⚠️ Notion API 变动、不建议使用此项目。等官方 API 开放
⚠️ DO NOT use this
API Wrapper For Notion's Database
yarn add notabase
You can use notabse in browser, browser extension, and node. But there is a difference when initializing the notabase instance.
|Env
|Token
|Read
|Write
|Note
|node
|❌
|public data
|❌
|you can only read public data without token
|node
|✔
|private data
|✔
|you can read and modify private data with token
import Notabase from 'notabase'
// node env
// just Read public data
let nb = new Notabase()
// CRUD support
let nb = new Notabase({
token: "token_v2 from cookies"
})
If you want to use Notabase in your web pages, you need to handle CORS. You can solve this problem with a cloudflare worker.Generate a cloudflare-worker using the code from
src/cf-worker.js
In the browser environment, we don't use
token directly, instead we use
authcode to handle identity checks. You need to set an
authcode that only you know in your
cf-worker , and then we use it when initializing the notabase instance.
|Env
|authCode
|Read
|Write
|Note
|browser
|❌
|public data
|❌
|just read public data without
authCode
|browser
|✔
|private data
|✔
|you can read and modify private data with
authCode
import Notabase from 'notabase'
// browser env
// without authCode Read public data
// with authCode CRUD support
let nb = new Notabase({
proxy: {
url: "cloudflare worker url",
authCode: "nobody knows it but you"
}
})
import Notabase from 'notabase'
// browser extension env
// CRUD support without setting anything
let nb = new Notabase()
|Method
|Note
|fetch
|fetch data from one table, but you can't query relation data
|fetchAll
|fetch data from multiple tables, you can query relation data if relation table has been fetched
// fetch one table
let songs = await nb.fetch("https://www.notion.so/2628769120ad41d998ec068d6e2eb410?v=e8e69ac68a8d483792c54541e4d8ba72")
// fetch all tables about music
// get my music data
let db = await nb.fetchAll({
songs: "https://www.notion.so/2628769120ad41d998ec068d6e2eb410?v=e8e69ac68a8d483792c54541e4d8ba72",
albums: "https://www.notion.so/15f1759f38a34fedaa79262812b707f0?v=b385656739214101b2b8a159092a52e8",
artists: "https://www.notion.so/31b8544ffb034964b1aa56bfa78497c1?v=1d9cbfcd279d4534964acdd374c9824e"
})
Data in Notion table will be mapped to JavaScript Array
// get all songs
let allSongs = db.songs.rows
// get song by index
let song = allSongs[0]
// get one song's title (base props)
console.log(`${song.tile}`)
// get artist's name of the song (related props)
console.log(`${song.artist[0].Name}`) // a song maybe has two or more artists
// search song by title in song's table
let aSong = allSongs.find(song=> song.title === "Bad Guy")
// search all song by artist's name in song's table
let songByArtistName = allSongs.filter(song=> song.artist[0].name === "someone")
// search all song by artist's name in artist's table
songByArtistName = db.artists.rows.filter(a=> a.name === "someone").songs
let aSong = allSongs.find(song=> song.title === "Bad Guy")
aSong.title = "new title"
// create then modify
let newRow = collection.addRow()
// if tag1 is not exists, it will be auto created.
newRow.Tags = ["tag1"]
// create with value
collection.addRow({title:"",Tags:["tag1"]})
// delete row
aSong.delete()
// change
collection.schema.Tags.options.push({
id:nb.genId(),
value: "new tag",
color: "pink"
})
// commit
collection.updateSchema()