type.

nb import ~/Pictures/example.png nb open example.png nb import ~/Documents/example.docx nb open example.docx

Multiple filenames and globbing are supported:

nb import ./* nb import ./*.md nb import example.md sample.md

nb import can also download and import files directly from the web:

nb import https://example.com/example.pdf nb open example.pdf

Some imported file types have indicators to make them easier to identify in lists:

❯ nb home ---- [6] 📖 example-ebook.epub [5] 🌄 example-picture.png [4] 📄 example-document.docx [3] 📹 example-video.mp4 [2] 🔉 example-audio.mp3 [1] 📂 Example Folder

Notes, bookmarks, and other files can be exported using nb export . If Pandoc is installed, notes can be automatically converted to any of the formats supported by Pandoc. By default, the output format is determined by the file extension:

nb export example.md /path/to/example.docx nb export Movies /path/to/example.html

For more control over the pandoc options, use the nb export pandoc subcommand:

nb export pandoc 42 --from markdown_strict --to epub -o path/to/example.epub

nb export notebook and nb import notebook can be used to export and import notebooks:

nb export notebook example ../path/to/destination nb import notebook ../path/to/notebook

nb export notebook and nb import notebook behave like aliases for nb notebooks export and nb notebooks import , and the subcommands can be used interchangeably.

For more information about imported and exported notebooks, see Global and Local Notebooks.

For nb import and nb export help information, see nb help import and nb help export .

Exporting with browse

Items can be exported using terminal and GUI web browsers. Use the down arrow ( ↓ ) link on the nb browse item page to download the original file:

❯ nb browse 123 ❯nb · home : 123 · ↓ | + example.pdf

⚙️ set & settings

↑ · nb settings , nb unset

nb set and nb settings open the settings prompt, which provides an easy way to change your nb settings.

nb set

To update a setting in the prompt, enter the setting name or number and then enter the new value. nb will add the setting to your ~/.nbrc configuration file.

Example: editor

nb can be configured to use a specific command line editor using the editor setting.

The settings prompt for a setting can be started by passing the setting name or number to nb set :

❯ nb set editor [6] editor ------ The command line text editor used by `nb`. • Example Values: atom code emacs macdown mate micro nano pico subl vi vim EDITOR is currently set to vim Enter a new value, unset to set to the default value, or q to quit. Value:

A setting can also be updated without the prompt by passing both the name and value to nb set :

❯ nb set editor code EDITOR set to code ❯ nb set 6 code EDITOR set to code ❯ nb set color_theme blacklight NB_COLOR_THEME set to blacklight ❯ nb set limit 10 NB_LIMIT set to 10

Use nb settings get to print the value of a setting:

❯ nb settings get editor code ❯ nb settings get 6 code

Use nb unset or nb settings unset to unset a setting and revert to the default:

❯ nb unset editor EDITOR restored to the default: vim ❯ nb settings get editor vim

nb set and nb settings are aliases that refer to the same subcommand, so the two subcommand names can be used interchangeably.

For more information about set and settings , see nb help settings and nb settings list --long .

🎨 Color Themes

↑ · nb set color_theme , nb set syntax_theme , nb set color_primary , nb set color_secondary

nb uses color to highlight various interface elements, including ids and selectors, the current notebook name, the shell prompt, divider lines, syntax elements, and links.

nb includes several built-in color themes and also supports user-defined themes. The current color theme can be set using nb set color_theme :

nb set color_theme

Built-in Color Themes

blacklight

console

desert

electro

forest

nb (default)

ocean

raspberry

smoke

unicorn

utility

Custom Color Themes

Color themes are nb plugins with a .nb-theme file extension. .nb-theme files are expected to contain one if statement testing for the theme name and setting the color environment variables to tput ANSI color numbers:

if [[ " ${NB_COLOR_THEME} " == "turquoise" ]] then export NB_COLOR_PRIMARY=43 export NB_COLOR_SECONDARY=38 fi

View this theme as a complete file: plugins/turquoise.nb-theme

Themes can be installed using nb plugins :

❯ nb plugins install https://github.com/xwmx/nb/blob/master/plugins/turquoise.nb-theme Plugin installed: /home/example/.nb/.plugins/turquoise.nb-theme

Once a theme is installed, use nb set color_theme to set it as the current theme:

❯ nb set color_theme turquoise NB_COLOR_THEME set to turquoise

The primary and secondary colors can also be overridden individually, making color themes easily customizable:

nb set color_primary nb set color_secondary

To view a table of available colors and numbers, run:

nb set colors

Terminal Syntax Highlighting Theme

nb displays files with syntax highlighting when bat , highlight , or Pygments is installed.

When bat is installed, syntax highlighting color themes are available for both light and dark terminal backgrounds. To view a list of available themes and set the syntax highlighting color theme, use nb set syntax_theme .

GUI Web Syntax Highlighting

Syntax highlighting is also available when viewing and editing items in text formats with nb browse --gui , which incorporates the color theme's primary color into the syntax theme:

Indicators

nb uses emoji characters to represent information about files in lists. These characters are referred to internally as "indicators" and can be customized by assigning a different character to the indicator's environment variable in your ~/.nbrc file, which can be opened with nb settings edit .

For example, to use a different indicator for pinned items, add a line like the following to your ~/.nbrc file:

export NB_INDICATOR_PINNED= "✨"

To turn off an indicator, assign the variable to an empty string:

export NB_INDICATOR_PINNED= ""

Available indicator variables with default values:

export NB_INDICATOR_AUDIO= "🔉" export NB_INDICATOR_BOOKMARK= "🔖" export NB_INDICATOR_DOCUMENT= "📄" export NB_INDICATOR_EBOOK= "📖" export NB_INDICATOR_ENCRYPTED= "🔒" export NB_INDICATOR_FOLDER= "📂" export NB_INDICATOR_IMAGE= "🌄" export NB_INDICATOR_PINNED= "📌" export NB_INDICATOR_TODO= "✔️ " export NB_INDICATOR_TODO_DONE= "✅" export NB_INDICATOR_VIDEO= "📹"

$ Shell Theme Support

astral Zsh Theme - Displays the current notebook name in the context line of the prompt.

🔌 Plugins

↑ · nb plugins

nb includes support for plugins, which can be used to create new subcommands, design themes, and otherwise extend the functionality of nb .

nb supports two types of plugins, identified by their file extensions:

.nb-theme Plugins defining color themes. .nb-plugin Plugins defining new subcommands and adding functionality.

Plugins are managed with the nb plugins subcommand and are installed in the ${NB_DIR}/.plugins directory.

Plugins can be installed from either a URL or a path using the nb plugins install subcommand.

nb plugins install https://raw.githubusercontent.com/xwmx/nb/master/plugins/copy.nb-plugin nb plugins install https://github.com/xwmx/nb/blob/master/plugins/example.nb-plugin nb plugins install https://github.com/xwmx/nb/blob/master/plugins/turquoise.nb-theme nb plugins install plugins/example.nb-plugin

The <url> should be the full URL to the plugin file. nb also recognizes regular GitHub URLs, which can be used interchangeably with raw GitHub URLs.

Installed plugins can be listed with nb plugins , which optionally takes a name and prints full paths:

❯ nb plugins copy.nb-plugin example.nb-plugin turquoise.nb-theme ❯ nb plugins copy.nb-plugin copy.nb-plugin ❯ nb plugins --paths /home/example/.nb/.plugins/copy.nb-plugin /home/example/.nb/.plugins/example.nb-plugin /home/example/.nb/.plugins/turquoise.nb-theme ❯ nb plugins turquoise.nb-theme --paths /home/example/.nb/.plugins/turquoise.nb-theme

Use nb plugins uninstall to uninstall a plugin:

❯ nb plugins uninstall example.nb-plugin Plugin successfully uninstalled: /home/example/.nb/.plugins/example.nb-plugin

Creating Plugins

Plugins are written in a Bash-compatible shell scripting language and have an .nb-plugin extension.

nb includes a few example plugins:

Create a new subcommand in three easy steps:

1. Add the new subcommand name with _subcommands add <name> :

_subcommands add "example"

2. Define help and usage text with _subcommands describe <subcommand> <usage> :

_subcommands describe "example" <<HEREDOC Usage: nb example Description: Print "Hello, World!" HEREDOC

3. Define the subcommand as a function, named with a leading underscore:

_example () { printf "Hello, World!\

" }

That's it! 🎉

View the complete plugin: plugins/example.nb-plugin

With example.nb-plugin installed, nb includes an nb example subcommand that prints "Hello, World!"

For a full example, copy.nb-plugin adds copy / duplicate functionality to nb and demonstrates how to create a plugin using nb subcommands and simple shell scripting.

You can install any plugin you create locally with nb plugins install <path> , and you can publish it on GitHub, GitLab, or anywhere else online and install it with nb plugins install <url> .

API

The nb API is the command line interface, which is designed for composability and provides a variety of powerful options for interacting with notes, bookmarks, notebooks, and nb functionality. Within plugins, subcommands can be called using their function names, which are named with leading underscores. Options can be used to output information in formats suitable for parsing and processing:

_show 3 -- print --no-color _notebooks --names --no-color --unarchived --global _list --filenames --no-id --no-indicator _notebooks current --path

nb automatically scans arguments for selectors with notebook names and updates the current notebook if a valid one is found.

Identifier selectors are passed to subcommands as arguments along with any subcommand options. Use show <selector> to query information about the file specified in the selector. For example, to obtain the filename of a selector-specified file, use show <selector> --filename :

_example () { local _selector= " ${1:-} " [[ -z " ${_selector:-} " ]] && printf "Usage: example <selector>\

" && exit 1 local _filename= _filename= " $(_show "${_selector}" --filename) " }

notebooks current --path returns the path to the current notebook:

local _notebook_path= _notebook_path= " $(_notebooks current --path) " cat " ${_notebook_path} / ${_filename} "

See copy.nb-plugin for a practical example using both show <selector> --filename and notebooks current --path along with other subcommands called using their underscore-prefixed function names.

