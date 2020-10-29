openbase logo
not

notabase

by Mayne
0.9.7

API wrapper for Notion's database [WIP]

Readme

⚠️ Notion API 变动、不建议使用此项目。等官方 API 开放

⚠️ DO NOT use this

Notabase (WIP)

API Wrapper For Notion's Database

Getting Started

Installing

yarn add notabase

Use

You can use notabse in browser, browser extension, and node. But there is a difference when initializing the notabase instance.

Node

EnvTokenReadWriteNote
nodepublic datayou can only read public data without token
nodeprivate datayou can read and modify private data with token
import Notabase from 'notabase'

// node env
// just Read public data
let nb = new Notabase()
// CRUD support
let nb = new Notabase({
  token: "token_v2 from cookies"
})

Browser

If you want to use Notabase in your web pages, you need to handle CORS. You can solve this problem with a cloudflare worker.Generate a cloudflare-worker using the code from src/cf-worker.js

In the browser environment, we don't use token directly, instead we use authcode to handle identity checks. You need to set an authcode that only you know in your cf-worker , and then we use it when initializing the notabase instance.

EnvauthCodeReadWriteNote
browserpublic datajust read public data without authCode
browserprivate datayou can read and modify private data with authCode
import Notabase from 'notabase'

// browser env
// without authCode Read public data
// with authCode CRUD support
let nb = new Notabase({
  proxy: {
    url: "cloudflare worker url",
    authCode: "nobody knows it but you"
  }
})

Browser Extension

import Notabase from 'notabase'

// browser extension env
// CRUD support without setting anything
let nb = new Notabase()

withCredentials

Fetch Data

MethodNote
fetchfetch data from one table, but you can't query relation data
fetchAllfetch data from multiple tables, you can query relation data if relation table has been fetched

// fetch one table
let songs = await nb.fetch("https://www.notion.so/2628769120ad41d998ec068d6e2eb410?v=e8e69ac68a8d483792c54541e4d8ba72")


// fetch all tables about music
// get my music data
let db = await nb.fetchAll({
  songs: "https://www.notion.so/2628769120ad41d998ec068d6e2eb410?v=e8e69ac68a8d483792c54541e4d8ba72",
  albums: "https://www.notion.so/15f1759f38a34fedaa79262812b707f0?v=b385656739214101b2b8a159092a52e8",
  artists: "https://www.notion.so/31b8544ffb034964b1aa56bfa78497c1?v=1d9cbfcd279d4534964acdd374c9824e"
})

Query

Data in Notion table will be mapped to JavaScript Array

// get all songs
let allSongs = db.songs.rows
 
// get song by index
let song = allSongs[0]

// get one song's title (base props)
console.log(`${song.tile}`)

// get artist's name of the song (related props)
console.log(`${song.artist[0].Name}`) // a song maybe has two or more artists

// search song by title in song's table
let aSong = allSongs.find(song=> song.title === "Bad Guy")
// search all song by artist's name in song's table
let songByArtistName = allSongs.filter(song=> song.artist[0].name === "someone")
// search all song by artist's name in artist's table
songByArtistName = db.artists.rows.filter(a=> a.name === "someone").songs

Write

let aSong = allSongs.find(song=> song.title === "Bad Guy")
aSong.title = "new title"

Create

// create then modify
let newRow = collection.addRow()
// if tag1 is not exists, it will be auto created. 
newRow.Tags = ["tag1"]


// create with value
collection.addRow({title:"",Tags:["tag1"]})

Delete

// delete row 
aSong.delete()

Update Table Schema

// change
collection.schema.Tags.options.push({
  id:nb.genId(),
  value: "new tag",
  color: "pink"
})

// commit
collection.updateSchema()

Todos

collection

  • collection.addRow({title:"",Tags:["tag1"]}) // add new row
  • updateSchema // update schema

row

  • row.delete() // delete a row

all

  • Rewrite in TypeScript

