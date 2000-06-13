notepack

A fast Node.js implementation of the latest MessagePack spec.

Notes

This implementation is not backwards compatible with those that use the older spec. It is recommended that this library is only used in isolated systems.

undefined is encoded as fixext 1 [0, 0] , i.e. <Buffer d4 00 00>

is encoded as , i.e. Date objects are encoded as fixext 8 [0, ms] , e.g. new Date('2000-06-13T00:00:00.000Z') => <Buffer d7 00 00 00 00 df b7 62 9c 00>

objects are encoded as , e.g. => ArrayBuffer are encoded as ext 8/16/32 [0, data] , e.g. Uint8Array.of(1, 2, 3, 4) => <Buffer c7 04 00 01 02 03 04>

Install

npm install notepack .io

Usage

var notepack = require ( 'notepack.io' ); var encoded = notepack.encode({ foo : 'bar' }); var decoded = notepack.decode(encoded);

Browser

A browser version of notepack is also available (2.0 kB minified/gzipped)

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/notepack.io@2.3.0/dist/notepack.min.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(notepack.decode(notepack.encode([ 1 , '2' , new Date ()]))); </ script >

Performance

Performance is currently comparable to msgpack-node (which presumably needs optimizing and suffers from JS-native overhead) and is significantly faster than other implementations. Several micro-optimizations are used to improve the performance of short string and Buffer operations.

The ./benchmarks/run output on my machine is:

$ node -v v12.15.0 $ ./benchmarks/run Encoding (this will take a while): +----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | │ tiny │ small │ medium │ large | +----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | notepack │ 2,187,481 ops/sec │ 510,581 ops/sec │ 39,187 ops/sec │ 231 ops/sec | +----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | msgpack-js │ 111,209 ops/sec │ 95,346 ops/sec │ 9,896 ops/sec │ 121 ops/sec | +----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | msgpack-lite │ 524,993 ops/sec │ 195,466 ops/sec │ 18,269 ops/sec │ 242 ops/sec | +----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | @msgpack/msgpack │ 723,885 ops/sec │ 292,447 ops/sec │ 30,438 ops/sec │ 80.26 ops/sec | +----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | JSON.stringify (to Buffer) │ 1,359,120 ops/sec │ 335,024 ops/sec │ 15,721 ops/sec │ 25.97 ops/sec | +----------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ Decoding (this will take a while): +--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | │ tiny │ small │ medium │ large | +--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | notepack │ 3,165,012 ops/sec │ 642,348 ops/sec │ 32,173 ops/sec │ 249 ops/sec | +--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | msgpack-js │ 1,255,151 ops/sec │ 280,944 ops/sec │ 24,396 ops/sec │ 243 ops/sec | +--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | msgpack-lite │ 667,059 ops/sec │ 144,927 ops/sec │ 11,922 ops/sec │ 175 ops/sec | +--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | @msgpack/msgpack │ 1,760,026 ops/sec │ 353,698 ops/sec │ 18,816 ops/sec │ 45.68 ops/sec | +--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ | JSON.parse (from Buffer) │ 1,750,845 ops/sec │ 407,212 ops/sec │ 24,999 ops/sec │ 35.77 ops/sec | +--------------------------+-------------------+-----------------+----------------+---------------+ * Note that JSON is provided as an indicative comparison only

License

MIT