:/ Selectors

↑

Items in nb are primarily identified using structured arguments called "selectors." Selectors are like addresses for notebooks, folders, and items. A selector can be as simple as an id like 123 or folder path like example/ , or it can combine multiple elements to identify an item in a nested folder within a particular notebook, such as:

cli:tools/shellcheck/home-page.bookmark.md

An item, folder, or notebook selector is constructed by specifying the notebook name, folder path, and / or item identifier in the following pattern:

notebook:folder/path/item-idenitifer

Represented in a docopt-like format:

[<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]

Notebooks are identified by the notebook name followed by a colon. Folder and item identifiers without a notebook name refer to items within the current notebook. When a selector consists of notebook name and colon with no folder path or item identifer, the command runs in the root folder of the notebook:

nb example: nb add example: --title "Example Title" nb edit example:123

A notebook selector can be combined with a subcommand name to run the command within the notebook:

nb example:list -e nb example:edit 123 nb example: history

Folders are identified by relative path from the notebook root. Folders can be referenced by either id or name, and segments in nested paths can mix and match names and ids:

nb sample/demo/ nb add 3/demo/ nb history example:sample/4/

A trailing slash indicates that the command is expected to operate on the contents of the folder. When a trailing slash is omitted, the selector refers to the folder itself:

❯ nb list sample [1] 📂 sample ❯ nb list sample/ [sample/3] Title Three [sample/2] Title Two [sample/1] Title One

For more information about folders, see Folders.

An item is identified by id, filename, or title, optionally preceeded by notebook name or folder path:

nb edit 123 nb open 3/demo\ title nb show example:sample/file.md

Items can also be specified using the full path:

nb edit /home/example/.nb/home/sample/demo.md

Examples

Idenitifer Selectors

123 example.md title relative/path/to/123 relative/path/to/demo.md relative/path/to/title /full/path/to/sample.md notebook:123 notebook:example.md notebook:title notebook:relative/path/to/123 notebook:relative/path/to/demo.md notebook:relative/path/to/title

Subcommand Selectors

notebook: notebook:show notebook:history notebook:a notebook:q

01 Metadata

↑ · nb show

Metadata in nb is primarily derived from git, the filesystem, and file content. For example, displayed timestamps are derived from git log , with nb show --added displaying the datetime of the first commit containing the file and nb show --updated displaying the datetime of the last commit in which the file was modified. Meanwhile, the file system's modified timestamp is used for sorting.

nb also uses plain text files to store ids and state information in git, including .index files, .pindex files, and .archived files.

Front Matter

User-defined metadata can be added to notes in nb using front matter. Front matter is a simple, human accessible, and future-friendly method for defining metadata fields in plain text and is well supported in tools for working with Markdown.

Front matter is defined within a Markdown file with triple-dashed lines ( --- ) indicating the start and end of the block, with each field represented by a key name with a colon followed by the value:

--- title: Example Title author: xwmx year: 2021 --- Example content. More example content: - one - two - three

Any metadata can be placed in the front matter block. nb uses the title: field for listing, filtering, and selecting items, if one is present, and ignores any other fields.

The simple key: value syntax is suitable for many metadata fields. More complex data can be defined using additional YAML capabilities.

❯ Interactive Shell

↑ · nb shell

nb has an interactive shell that can be started with nb shell , nb -i , or nb --interactive :

$ nb shell __ _ \ \ _ __ | |__ \ \ | '_ \| ' _ \ / / | | | | |_) | /_/ |_| |_|_.__/ ------------------ nb shell started. Enter ls to list notes and notebooks. Enter help for usage information. Enter exit to exit . nb❯ ls home ---- [3] Example [2] Sample [1] Demo nb❯ edit 3 --content "New content." Updated: [3] Example nb❯ bookmark https://example.com Added: [4] 🔖 example.bookmark.md "Example Title (example.com)" nb❯ ls home ---- [4] 🔖 Example Title (example.com) [3] Example [2] Sample [1] Demo nb❯ bookmark url 4 https://example.com nb❯ search "example" [4] example.bookmark.md "Example (example.com)" ----------------------------------------------- 1: 3:<https://example.com> [3] example.md "Example" ------------------------ 1: nb❯ exit $

The nb shell recognizes all nb subcommands and options, providing a streamlined, distraction-free approach for working with nb .

Shortcut Aliases

↑

Several core nb subcommands have shortcut aliases to make them faster to work with:

nb a example.md nb + --title "Example Title" nb b sample/ nb o 12 nb p 6 nb e 5 nb d 19 nb - example:123 nb s 27 nb q "example query" nb h add nb u example-notebook

For more commands and options, run nb help or nb help <subcommand>

Help

nb · bookmark · subcommands · plugins

add · archive · bookmark · browse · completions · count · delete · do · edit · env · export · git · help · history · import · init · list · ls · move · notebooks · open · peek · pin · plugins · remote · run · search · settings · shell · show · status · subcommands · sync · tasks · todo · unarchive · undo · unpin · unset · update · use · version

↑

nb help

↑ · See also: help

__ _ \ \ _ __ | |__ \ \ | '_ \| '_ \ / / | | | | |_) | /_/ |_| |_|_.__/ [nb] Command line and local web note-taking, bookmarking, and archiving with plain text data storage, encryption, filtering and search, pinning, #tagging, Git-backed versioning and syncing, Pandoc-backed conversion, global and local notebooks, customizable color themes, [[wiki-style linking]], plugins, and more in a single portable, user-friendly script. Help: nb help Display this help information. nb help <subcommand> View help information for <subcommand>. nb help --colors View information about color settings. nb help --readme View the `nb` README file. Usage: nb nb [<ls-options>...] [<id> | <filename> | <path> | <title> | <notebook>] nb [<url>] [<bookmark options>...] nb add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] [<content>] [-b | --browse] [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--edit] [-e | --encrypt] [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>] [--folder <folder-path>] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [-t <title> | --title <title>] [--type <type>] nb add bookmark [<bookmark-options>...] nb add folder [<name>] nb add todo [<todo-options>...] nb archive [<notebook>] nb bookmark [<ls-options>...] nb bookmark [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] <url> [-c <comment> | --comment <comment>] [--edit] [-e | --encrypt] [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>] [--no-request] [-q <quote> | --quote <quote>] [--save-source] [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)]... [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--title <title>] nb bookmark [list [<list-options>...]] nb bookmark (open | peek | url) (<id> | <filename> | <path> | <title>) nb bookmark (edit | delete) (<id> | <filename> | <path> | <title>) nb bookmark search <query> nb browse [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>] [-g | --gui] [-n | --notebooks] [-p | --print] [-q | --query <query>] [-s | --serve] [-t <tag> | --tag <tag> | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] nb browse add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [-t <title> | --title <title>] nb browse delete ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) nb browse edit ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) nb completions (check | install [-d | --download] | uninstall) nb count [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] nb delete ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])... [-f | --force] nb do ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [<task-number>] nb edit ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--edit] [-e <editor> | --editor <editor>] [--overwrite] [--prepend] nb export ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) <path> [-f | --force] [<pandoc options>...] nb export notebook <name> [<path>] nb export pandoc ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [<pandoc options>...] nb git [checkpoint [<message>] | dirty] nb git <git-options>... nb help [<subcommand>] [-p | --print] nb help [-c | --colors] | [-r | --readme] | [-s | --short] [-p | --print] nb history [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>] nb import [copy | download | move] (<path>... | <url>) [--convert] [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] nb import notebook <path> [<name>] nb init [<remote-url> [<branch>]] [--author] [--email <email>] [--name <name>] nb list [-e [<length>] | --excerpt [<length>]] [--filenames] [-n <limit> | --limit <limit> | --<limit>] [--no-id] [--no-indicator] [-p <number> | --page <number>] [--pager] [--paths] [-s | --sort] [-r | --reverse] [--tags] [-t <type> | --type <type> | --<type>] [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <query>] nb ls [-a | --all] [-b | --browse] [-e [<length>] | --excerpt [<length>]] [--filenames] [-g | --gui] [-n <limit> | --limit <limit> | --<limit>] [--no-footer] [--no-header] [--no-id] [--no-indicator] [-p <number> | --page <number>] [--pager] [--paths] [-s | --sort] [-r | --reverse] [--tags] [-t <type> | --type <type> | --<type>] [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <query>] nb move ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) ([<notebook>:][<path>] | --reset | --to-bookmark | --to-note | --to-title | --to-todo) [-f | --force] nb notebooks [<name> | <query>] [--ar | --archived] [--global] [--local] [--names] [--paths] [--unar | --unarchived] nb notebooks add <name> [<remote-url> [<branch>]] [--author] [--email <email>] [--name <name>] nb notebooks (archive | open | peek | status | unarchive) [<name>] nb notebooks author [<name> | <path>] [--email <email>] [--name <name>] nb notebooks current [--path | --selected | --filename [<filename>]] [--global | --local] nb notebooks delete <name> [-f | --force] nb notebooks (export <name> [<path>] | import <path>) nb notebooks init [<path> [<remote-url> [<branch>]]] [--author] [--email <email>] [--name <name>] nb notebooks rename <old-name> <new-name> nb notebooks select <selector> nb notebooks show (<name> | <path> | <selector>) [--ar | --archived] [--escaped | --name | --path | --filename [<filename>]] nb notebooks use <name> nb open ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) nb peek ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) nb pin ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) nb plugins [<name>] [--paths] nb plugins install [<path> | <url>] [--force] nb plugins uninstall <name> [--force] nb remote [branches [<url>] | remove | rename [<branch-name>] <name>] nb remote [delete <branch-name> | reset <branch-name>] nb remote set <url> [<branch-name>] nb run <command> [<arguments>...] nb search ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) <query>... [-a | --all] [--and <query>] [--or <query>] [-l | --list] [--path] [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tag <tag1>,<tag2>...] [-t | --tags] [--type <type> | --<type>] [--utility <name>] nb set [<name> [<value>] | <number> [<value>]] nb settings [colors [<number> | themes] | edit | list [--long]] nb settings (get | show | unset) (<name> | <number>) nb settings set (<name> | <number>) <value> nb shell [<subcommand> [<options>...] | --clear-history] nb show ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [[-a | --added] | [--authors] | [-b | --browse] | --filename | --id | --info-line | --path | [-p | --print] | --relative-path | [-r | --render] | --title | --type [<type>] | [-u | --updated]] [--no-color] nb show <notebook> nb status [<notebook>] nb subcommands [add <name>...] [alias <name> <alias>] [describe <name> <usage>] nb sync [-a | --all] nb tasks ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>]) [open | closed] nb todo add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] <title> [--description <description>] [--due <date>] [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--task <title>]... nb todo do ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>]) [<task-number>] nb todo undo ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>]) [<task-number>] nb todos [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] [open | closed] nb todos tasks ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>]) [open | closed] nb unarchive [<notebook>] nb undo ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [<task-number>] nb unpin ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) nb unset (<name> | <number>) nb update nb use <notebook> nb -h | --help | help [<subcommand> | --readme] nb -i | --interactive [<subcommand> [<options>...]] nb --no-color nb --version | version Subcommands: (default) List notes and notebooks. This is an alias for `nb ls`. When a <url> is provided, create a new bookmark. add Add a note, folder, or file. archive Archive the current or specified notebook. bookmark Add, open, list, and search bookmarks. browse Browse and manage linked items in terminal and GUI web browsers. completions Install and uninstall completion scripts. count Print the number of items in a notebook or folder. delete Delete a note. do Mark a todo or task as done. edit Edit a note. export Export a note to a variety of different formats. git Run `git` commands within the current notebook. help View help information for the program or a subcommand. history View git history for the current notebook or a note. import Import a file into the current notebook. init Initialize the first notebook. list List notes in the current notebook. ls List notebooks and notes in the current notebook. move Move or rename a note. notebooks Manage notebooks. open Open a bookmarked web page or notebook folder, or edit a note. peek View a note, bookmarked web page, or notebook in the terminal. pin Pin an item so it appears first in lists. plugins Install and uninstall plugins and themes. remote Configure the remote URL and branch for the notebook. run Run shell commands within the current notebook. search Search notes. settings Edit configuration settings. shell Start the `nb` interactive shell. show Show a note or notebook. status Run `git status` in the current notebook. subcommands List, add, alias, and describe subcommands. status Print notebook status information. sync Sync local notebook with the remote repository. tasks List tasks in todos, notebooks, folders, and other items. todo Manage todos and tasks. unarchive Unarchive the current or specified notebook. undo Mark a todo or task as not done. unpin Unpin a pinned item. unset Return a setting to its default value. update Update `nb` to the latest version. use Switch to a notebook. version Display version information. Notebook Usage: nb <notebook>:[<subcommand>] [<identifier>] [<options>...] nb <subcommand> <notebook>:<identifier> [<options>...] Program Options: -h, --help Display this help information. -i, --interactive Start the `nb` interactive shell. --no-color Print without color highlighting. --version Display version information. More Information: https://github.com/xwmx/nb

