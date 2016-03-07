node-notes is a node.js version of Rails' "rake notes" functionality. It allows you to put comments in your code and then have them annotated across your whole project.
npm install notes -g
$ notes # will search for notes in cwd
$ notes lib/ test/ # will search only in lib and test
For example, if a file contained these lines somewhere in it:
code...
# NOTE: This line should get annoated by Notes.
# OPTIMIZE Make things faster!
more code...
# TODO: Annotate your tasks.
yet more code...
# FIXME: Keep up with things to fix.
Those comments would be annotated as:
* /path/to/my/file
Line 8: ✐ NOTE This line should get annoated by Notes.
Line 9: ↘ OPTIMIZE Make things faster!
Line 10: ✓ TODO Annotate your tasks.
Line 11: ☂ FIXME Keep up with things to fix.