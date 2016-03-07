openbase logo
not

notes

by Stephen Blankenship
0.0.4

A node.js version of Rails' "rake notes" functionality

Overview

Readme

node-notes is a node.js version of Rails' "rake notes" functionality. It allows you to put comments in your code and then have them annotated across your whole project.

Installation:

npm install notes -g

Usage:

$ notes              # will search for notes in cwd
$ notes lib/ test/   # will search only in lib and test

What It Does:

For example, if a file contained these lines somewhere in it:

code...
# NOTE: This line should get annoated by Notes.
# OPTIMIZE Make things faster!

more code...
# TODO: Annotate your tasks.

yet more code...
# FIXME: Keep up with things to fix.

Those comments would be annotated as:

* /path/to/my/file
Line 8:    ✐ NOTE This line should get annoated by Notes.
Line 9:   ↘ OPTIMIZE Make things faster!
Line 10:   ✓ TODO Annotate your tasks.
Line 11:   ☂ FIXME Keep up with things to fix.