bookmark help

↑ · See also: Bookmarks, bookmark , browse

__ __ __ / /_ ____ ____ / /______ ___ ____ ______/ /__ / __ \/ __ \/ __ \/ //_/ __ `__ \/ __ `/ ___/ //_/ / /_/ / /_/ / /_/ / ,< / / / / / / /_/ / / / ,< /_.___/\____/\____/_/|_/_/ /_/ /_/\__,_/_/ /_/|_| bookmark -- Command line bookmarking with tagging, encryption, full-text page content search with regular expression support, GUI and terminal browser support, and data stored in plain text Markdown files with Git-backed versioning and syncing. Usage: bookmark [<ls-options>...] bookmark [<notebook>:][<folder-path>] <url> [-c <comment> | --comment <comment>] [--edit] [-e | --encrypt] [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>] [--no-request] [-q <quote> | --quote <quote>] [--save-source] [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)]... [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--title <title>] bookmark (edit | delete | open | peek | url) ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) bookmark search <query> Options: -c, --comment <comment> A comment or description for this bookmark. --edit Open the bookmark in your editor before saving. -e, --encrypt Encrypt the bookmark with a password. -f, --filename <filename> The filename for the bookmark. It is recommended to omit the extension so the default bookmark extension is used. --no-request Don't request or download the target page. -q, --quote <quote> A quote or excerpt from the saved page. Alias: `--excerpt` -r, --related <selector> A selector for an item related to the bookmarked page. -r, --related <url> A URL for a page related to the bookmarked page. Multiple `--related` flags can be used in a command to save multiple related URLs. --save-source Save the page source as HTML. -t, --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... A comma-separated list of tags. --title <title> The bookmark title. When not specified, `nb` will use the html <title> tag. Subcommands: (default) Add a new bookmark for <url>, or list bookmarks. Bookmarks can also be added with `nb <url>` delete Delete a bookmark. edit Edit a bookmark. list List bookmarks in the current notebook. Shortcut Alias: `ls` open Open the bookmarked page in your system's primary web browser. Shortcut Alias: `o` peek Open the bookmarked page in your terminal web browser. Alias: `preview` Shortcut Alias: `p` search Search bookmarks for <query>. Shortcut Alias: `q` url Print the URL for the specified bookmark. Description: Create, view, search, edit, and delete bookmarks. By default, the html page content is saved within the bookmark, making the bookmarked page available for full-text search. When Pandoc [1] is installed, the HTML content is converted to Markdown before saving. When readability-cli [2] is install, markup is cleaned up to focus on content. `peek` opens the page in `w3m` [3] or `links` [4] when available. To specify a preferred browser, set the `$BROWSER` environment variable in your .bashrc, .zshrc, or equivalent, e.g.: export BROWSER="lynx" Bookmarks are identified by the `.bookmark.md` file extension. The bookmark URL is the first URL in the file within "<" and ">" characters: <https://www.example.com> 1. https://pandoc.org/ 2. https://gitlab.com/gardenappl/readability-cli 3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W3m 4. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Links_(web_browser) Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-bookmarks See Also: nb help browse nb help open nb help peek nb help show Examples: bookmark https://example.com bookmark https://example.com --encrypt bookmark https://example.com --tags example,sample,demo bookmark https://example.com/about -c "Example comment." bookmark https://example.com/faqs -f example-filename bookmark https://example.com --quote "Example quote or excerpt." bookmark list bookmark search "example query" bookmark open 5 ------------------------------------------ Part of `nb` (https://github.com/xwmx/nb). For more information, see: `nb help`.

Subcommands

add · archive · bookmark · browse · completions · count · delete · do · edit · env · export · git · help · history · import · init · list · ls · move · notebooks · open · peek · pin · plugins · remote · run · search · settings · shell · show · status · subcommands · sync · tasks · todo · unarchive · undo · unpin · unset · update · use · version

↑

add

↑ · See also: Adding, bookmark , browse , delete , edit , import , show , todo

Usage: nb add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] [<content>] [-b | --browse] [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--edit] [-e | --encrypt] [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>] [--folder <folder-path>] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [-t <title> | --title <title>] [--type <type>] nb add bookmark [<bookmark-options>...] nb add folder [<name>] nb add todo [<todo-options>...] Options: -b, --browse Add using a terminal or GUI web browser. -c, --content <content> The content for the new note. --edit Open the note in the editor before saving when content is piped or passed as an argument. -e, --encrypt Encrypt the note with a password. -f, --filename <filename> The filename for the new note. --folder <folder-path> Add within the folder located at <folder-path>. --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... A comma-separated list of tags. -t, --title <title> The title for a new note. If `--title` is present, the filename is derived from the title, unless `--filename` is specified. --type <type> The file type for the new note, as a file extension. Description: Create a new note or folder. If no arguments are passed, a new blank note file is opened with `$EDITOR`, currently set to: example If a non-option argument is passed, `nb` will treat it as a <filename≥ if a file extension is found. If no file extension is found, `nb` will treat the string as <content> and will create a new note without opening the editor. `nb add` can also create a new note with piped content. `nb` creates Markdown files by default. To create a note with a different file type, use the extension in the filename or use the `--type` option. To change the default file type, use `nb set default_extension`. When the `-e` / `--encrypt` option is used, `nb` will encrypt the note with AES-256 using OpenSSL by default, or GPG, if configured in `nb set encryption_tool`. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#adding See Also: nb help bookmark nb help browse nb help delete nb help edit nb help import nb help show nb help todo Examples: nb add nb add example.md nb add "Note content." nb add example.md --title "Example Title" --content "Example content." echo "Note content." | nb add nb add -t "Secret Document" --encrypt nb add example/document.md nb add folder sample/demo nb example:add nb example:add -t "Title" nb a nb a "Note content." nb example:a nb example:a -t "Title" Aliases: nb create nb new Shortcut Aliases: nb a nb +

archive

↑ · See also: Archiving Notebooks, notebooks , status , unarchive

Usage: nb archive [<name>] Description: Set the current notebook or notebook <name> to "archived" status. This is an alias for `nb notebooks archive`. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#archiving-notebooks See Also: nb help notebooks nb help status nb help unarchive Examples: nb archive nb archive example Shortcut Alias: nb ar

