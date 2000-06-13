A fast Node.js implementation of the latest MessagePack spec.
undefined is encoded as
fixext 1 [0, 0], i.e.
<Buffer d4 00 00>
Date objects are encoded as
fixext 8 [0, ms], e.g.
new Date('2000-06-13T00:00:00.000Z') =>
<Buffer d7 00 00 00 00 df b7 62 9c 00>
ArrayBuffer are encoded as
ext 8/16/32 [0, data], e.g.
Uint8Array.of(1, 2, 3, 4) =>
<Buffer c7 04 00 01 02 03 04>
npm install notepack.io
var notepack = require('notepack.io');
var encoded = notepack.encode({ foo: 'bar'}); // <Buffer 81 a3 66 6f 6f a3 62 61 72>
var decoded = notepack.decode(encoded); // { foo: 'bar' }
A browser version of notepack is also available (2.0 kB minified/gzipped)
<script src="https://unpkg.com/notepack.io@2.3.0/dist/notepack.min.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(notepack.decode(notepack.encode([1, '2', new Date()])));
// [1, "2", Thu Dec 08 2016 00:00:01 GMT+0100 (CET)]
</script>
Performance is currently comparable to msgpack-node (which presumably needs optimizing and suffers from JS-native overhead) and is significantly faster than other implementations. Several micro-optimizations are used to improve the performance of short string and Buffer operations.
The
./benchmarks/run output on my machine is:
$ node -v
v12.15.0
$ ./benchmarks/run
Encoding (this will take a while):
+----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| │ tiny │ small │ medium │ large |
+----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| notepack │ 2,187,481 ops/sec │ 510,581 ops/sec │ 39,187 ops/sec │ 231 ops/sec |
+----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| msgpack-js │ 111,209 ops/sec │ 95,346 ops/sec │ 9,896 ops/sec │ 121 ops/sec |
+----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| msgpack-lite │ 524,993 ops/sec │ 195,466 ops/sec │ 18,269 ops/sec │ 242 ops/sec |
+----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| @msgpack/msgpack │ 723,885 ops/sec │ 292,447 ops/sec │ 30,438 ops/sec │ 80.26 ops/sec |
+----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| JSON.stringify (to Buffer) │ 1,359,120 ops/sec │ 335,024 ops/sec │ 15,721 ops/sec │ 25.97 ops/sec |
+----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
Decoding (this will take a while):
+--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| │ tiny │ small │ medium │ large |
+--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| notepack │ 3,165,012 ops/sec │ 642,348 ops/sec │ 32,173 ops/sec │ 249 ops/sec |
+--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| msgpack-js │ 1,255,151 ops/sec │ 280,944 ops/sec │ 24,396 ops/sec │ 243 ops/sec |
+--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| msgpack-lite │ 667,059 ops/sec │ 144,927 ops/sec │ 11,922 ops/sec │ 175 ops/sec |
+--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| @msgpack/msgpack │ 1,760,026 ops/sec │ 353,698 ops/sec │ 18,816 ops/sec │ 45.68 ops/sec |
+--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
| JSON.parse (from Buffer) │ 1,750,845 ops/sec │ 407,212 ops/sec │ 24,999 ops/sec │ 35.77 ops/sec |
+--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+
* Note that JSON is provided as an indicative comparison only
MIT