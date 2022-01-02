Generate a minimalistic blog from a Notion table, so you can tell stories of your work with Notion.
Below are some screenshots of Alexander Wang (@dragonman225)'s blog. 🙂
|Mobile
|Desktop
|Management Interface on Notion.so
Make sure you have Node.js v15.0.0 or higher. Check with command
node -v.
For existing users who want to upgrade from v0.3.x, please go through all below steps (do a clean install), except that you can continue to use your Notion table.
Install Notablog.
npm i -g notablog
Clone the
notablog-starter repository.
git clone https://github.com/dragonman225/notablog-starter.git
Duplicate this Notion table template.
Make the table you've duplicated public and copy its URL for the next step.
Go into
notablog-starter/ directory, open
config.json. Replace the value of
url with the URL of the table you've duplicated.
Inside
notablog-starter/ directory, run command:
notablog generate .
After it finishes, go to
notablog-starter/public/ directory, open
index.html with a browser to preview your site.
Optionally, you could change the
previewBrowser field in
config.json to the path of a browser executable you have on your computer and issue the following command anywhere to preview.
notablog preview <path_to_the_notablog-starter>
You can copy files in
notablog-starter/public/ directory to a server or upload them to any static hosting service to share your content with the world.
Whenever you want to update your site, go into
notablog-starter/ directory and issue command
notablog generate ., or issue the command from outside
notablog-starter/ with the pattern
notablog generate <path_to_the_notablog-starter>.
Some options for static hosting services:
Some options for self-hosting:
This is the documentation of Notion table template
|Column Name
|Property Type
|Description
title
Title
|The page title.
tags
Multi-Select
|Topics related to the page.
publish
Checkbox
|Determine if a page should be rendered.
inMenu
Checkbox
|Determine if a page should appear in the navigation bar.
inList
Checkbox
|Determine if a page should appear in the article list.
template
Select
|Specify which template to use for the page. Available template names depend on the theme you use.
url
Text
|A string to be used as the filename and the URL of the generated page. It should not contain
/ and
\. If it's empty, the
id of the page is used.
description
Text
|Short intro of the page. Styles are working.
date
Date
|User customizable date, convenient for importing posts from other platforms or adjusting the order of posts.
publish but leave
inMenu and
inList unchecked to make a page seem like hidden because people can only view it when they know its URL.
Notablog is a command-line tool that works on a
notablog-starter to generate sites.
notablog-starter contains user config and customizable themes, and is used to store cached data and generated site. The design is inspired by hexo, a popular static site generator.
notablog-starter
notablog-starter
├── config.json
├── public
├── cache
└── themes
├── pure
└── pure-ejs
config.json - User configuration.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|url
|string
|The URL of a Notion table compatible with Notablog.
|theme
|string
|The theme to use. It should be one of the folder names in
themes/.
|previewBrowser
|string
|The path to the browser executable for previewing.
|autoSlug
|boolean
|Generate URL slugs for pages without custom ones.
public/ - Contains generated static assets.
cache/ - Stores cached NAST representation of Notion pages. When running
notablog generate ..., if a page is not updated since last run, Notablog use the cached data to render.
themes/ - Stores themes.
A theme contains layout templates, CSS files, fonts, and other assets that shapes the style and look of a blog.
<name>
├── layouts
├── assets
└── manifest.json
<name> - Theme folder name, also the name to be used in
notablog-starter/config.json.
layouts/ - Contains page templates. It is required to have one index layout (
index.html), one post layout (
post.html), and one tag layout (
tag.html). You can have more templates, and a user can use them by specifying the template's filename in
template column on Notion table.
assets/ - Other assets. Anything in this folder will be copied to
notablog-starter/public/ when running
notablog generate ....
manifest.json - Theme configuration.
|Field
|Type
|Description
|notablogVersion
|string
|Supported Notablog version.
|templateEngine
|string
|The template engine to use, depending on the template language you use. Currently only "ejs" is valid.
Currently only EJS, but it's possible to support more since there's an interface designed for extension. Open an issue if you would like to contribute.
Template
index.html gets the following object:
{
siteMeta: SiteContext
}
Template
tag.html gets the following object:
{
siteMeta: SiteContext
tagName: string
pages: PageMetadata[]
}
Template
post.html or others gets the following object:
{
siteMeta: SiteContext
post: PageMetadata & { contentHTML: string } // All properties of PageMetadata plus contentHTML.
}
It is highly recommended to take a look at the default theme "pure-ejs" if you want to make your own!
Generated by