bookmark

↑ · See also: Bookmarks, browse , open , peek , show

Usage: nb bookmark [<ls-options>...] nb bookmark [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] <url> [-c <comment> | --comment <comment>] [--edit] [-e | --encrypt] [-f <filename> | --filename <filename>] [--no-request] [-q <quote> | --quote <quote>] [--save-source] [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)]... [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--title <title>] nb bookmark list [<list-options>...] nb bookmark (edit | delete | open | peek | url) ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) nb bookmark search <query> Options: -c, --comment <comment> A comment or description for this bookmark. --edit Open the bookmark in your editor before saving. -e, --encrypt Encrypt the bookmark with a password. -f, --filename <filename> The filename for the bookmark. It is recommended to omit the extension so the default bookmark extension is used. --no-request Don't request or download the target page. -q, --quote <quote> A quote or excerpt from the saved page. Alias: `--excerpt` -r, --related <selector> A selector for an item related to the bookmarked page. -r, --related <url> A URL for a page related to the bookmarked page. Multiple `--related` flags can be used in a command to save multiple related URLs. --save-source Save the page source as HTML. -t, --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... A comma-separated list of tags. --title <title> The bookmark title. When not specified, `nb` will use the html <title> tag. Subcommands: (default) Add a new bookmark for <url>, or list bookmarks. Bookmarks can also be added with `nb <url>` delete Delete a bookmark. edit Edit a bookmark. list List bookmarks in the current notebook. Shortcut Alias: `ls` open Open the bookmarked page in your system's primary web browser. Shortcut Alias: `o` peek Open the bookmarked page in your terminal web browser. Alias: `preview` Shortcut Alias: `p` search Search bookmarks for <query>. Shortcut Alias: `q` url Print the URL for the specified bookmark. Description: Create, view, search, edit, and delete bookmarks. By default, the html page content is saved within the bookmark, making the bookmarked page available for full-text search. When Pandoc [1] is installed, the HTML content is converted to Markdown before saving. When readability-cli [2] is install, markup is cleaned up to focus on content. `peek` opens the page in `w3m` [3] or `links` [4] when available. To specify a preferred browser, set the `$BROWSER` environment variable in your .bashrc, .zshrc, or equivalent, e.g.: export BROWSER="lynx" Bookmarks are identified by the `.bookmark.md` file extension. The bookmark URL is the first URL in the file within "<" and ">" characters: <https://www.example.com> 1. https://pandoc.org/ 2. https://gitlab.com/gardenappl/readability-cli 3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W3m 4. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Links_(web_browser) Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-bookmarks See Also: nb help browse nb help open nb help peek nb help show Examples: nb https://example.com nb example: https://example.com nb https://example.com --encrypt nb https://example.com --tags example,sample,demo nb https://example.com/about -c "Example comment." nb https://example.com/faqs -f example-filename nb https://example.com --quote "Example quote or excerpt." nb bookmark list nb bookmark search "example query" nb bookmark open 5 nb bk Shortcut Aliases: nb bk nb bm

browse

↑ · See also: Browsing, Images, Linking, add , delete , edit , list , ls , open , peek , pin , search , show

Usage: nb browse [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>] [-g | --gui] [-n | --notebooks] [-p | --print] [-q | --query <query>] [-s | --serve] [-t <tag> | --tag <tag> | --tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] nb browse add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [-t <title> | --title <title>] nb browse delete ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) nb browse edit ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) Subcommands: (default) Open a notebook, folder, or item in the terminal or GUI web browser. add Open the add view in the browser. Shortcut Aliases: `a`, `+` delete Open the delete view in the browser. Shortcut Aliases: `d`, `-` edit Open the edit view in the browser. Shortcut Alias: `e` Options: -c, --content <content> Add content to the new note. -g, --gui Open in the system's primary GUI web browser. -n, --notebooks Browse notebooks. -p, --print Print to standard output. -q, --query <query> Open to the search results for <query>. -s, --serve Start the web application server. -t, --tag <tag> Search for a tag. --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... A comma-separated list of tags. -t, --title <title> Add a title to the new note. Description: Browse, view, and edit linked notes, bookmarks, notebooks, folders, and other items using terminal and GUI web browsers. `browse` includes an embedded web application designed for terminal and GUI web browsers that renders [[wiki-style links]] and #tags as internal links, providing the ability to browse notes and notebooks, as well as seamlessly browse to and from the offsite links in bookmarks and notes. To link to a note or bookmark from another, include the selector for the target item within double square brackets anywhere in the linking document: # link to item 123 in the "sample" folder in the "example" notebook [[example:sample/123]] # link to the item titled "Example Title" in the "demo" notebook [[demo:Example Title]] `browse` supports `w3m` [1] and `links` [2], and depends on `ncat` [3] and `pandoc` [4]: 1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W3m 2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Links_(web_browser) 4. https://nmap.org/ncat/ 5. https://pandoc.org/ Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-browsing See Also: nb help add nb help delete nb help edit nb help list nb help ls nb help open nb help peek nb help pin nb help search nb help show nb help unpin Examples: nb browse nb browse example: nb browse Example\ Folder/ nb browse 123 nb browse demo:456 nb br Shortcut Alias: nb b

completions

↑ · See also: Tab Completion, env

Usage: nb completions (check | install [-d | --download] | uninstall) Options: -d, --download Download the completion scripts and install. Description: Manage completion scripts. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb/blob/master/etc/README.md See Also: nb help env

count

↑

Usage: nb count [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] Description: Print the number of items in the first level of the current notebook, <notebook>, or the folder at <folder-path>.

delete

↑ · See also: Deleting, add , browse , edit , move , show

Usage: nb delete ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>])... [-f | --force] Options: -f, --force Skip the confirmation prompt. Description: Delete one or more items. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#deleting See Also: nb help add nb help browse nb help edit nb help move nb help show Examples: nb delete 3 nb delete example.md nb delete "A Document Title" nb 3 delete --force nb example:delete 12 nb delete example:12 nb example:12 delete nb d 3 nb 3 d nb d example:12 nb example:12 d Shortcut Aliases: nb d nb -

do

↑ · See also: Todos, Tasks, tasks , todo , undo

Usage: nb do ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [<task-number>] Description: Mark a todo or task as done. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-todos See Also: nb help tasks nb help todo nb help undo Examples: nb do 123 nb do example:sample/321 nb do 543 7

edit

↑ · See also: Editing, add , browse , delete , move , show

Usage: nb edit ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [-c <content> | --content <content>] [--edit] [-e <editor> | --editor <editor>] [--overwrite] [--prepend] Options: -c, --content <content> Content to add to the item. --edit Open the note in the editor before saving when content is piped or passed as an argument. -e, --editor <editor> Edit the note with <editor>, overriding the editor specified in the `$EDITOR` environment variable. --overwrite Overwrite existing content with <content> and standard input. --prepend Prepend <content> and standard input before existing content. Description: Open the specified note in `$EDITOR` or <editor> if specified. Content piped to `nb edit` or passed using the `--content` option is appended to the file without opening it in the editor, unless the `--edit` flag is specified. Non-text files are opened in your system's preferred app or program for that file type. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#editing See Also: nb help add nb help browse nb help delete nb help move nb help show Examples: nb edit 3 nb edit example.md nb edit "A Document Title" echo "Content to append." | nb edit 1 nb 3 edit nb example:edit 12 nb edit example:12 nb example:12 edit nb e 3 nb 3 e nb e example:12 nb example:12 e Shortcut Alias: nb e

env

↑ · See also: Installation, completions , init , update , version

Usage: nb env [install] Subcommands: install Install dependencies on supported systems. Description: Print program environment and configuration information, or install dependencies. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#installation See Also: nb help completions nb help init nb help update nb help version

export

↑ · See also: Import / Export, browse , import

Usage: nb export ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) <path> [-f | --force] [<pandoc options>...] nb export notebook <name> [<path>] nb export pandoc ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [<pandoc options>...] Options: -f, --force Skip the confirmation prompt when overwriting an existing file. Subcommands: (default) Export a file to <path>. If <path> has a different extension than the source note, convert the note using `pandoc`. notebook Export the notebook <name> to the current directory or <path>. Alias for `nb notebooks export`. pandoc Export the file to standard output or a file using `pandoc`. `export pandoc` prints to standard output by default. Description: Export a file or notebook. If Pandoc [1] is available, convert the note from its current format to the format of the output file as indicated by the file extension in <path>. Any additional arguments are passed directly to Pandoc. See the Pandoc help information for available options. 1. https://pandoc.org/ Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-import--export See Also: nb help browse nb help import Examples: # Export an Org note nb export example.org /path/to/example.org # Export a Markdown note to HTML and print to standard output nb export pandoc example.md --from=markdown_strict --to=html # Export a Markdown note to a .docx Microsoft Office Word document nb export example.md /path/to/example.docx # Export note 12 in the "sample" notebook to HTML nb export sample:12 /path/to/example.html

git

↑ · See also: Git Sync, History, history , remote , run , status , sync

Usage: nb git [checkpoint [<message>] | dirty] nb git <git-options>... Subcommands: checkpoint Create a new git commit in the current notebook and sync with the remote if `nb set auto_sync` is enabled. dirty 0 (success, true) if there are uncommitted changes in the current notebook. 1 (error, false) if the notebook is clean. Description: Run `git` commands within the current notebook directory. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history See Also: nb help history nb help remote nb help run nb help status nb help sync Examples: nb git status nb git diff nb git log nb example:git status

help

↑ · See also: nb help

Usage: nb help [<subcommand>] [-p | --print] nb help [-c | --colors] | [-r | --readme] | [-s | --short] [-p | --print] Options: -c, --colors View information about color themes and color settings. -p, --print Print to standard output / terminal. -r, --readme View the `nb` README file. -s, --short Print shorter help without subcommand descriptions. Description: Print the program help information. When a subcommand name is passed, print the help information for the subcommand. Examples: nb help nb help add nb help import nb h notebooks nb h e Shortcut Alias: nb h

history

↑ · See also: History, Git Sync, git , remote , status , sync

Usage: nb history [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>] Description: Display notebook history using `tig` [1] (if available) or `git log`. When a note is specified, the history for that note is displayed. 1. https://github.com/jonas/tig Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync See Also: nb help git nb help remote nb help status nb help sync Examples: nb history nb history example.md nb 3 history nb history example: nb example:history nb example:history 12 nb history example:12 nb example:12 history

import

↑ · See also: Import / Export, Images, add , export

Usage: nb import [copy | download | move] (<path>... | <url>) [--convert] [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] nb import notebook <path> [<name>] Options: --convert Convert HTML content to Markdown. Subcommands: (default) Copy or download the file(s) at <path> or <url>. copy Copy the file(s) at <path> into the current notebook. download Download the file at <url> into the current notebook. move Move the file(s) at <path> into the current notebook. notebook Import the local notebook at <path> to make it global. Description: Copy, move, or download files into the current notebook or import a local notebook to make it global. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-import--export See Also: nb help add nb help export Examples: nb import ~/Pictures/example.png nb import ~/Documents/example.docx nb import https://example.com/example.pdf nb example:import https://example.com/example.jpg nb import ./* nb import ./*.md nb import ~/Pictures/example.png example-notebook: nb import ~/Documents/example.docx example-folder/ Shortcut Alias: nb i

init

↑ · See also: notebooks

Usage: nb init [<remote-url> [<branch>]] [--author] [--email <email>] [--name <name>] Options: --author Display the local email and name config prompt. --email <email> Set the local commit author email address to <email>. --name <name> Set the local commit author name to <name>. Description: Initialize the initial "home" notebook and generate a configuration file at: ~/.nbrc Pass optional <remote-url> and <branch> arguments to create the initial "home" notebook using a clone of an existing notebook. See Also: nb help notebooks Examples: nb init nb init https://github.com/example/example.git nb init https://github.com/example/example.git example-branch

list

↑ · See also: Listing & Filtering, browse , ls , pin , search , unpin

Usage: nb list [-e [<length>] | --excerpt [<length>]] [--filenames] [-n <limit> | --limit <limit> | --<limit>] [--no-id] [--no-indicator] [-p <number> | --page <number>] [--pager] [--paths] [-s | --sort] [-r | --reverse] [--tags] [-t <type> | --type <type> | --<type>] [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <query>] Options: -e, --excerpt [<length>] Print an excerpt <length> lines long under each note's filename [default: 3]. --filenames Print the filename for each note. -n, --limit <limit>, --<limit> The maximum number of notes to list. --no-id Don't include the id in list items. --no-indicator Don't include the indicator in list items. -p, --page <number> The page to view in the list paginated by a <limit> option or `nb set limit`. --pager Display output in the pager. --paths Print the full path to each item. -s, --sort Order notes by id. -r, --reverse List items in reverse order. --tags List tags in the notebook or folder. -t, --type <type>, --<type> List items of <type>. <type> can be a file extension or one of the following types: archive, audio, book, bookmark, document, folder, image, note, text, video Description: List notes in the current notebook. When <id>, <filename>, <path>, or <title> are present, the listing for the matching note is displayed. When no match is found, titles and filenames are searched for any that match <query> as a case-insensitive regular expression. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#listing--filtering Indicators: 🔉 Audio 📖 Book 🔖 Bookmark 🔒 Encrypted 📂 Folder 🌄 Image 📄 PDF, Word, or Open Office document 📹 Video See Also: nb help browse nb help ls nb help pin nb help search nb help unpin Examples: nb list nb list example.md -e 10 nb list --excerpt --no-id nb list --filenames --reverse nb list "^Example.*" nb list --10 nb list --type document nb example:list

ls

↑ · See also: Listing & Filtering, browse , list , pin , search , unpin

Usage: nb ls [-a | --all] [-b | --browse] [-e [<length>] | --excerpt [<length>]] [--filenames] [-g | --gui] [-n <limit> | --limit <limit> | --<limit>] [--no-footer] [--no-header] [--no-id] [--no-indicator] [-p <number> | --page <number>] [--pager] [--paths] [-s | --sort] [-r | --reverse] [--tags] [-t <type> | --type <type> | --<type>] [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <query>] Options: -a, --all Print all items in the notebook. Equivalent to no limit. -b, --browse Open the specified item or current notebook with `browse` in a terminal web browser. -e, --excerpt [<length>] Print an excerpt <length> lines long under each note's filename [default: 3]. --filenames Print the filename for each note. -g, --gui Open the specified item or current notebook with `browse` in a GUI web browser. -n, --limit <limit>, --<limit> The maximum number of listed items. [default: 15] --no-footer Print without footer. --no-header Print without header. --no-id Don't include the id in list items. --no-indicator Don't include the indicator in list items. -p, --page <number> The page to view in the list paginated by a <limit> option or `nb set limit`. --pager Display output in the pager. --paths Print the full path to each item. -s, --sort Order notes by id. -r, --reverse List items in reverse order. --tags List tags in the notebook or folder. -t, --type <type>, --<type> List items of <type>. <type> can be a file extension or one of the following types: archive, audio, book, bookmark, document, folder, image, note, text, video Description: List notebooks and notes in the current notebook, displaying note titles when available. `nb ls` is a combination of `nb notebooks` and `nb list` in one view. When <id>, <filename>, <path>, or <title> are present, the listing for the matching note is displayed. When no match is found, titles and filenames are searched for any that match <query> as a case-insensitive regular expression. Options are passed through to `list`. For more information, see `nb help list`. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#listing--filtering Indicators: 🔉 Audio 📖 Book 🔖 Bookmark 🔒 Encrypted 📂 Folder 🌄 Image 📄 PDF, Word, or Open Office document 📹 Video See Also: nb help browse nb help list nb help pin nb help search nb help unpin Examples: nb nb --all nb ls nb ls example.md -e 10 nb ls --excerpt --no-id nb ls --reverse nb ls "^Example.*" nb ls --10 nb ls --type document nb example: nb example: -ae nb example:ls

move

↑ · See also: Moving & Renaming, delete , edit

Usage: nb move ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) ([<notebook>:][<path>] | --reset | --to-bookmark | --to-note | --to-title | --to-todo) [-f | --force] Options: -f, --force Skip the confirmation prompt. --reset Reset the filename to the last modified timestamp. --to-bookmark Preserve the existing filename and replace the extension with ".bookmark.md" to convert the note to a bookmark. --to-note Preserve the existing filename and replace the bookmark's ".bookmark.md" extension with ".md" to convert the bookmark to a Markdown note. --to-title Set the filename to the note title, lowercased with spaces and disallowed filename characters replaced with underscores. --to-todo Preserve the existing filename and replace the extension with ".todo.md" to convert the note to a todo. Description: Move or rename a note. Move the note to <path> or change the file type. When the file extension is omitted, the existing extension is used. When only a file extension is specified, only the extension will be updated. `nb move` and `nb rename` are aliases and can be used interchangeably. See Also: nb help delete nb help edit Examples: # move "example.md" to "sample.org" nb move example.md sample.org # rename note 3 ("example.md") to "New Name.md" nb rename 3 "New Name" # rename "example.bookmark.md" to "New Name.bookmark.md" nb move example.bookmark.md "New Name" # rename note 3 ("example.md") to a bookmark named "example.bookmark.md" nb rename 3 --to-bookmark # move note 12 into "Sample Folder" in the "demo" notebook nb move example:12 demo:Sample\ Folder/ # rename note 12 in the "example" notebook to "sample.md" nb rename example:12 "sample.md" # change the file extension of note 5 to .org nb rename 5 .org Alias: nb rename Shortcut Alias: nb mv

notebooks

↑ · See also: Notebooks, archive , history , move , remote , status , sync , unarchive , use

Usage: nb notebooks [<name> | <query>] [--ar | --archived] [--global] [--local] [--names] [--paths] [--unar | --unarchived] nb notebooks add <name> [<remote-url> [<branch>]] [--author] [--email <email>] [--name <name>] nb notebooks (archive | open | peek | status | unarchive) [<name>] nb notebooks author [<name> | <path>] [--email <email>] [--name <name>] nb notebooks current [--path | --selected | --filename [<filename>]] [--global | --local] nb notebooks delete <name> [-f | --force] nb notebooks (export <name> [<path>] | import <path>) nb notebooks init [<path> [<remote-url> [<branch>]]] [--author] [--email <email>] [--name <name>] nb notebooks rename <old-name> <new-name> nb notebooks select <selector> nb notebooks show (<name> | <path> | <selector>) [--ar | --archived] [--escaped | --name | --path | --filename [<filename>]] nb notebooks use <name> Options: --ar, --archived List archived notebooks, or return archival status with `show`. --author Set the notebook's commit author email and name. --email <email> Set the notebook's commit author email to <email>. --escaped Print the notebook name with spaces escaped. --filename [<filename>] Print an available filename for the notebooks. When <filename> is provided, check for an existing file and provide a filename with an appended sequence number for uniqueness. -f, --force Skip the confirmation prompt. --global List global notebooks or the notebook set globally with `use`. --local Exit with 0 if current within a local notebook, otherwise exit with 1. --name, --names Print the notebook name. --name <name> Set the notebook's commit author name to <name>. --path, --paths Print the notebook path. --selected Exit with 0 if the current notebook differs from the current global notebook, otherwise exit with 1. --unar, --unarchived Only list unarchived notebooks. Subcommands: (default) List notebooks. add Create a new global notebook. When an existing notebook's <remote-url> is specified, create the new global notebook as a clone of <remote-url>. Aliases: `nb notebooks create`, `nb notebooks new` archive Set the current notebook or notebook <name> to "archived" status. author Configure the commit author email and name for the notebook. current Print the current notebook name or path. delete Delete a notebook. export Export the notebook <name> to the current directory or <path>, making it usable as a local notebook. import Import the local notebook at <path> to make it global. init Create a new local notebook. Specify a <path> or omit to initialize the current working directory as a local notebook. Specify <remote-url> to clone an existing notebook. open Open the current notebook directory or notebook <name> in the file browser, explorer, or finder. Shortcut Alias: `o` peek Open the current notebook directory or notebook <name> in the first tool found in the following list: `ranger` [1], `mc` [2], `vifm` [3], `exa` [4], or `ls`. Shortcut Alias: `p` rename Rename a notebook. Aliases: `move`, `mv` select Set the current notebook from a colon-prefixed selector. Not persisted. Selection format: <notebook>:<identifier> status Print the archival status of the current notebook or notebook <name>. show Show and return information about a specified notebook. unarchive Remove "archived" status from the current notebook or notebook <name>. use Switch to a notebook. 1. https://ranger.github.io/ 2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midnight_Commander 3. https://vifm.info/ 4. https://github.com/ogham/exa Description: Manage notebooks. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-notebooks See Also: nb help archive nb help history nb help move nb help remote nb help status nb help sync nb help unarchive nb help use Examples: nb notebooks --names nb notebooks add sample nb notebooks add example https://github.com/example/example.git nb nb current --path nb nb archive example Shortcut Aliases: nb n nb nb

open

↑ · See also: Viewing Bookmarks, Images, bookmark , browse , peek , show

Usage: nb open ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) Description: Open an item or notebook. When the item is a bookmark, open the bookmarked page in your system's primary web browser. When the item is in a text format or any other file type, `open` is the equivalent of `edit`. `open` with a notebook opens the notebook folder in the system's file browser. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#viewing-bookmarks See also: nb help bookmark nb help browse nb help peek nb help show Examples: nb open 3 nb open example.bookmark.md nb 3 open nb example:open 12 nb open example:12 nb example:12 open nb o 3 nb 3 o nb o example:12 nb example:12 o Shortcut Alias: nb o

peek

↑ · See also: Viewing Bookmarks, bookmark , browse , open , show

Usage: nb peek ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) Description: View an item or notebook in the terminal. When the item is a bookmark, view the bookmarked page in your terminal web browser. When the note is in a text format or any other file type, `peek` is the equivalent of `show`. When used with a notebook, `peek` opens the notebook folder first tool found in the following list: `ranger` [1], `mc` [2], `exa` [3], or `ls`. 1. https://ranger.github.io/ 2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Midnight_Commander 3. https://github.com/ogham/exa Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#viewing-bookmarks See also: nb help bookmark nb help browse nb help open nb help show Examples: nb peek 3 nb peek example.bookmark.md nb 3 peek nb example:peek 12 nb peek example:12 nb example:12 peek nb p 3 nb 3 p nb p example:12 nb example:12 p Alias: nb preview Shortcut Alias: nb p

pin

↑ · See also: Pinning, browse , list , ls , unpin

Usage: nb pin ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) Description: Pin an item so it appears first in lists. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-pinning See Also: nb help browse nb help list nb help ls nb help unpin Examples: nb pin 123 nb pin example:sample/321

plugins

↑ · See also: Plugins, subcommands

Usage: nb plugins [<name>] [--paths] [--force] nb plugins install [<path> | <url>] [--force] nb plugins uninstall <name> Options: --paths Print the full path to each plugin. Subcommands: (default) List plugins. install Install a plugin from a <path> or <url>. uninstall Uninstall the specified plugin. Description: Manage plugins and themes. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-plugins Plugin Extensions: .nb-theme Plugins defining color themes. .nb-plugin Plugins defining new subcommands and functionality. See Also: nb help subcommands

remote

↑ · See also: Git Sync, History, history , notebooks , status , sync

Usage: nb remote nb remote branches [<url>] nb remote delete <branch-name> nb remote remove nb remote rename [<branch-name>] <name> nb remote reset <branch-name> nb remote set <url> [<branch-name>] Subcommands: (default) Print the remote URL and branch for the notebook. branches List branches on the current or given remote. delete Delete <branch-name> from the remote. Caveat: only orphan branches can be deleted. remove Remove the remote URL from the notebook. Alias: `unset` rename Rename the current orphan branch or <branch-name> to <name>. Caveat: only orphan branches can be renamed. reset Reset <branch-name> on the remote to a blank initial state. set Set the remote URL and branch for the notebook. Description: Configure the remote repository URL and branch for the current notebook. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history See Also: nb help history nb help notebooks nb help status nb help sync Examples: nb remote set https://github.com/example/example.git nb remote remove nb example-notebook:remote set https://github.com/example/example.git

run

↑ · See also: git , shell

Usage: nb run <command> [<arguments>...] Description: Run shell commands within the current notebook directory. See Also: nb help git nb help shell Examples: nb run ls -la nb run find . -name 'example*' nb run rg example

search

↑ · See also: Search, browse , list , ls

Usage: nb search ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) <query>... [-a | --all] [--and <query>] [--or <query>] [-l | --list] [--path] [-t <tag1>,<tag2>... | --tag <tag1>,<tag2>...] [-t | --tags] [--type <type> | --<type>] [--utility <name>] Options: -a, --all Search all unarchived notebooks. --and <query> Add a AND query. -l, --list Print the id, filename, and title listing for each matching file, without the excerpt. --or <query> Add an OR query. --path Print the full path for each matching file. -t, --tag <tag1>,<tag2>... A comma-separated list of tags. -t, --tags List all tags found in the notebook. --type <type>, --<type> Search items of <type>. <type> can be a file extension or one of the following types: note, bookmark, document, archive, image, video, audio, folder, text --utility <name> The name of the search utility to search with. Description: Perform a full text search. Multiple query arguments are treated as AND queries, returning items that match all queries. AND queries can also be specified with the --and <query> option. The --or <query> option can be used to specify an OR query, returning items that match at least one of the queries. `nb search` is powered by Git's built-in `git grep` tool. `nb` also supports performing searches with alternative search tools using the --utility <name> option. Supported alternative search tools: 1. `rga` https://github.com/phiresky/ripgrep-all 2. `rg` https://github.com/BurntSushi/ripgrep 3. `ag` https://github.com/ggreer/the_silver_searcher 4. `ack` https://beyondgrep.com/ 5. `grep` https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grep Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-search See Also: nb help browse nb help list nb help ls Examples: # search current notebook for "example query" nb search "example query" # search the notebook "example" for "example query" nb search example: "example query" # search all notebooks for "example query" and list matching items nb search "example query" --all --list # search for items matching "Example" AND "Demo" nb search "Example" "Demo" nb search "Example" --and "Demo" # search for items matching "Example" OR "Sample" nb search "Example|Sample" nb search "Example" --or "Sample" # search with a regular expression nb search "\d\d\d-\d\d\d\d" # search for tags nb search --tag tag1 -t tag2 # search the current notebook for "example query" nb q "example query" # search all notebooks for "example query" and list matching items nb q -la "example query" Shortcut Alias: nb q

settings

↑ · See also: set & settings , unset

Usage: nb set [<name> [<value>] | <number> [<value>]] nb settings colors [<number> | themes] nb settings edit nb settings get (<name> | <number>) nb settings list [--long] nb settings set (<name> | <number>) <value> nb settings show (<name> | <number>) nb settings unset (<name> | <number>) Subcommands: (default) Open the settings prompt, to <name> or <number>, if present. When <value> is also present, assign <value> to the setting. colors Print a table of available colors and their xterm color numbers. When <number> is provided, print the number in its color. `settings colors themes` prints a list of installed themes. edit Open the `nb` configuration file in `$EDITOR`. get Print the value of a setting. list List information about available settings. set Assign <value> to a setting. show Print the help information and current value of a setting. unset Unset a setting, returning it to the default value. Description: Configure `nb`. Use `nb settings set` to customize a setting and `nb settings unset` to restore the default for a setting. Use the `nb set` alias to quickly assign values to settings: nb set color_theme blacklight nb set limit 40 Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-set--settings See Also: nb help unset Examples: nb settings nb set 5 "org" nb set color_primary 105 nb set unset color_primary nb set color_secondary unset nb settings colors nb settings colors 105 nb set limit 15 Alias: nb set

↑ · See also: Git Sync

[1] auto_sync --------- By default, operations that trigger a git commit like `add`, `edit`, and `delete` will sync notebook changes to the remote repository, if one is set. To disable this behavior, set this to "0". • Default Value: 1

↑ · See also: Color Themes, Custom Color Themes

[2] color_primary ------------- The primary color used to highlight identifiers and messages. • Supported Values: xterm color numbers 0 through 255. • Default Value: 68 (blue) for 256 color terminals, 4 (blue) for 8 color terminals.

↑ · See also: Color Themes, Custom Color Themes

[3] color_secondary --------------- The color used for lines and footer elements. • Supported Values: xterm color numbers 0 through 255. • Default Value: 8

↑ · See also: Color Themes

[4] color_theme ----------- The color theme. To view screenshots of the built-in themes, visit: https://git.io/nb-docs-color-themes `nb` supports custom, user-defined themes. To learn more, run: nb help --colors To change the syntax highlighting theme, use: nb set syntax_theme • Available themes: blacklight console desert electro forest nb ocean raspberry smoke unicorn utility • Default Value: nb

↑ · See also: Adding

[5] default_extension ----------------- The default extension to use for note files. Change to "org" for Org files, "rst" for reStructuredText, "txt" for plain text, or whatever you prefer. • Default Value: md

editor

↑ · See also: Editing, Adding

[6] editor ------ The command line text editor used by `nb`. • Example Values: atom code emacs macdown mate micro nano pico subl vi vim

↑ · See also: Password-Protected Encrypted Notes and Bookmarks

[7] encryption_tool --------------- The tool used for encrypting notes. • Supported Values: openssl, gpg • Default Value: openssl

↑ · See also: Listing & Filtering

[8] footer ------ By default, `nb` and `nb ls` include a footer with example commands. To hide this footer, set this to "0". • Default Value: 1

header

↑ · See also: Listing & Filtering

[9] header ------ By default, `nb` and `nb ls` include a header listing available notebooks. Set the alignment, or hide the header with "0". • Supported Values: 0 Hide Header 1 Dynamic Alignment - Left justified when list is shorter than terminal width. - Center aligned when list is longer than terminal width. 2 Center Aligned (default) 3 Left Justified • Default Value: 1

limit

↑ · See also: Listing & Filtering

[10] limit ----- The maximum number of notes included in the `nb` and `nb ls` lists. • Default Value: 15

↑

[11] nb_dir ------ The location of the directory that contains the notebooks. For example, to sync all notebooks with Dropbox, create a folder at `~/Dropbox/Notes` and run: `nb settings set nb_dir ~/Dropbox/Notes` • Default Value: ~/.nb

↑ · See also: Terminal Syntax Highlighting

[12] syntax_theme ------------ The syntax highlighting theme. View examples with: bat --list-themes • Available themes: 1337 DarkNeon Dracula GitHub Monokai Extended Monokai Extended Bright Monokai Extended Light Monokai Extended Origin Nord OneHalfDark OneHalfLight Solarized (dark) Solarized (light) Sublime Snazzy TwoDark ansi-dark ansi-light base16 base16-256 gruvbox gruvbox-light gruvbox-white zenburn • Default Value: base16

shell

↑ · See also: Interactive Shell, run

Usage: nb shell [<subcommand> [<options>...] | --clear-history] Options: --clear-history Clear the `nb` shell history. Description: Start the `nb` interactive shell. Type "exit" to exit. `nb shell` recognizes all `nb` subcommands and options, providing a streamlined, distraction-free approach for working with `nb`. When <subcommand> is present, the command will run as the shell is opened. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-interactive-shell See Also: nb help run Example: $ nb shell nb> ls 3 [3] Example nb> edit 3 --content "New content." Updated: [3] Example nb> notebook home nb> exit $

show

↑ · See also: Viewing, Images, browse , open , peek

Usage: nb show ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [[-a | --added] | [--authors] | [-b | --browse] | --filename | --id | --info-line | --path | [-p | --print] | --relative-path | [-r | --render] | --title | --type [<type>] | [-u | --updated]] [--no-color] nb show <notebook> Options: -a, --added Print the date and time when the item was added. --authors List the git commit authors of an item. -b, --browse Open the item with `nb browse`. --filename Print the filename of the item. --id Print the id number of the item. --info-line Print the id, filename, and title of the item. --no-color Show without syntax highlighting. --path Print the full path of the item. -p, --print Print to standard output / terminal. --relative-path Print the item's path relative within the notebook. -r, --render Use `pandoc` [1] to render the file to HTML and display in the terminal web browser. If either `pandoc` or a browser are unavailable, `-r` / `--render` is ignored. --title Print the title of the note. --type [<type>] Print the file extension or, when <type> is specified, return true if the item matches <type>. <type> can be a file extension or one of the following types: archive, audio, bookmark, document, folder, image, text, video -u, --updated Print the date and time of the last recorded change. Description: Show an item or notebook. Notes in text file formats can be rendered or printed to standard output. Non-text files are opened in your system's preferred app or program for that file type. By default, the item is opened using `less` or the program configured in the `$PAGER` environment variable. Use the following keys to navigate in `less` (see `man less` for more information): Key Function --- -------- mouse scroll Scroll up or down arrow up or down Scroll one line up or down f Jump forward one window b Jump back one window d Jump down one half window u Jump up one half window /<query> Search for <query> n Jump to next <query> match q Quit To skip the pager and print to standard output, use the `-p` / `--print` option. `-r` / `--render` automatically uses either `w3m` [2] or `links` [3]. To specify a preferred browser, set the `$BROWSER` environment variable in your .bashrc, .zshrc, or equivalent, e.g.: export BROWSER="links" If `bat` [4], `highlight` [5], or Pygments [6] is installed, notes are printed with syntax highlighting. 1. https://pandoc.org/ 2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/W3m 3. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Links_(web_browser) 4. https://github.com/sharkdp/bat 5. http://www.andre-simon.de/doku/highlight/en/highlight.php 6. https://pygments.org/ Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#viewing See Also: nb help browse nb help open nb help peek Examples: nb show 1 nb show example.md --render nb show "A Document Title" --print --no-color nb 1 show nb example:show 12 nb show example:12 nb example:12 show nb s 1 nb 1 s nb s example:12 nb example:12 s Alias: nb view Shortcut Alias: nb s

status

↑ · See also: Git Sync, History, archive , history , notebooks , remote , sync , unarchive

Usage: nb status [<notebook>] Description: Print archival, git, and remote status for the current notebook or <notebook>. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history See Also: nb help archive nb help history nb help notebooks nb help remote nb help sync nb help unarchive Examples: nb status nb status example Shortcut Alias: nb st

subcommands

↑ · See also: Plugins, plugins

Usage: nb subcommands [add <name>...] [alias <name> <alias>] [describe <name> <usage>] Subcommands: add Add a new subcommand. alias Create an <alias> of a given subcommand <name>, with linked help. Note that aliases must also be added with `subcommands add`. describe Set the usage text displayed with `nb help <subcommand>`. This can be assigned as a heredoc, which is recommended, or as a string argument. Description: List, add, alias, and describe subcommands. New subcommands, aliases, and descriptions are not persisted, so `add`, `alias`, `describe` are primarily for plugins. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-plugins See Also: nb help plugins

sync

↑ · See also: Git Sync, History, history , notebooks , remote , status

Usage: nb sync [-a | --all] Options: -a, --all Sync all unarchived notebooks. Description: Sync the current notebook with its remote. Private Repositories and Git Credentials: Syncing with private repositories requires configuring git to not prompt for credentials. For repositories cloned over HTTPS, credentials can be cached with git. For repositories cloned over SSH, keys can be added to the ssh-agent. More Information: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#private-repositories-and-git-credentials Sync Conflict Resolution: When `nb sync` encounters a conflict in a text file and can't merge overlapping local and remote changes, both versions are saved in the file, separated by git conflict markers. Use `nb edit` to remove the conflict markers and delete any unwanted text. When `nb sync` encounters a conflict in a binary file, such as an encrypted note or bookmark, both versions of the file are saved in the notebook as individual files, one with `--conflicted-copy` appended to the filename. More Information: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#sync-conflict-resolution Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-git-sync https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-revision-history See Also: nb help history nb help notebooks nb help remote nb help status Examples: nb sync nb sync --all

tasks

↑ · See also: Tasks, Todos, do , todo , undo

Usage: nb tasks ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>]) [open | closed] Description: List tasks in todos, notebooks, folders, and other items. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-tasks https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-todos See Also: nb help do nb help todo nb help undo Examples: nb tasks nb tasks open nb tasks closed nb tasks 123 nb example:tasks open nb tasks closed sample/ nb tasks closed demo:456 Shortcut Alias: nb t

todo

↑ · See also: Todos, do , tasks , undo

Usage: nb todo add [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<filename>] <title> [--description <description>] [--due <date>] [-r (<url> | <selector>) | --related (<url> | <selector>)] [--tags <tag1>,<tag2>...] [--task <title>]... nb todo do ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>]) [<task-number>] nb todo undo ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>]) [<task-number>] nb todos [<notebook>:][<folder-path>/] [open | closed] nb todos tasks ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <description>]) [open | closed] Options: --description <description> Description for the todo. --due <date> Due date and / or time for the todo. -r, --related (<url> | <selector>) Related URL or selector. --tags <tag1>,<tag2>... Comma-separated list of tags. --task <title> Task to add to the tasklist. Subcommands: (default) List todos. add Add a new todo. Shortcut Aliases: `nb todo a`, `nb todo +` do Mark a todo or task as done. tasks List tasks in todos, notebooks, folders, and other item. undo Unmark a todo or task as done. Description: Manage todos and tasks. Read More:: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-todos See Also: nb help do nb help tasks nb help undo Examples: nb todo add "Example todo title." nb todo add Example todo title. nb todo add "Sample title." --tags tag1,tag2 --related demo:567 nb todos nb todos open nb todos closed nb example:todos open nb todos closed sample/ Alias: nb todos Shortcut Alias: nb t

unarchive

↑ · See also: Archiving Notebooks, archive , notebooks , status

Usage: nb unarchive [<name>] Description: Remove "archived" status from the current notebook or notebook <name>. This is an alias for `nb notebooks unarchive`. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#archiving-notebooks See Also: nb help archive nb help notebooks nb help status Examples: nb unarchive nb unarchive example Shortcut Alias: nb unar

undo

↑ · See also: Todos, Tasks, do , tasks , todo

Usage: nb undo ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) [<task-number>] Description: Mark a todo or task as not done. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-todos See Also: nb help do nb help tasks nb help todo Examples: nb undo 123 nb undo example:sample/321 nb undo 543 7

unpin

↑ · See also: Pinning, browse , list , ls , pin

Usage: nb unpin ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) Description: Unpin a pinned item. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-pinning See Also: nb help browse nb help list nb help ls nb help pin Examples: nb unpin 123 nb unpin example:sample/321

unset

↑ · See also: set & settings , settings

Usage: nb unset (<name> | <number>) Description: Unset a setting, returning it to the default value. This is an alias for `nb settings unset`. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#%EF%B8%8F-set--settings See Also: nb help settings Examples: nb unset color_primary nb unset 2 Alias: nb reset

↑ · See also: Installation, env , version

Usage: nb update Description: Update `nb` to the latest version. You will be prompted for your password if administrator privileges are required. If `nb` was installed using a package manager like npm or Homebrew, use the package manager's upgrade functionality instead of this command. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#installation See Also: nb help env nb help version

use

↑ · See also: Notebooks, notebooks

Usage: nb use <notebook> Description: Switch to the specified notebook. Shortcut for `nb notebooks use`. Read More: https://github.com/xwmx/nb#-notebooks See Also: nb help notebooks Example: nb use example Shortcut Alias: nb u

version

↑ · See also: Installation, env , update

Usage: nb version Description: Display version information. See Also: nb help env nb help update

Plugins

↑ · Plugins, nb plugins

backlink · clip · copy · ebook · example

↑

backlink

↑

Usage: nb backlink [--force] Description: Add backlinks to notes. Crawl notes in a notebook for [[wiki-style links]] and append a "Backlinks" section to each linked file that lists passages referencing the note. To link to a note from within another note, surround the title of the target note in double square brackets: Example with link to [[Target Note Title]] in content. Depends on note-link-janitor: https://github.com/andymatuschak/note-link-janitor Requirement: every note in the notebook must have a title.

clip

↑

Usage: nb clip [<notebook>:][<id> | <filename> | <path> | <title> | <extension>] Description: Save the clipboard contents and copy contents of text or markdown items to the clipboard. When called with no arguments or when no matching file is found, the text content on the clipboard is saved to a new file, pending a prompt. Examples: # copy the content of item 123 to the clipboard nb clip 123 # save the clipboard contents to a new file with a `.js` file extension nb clip .js # save the clipboard contents as a new `.cr` file in the "snippets" notebook nb snippets:clip .cr

copy

↑

Usage: nb copy ([<notebook>:][<folder-path>/][<id> | <filename> | <title>]) Description: Create a copy of the specified item in the current notebook. Alias: `nb duplicate`

ebook

↑

Usage: nb ebook new <name> nb ebook publish Subcommands: ebook new Create a new notebook initialized with placeholder files for authoring an ebook. ebook publish Generate a .epub file using the current notebook contents. Description: Ebook authoring with `nb`. `nb ebook new` creates a notebook populated with initial placeholder files for creating an ebook. Edit the title page and chapters using normal `nb` commands, then use `nb ebook publish` to generate an epub file. Chapters are expected to be markdown files with sequential numeric filename prefixes for ordering: 01-example.md 02-sample.md 03-demo.md Create new chapters with `nb add`: nb add --filename "04-chapter4.md" title.txt contains the book metadata in a YAML block. For more information about the fields for this file, visit: https://pandoc.org/MANUAL.html#epub-metadata stylesheet.css contains base styling for the generated ebook. It can be used as it is and can also be edited using `nb edit`. As with all `nb` notebooks, changes are recorded automatically in git, providing automatic version control for all ebook content, source, and metadata files. Generated epub files are saved in the notebook and can be previewed in the terminal with `nb show`. Export a generated epub file with `nb export`: nb export 12 . More info: https://pandoc.org/epub.html

example

↑

Usage: nb example Description: Print "Hello, World!"

Specifications

Bookmark File Format · Todo File Format · Notebook Specification

↑

nb Markdown Bookmark File Format

↑ · Bookmarks, nb bookmark

Extension

.bookmark.md

Description

nb bookmarks are Markdown documents created using a combination of user input and data from the bookmarked page. The nb bookmark format is intended to be readable, editable, convertible, renderable, and clearly organized for greatest accessibility.

Bookmarks are identified by a .bookmark.md file extension. The bookmark URL is the first URL in the file within < and > characters. To create a minimally valid bookmark file with nb add :

nb add example.bookmark.md --content "<https://example.com>"

This creates a file with the name example.bookmark.md containing:

< https: // example.com >

In a full bookmark, information is separated into sections, with each bookmark section indicated by a Markdown h2 heading.

Example

# Example Title (example.com) < https: // example.com > ## Description Example description. ## Quote > Example quote line one. > > Example quote line two. ## Comment Example comment. ## Related - < https: // example.net > - < https: // example.org > - [[example:123]] ## Tags #tag1 #tag2 ## Content Example Title ============= This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. [ More information\... ]( https://www.iana.org/domains/example ) ## Source ```html <!doctype html> <html> <head> <title>Example Title</title> <meta name="description" content="Example description." /> </head> <body> <h1>Example Title</h1> <p> This domain is for use in illustrative examples in documents. You may use this domain in literature without prior coordination or asking for permission. </p> <p> <a href="https://www.iana.org/domains/example">More information...</a> </p> </body> </html> ```

Elements

Title

Optional

A Markdown atx-style h1 heading containing the content of the bookmarked page's HTML <title> or og:title tag, if present, followed by the domain within parentheses.

Examples

# Example Title (example.com)

# (example.com)

↑

URL

Required

The URL of the bookmarked resource, with surrounding angle brackets ( < , > ).

This is the only required element.

↑

## Description

Optional

A text element containing the content of the bookmarked page's meta description or og:description tag, if present.

↑

## Quote

Optional

A markdown quote block containing a user-specified excerpt from the bookmarked resource.

↑

Optional

A text element containing a comment written by the user.

↑

## Related

Optional

A Markdown list of angle bracketed ( < , > ) URLs and [[wiki-style links]] that are related to the bookmarked resource.

↑

Optional

A list of #tags represented as #hashtags separated by individual spaces.

↑

## Content

Optional

The full content of the bookmarked page, converted to Markdown.

The ## Content section makes the page content available locally for full-text search and viewing of page content. The source HTML is converted to inline Markdown to reduce the amount of markup, make it more readable, and make page content easily viewable in the terminal as markdown and streamlined HTML in terminal web browsers.

↑

## Source

Optional

A fenced code block with html language identifier containing the source HTML from the bookmarked page.

nb does not save the page source by default. nb uses this section to save the source HTML page content when pandoc is not available to convert it to Markdown.

↑

nb Markdown Todo File Format

↑ · Todos, nb todo

Extension

.todo.md

Description

nb todos are Markdown documents identified by a .todo.md file extension. Todos contain a Markdown h1 heading starting with a Markdown checkbox ( [ ] / [x] ) indicating the todo completion state, followed by the todo title.

Example

# [x] Example todo title. ## Due 2100-01-01 ## Description Example description. ## Tasks - [ ] One - [x] Two - [ ] Three ## Related - [[example:123]] - < https: // example.org > ## Tags #tag1 #tag2

Elements

Title

Required

A Markdown atx-style h1 heading containing a Markdown checkbox followed by the todo title. An x within the checkbox ( [ ] ) indicates that the todo is done.

Examples

# [ ] Example undone / open todo title.

# [x] Example done / closed todo title.

↑

## Due

Optional

A text element containing a value referencing a due date and / or time for the todo.

↑

## Description

Optional

A text element containing a description for the todo.

↑

## Tasks

Optional

A markdown tasklist containing sub-tasks for the todo.

↑

## Related

Optional

A Markdown list of angle bracketed ( < , > ) URLs and [[wiki-style links]] that are related to the todo.

↑

Optional

A list of #tags represented as #hashtags separated by individual spaces.

↑

nb Notebook Specification

↑ · Notebooks, nb notebooks

An nb notebook is a directory that contains a valid .git directory, indicating that it has been initialized as a git repository, and a .index file in the root directory.

.index Files

A notebook folder index is a text file named .index in any folder within the notebook directory. .index contains a list of visible filenames within the folder, one per line, and the line number of each filename represents the id. .index files are included in the git repository so ids are preserved across systems.

Operations

add Append a new line containing the filename to .index . update Overwrite the existing filename in .index with the new filename. delete Delete the filename, preserving the newline, leaving the line blank. reconcile Remove duplicate lines, preserving existing blank lines, add entries for new files, and delete entries for deleted files. rebuild Delete and rebuild .index , listing files by most recently modified, reversed.

index Subcommand

nb manages the .index of each folder within a notebook using an internal index subcommand.

nb help index

Usage: nb index add <filename> nb index delete <filename> nb index get_basename <id> nb index get_id <filename> nb index get_max_id nb index rebuild [--ancestors] nb index reconcile [--ancestors] [--commit] nb index show nb index update <existing-filename> <new-filename> nb index verify nb index <subcommand> <options>... [<folder-path>] Options: --ancestors Perform the action on all folders within the notebook that are ancestors of the current folder. --commit Commit changes to git. Subcommands: add Add <filename> to the index. delete Delete <filename> from the index. get_basename Print the filename / basename at the specified <id>. get_id Get the id for <filename>. get_max_id Get the maximum id for the folder. rebuild Rebuild the index, listing files by last modified, reversed. Some ids will change. Prefer `nb index reconcile`. reconcile Remove duplicates and update index for added and deleted files. show Print the index. update Overwrite the <existing-filename> entry with <new-filename>. verify Verify that the index matches the folder contents. Description: Manage the index for the current folder or the folder at <folder-path>, which can be passed as the final argument to any `index` subcommand. `index` is used internally by `nb` and using it manually will probably corrupt the index. If something goes wrong with an index, fix it with `nb index reconcile`. An index is a text file named '.index' in any folder within a notebook. .index contains a list of filenames and the line number of each filename represents the id. .index files are included in the git repository so ids are preserved across systems.

.pindex Files

Any folder may contain an optional plain text file named .pindex containing a list of basenames from that folder, one per line, that should be treated as pinned, meaning they appear first in some list operations, including nb and nb ls . Entries are added to a .pindex file with nb pin and removed with nb unpin .

Archived Notebooks

A notebook is considered archived when it contains a file named .archived at the root level of the notebook directory.

Tests

With more than 2,000 tests spanning tens of thousands of lines, nb is really mostly a test suite. Tests run continuously via GitHub Actions on recent versions of both Ubuntu and macOS to account for differences between BSD and GNU tools and Bash versions. To run the tests locally, install Bats and the recommended dependencies, then run bats test within the project root directory. Run groups of tests with globbing, e.g., bats test/browse* and bats test/folders* .

↑

Copyright (c) 2015-present · William Melody · AGPLv3

xwmx.github.io/nb · github.com/xwmx/nb

📝🔖🔒🔍📔

↑