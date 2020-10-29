⚠️ Notion API 变动、不建议使用此项目。等官方 API 开放

⚠️ DO NOT use this

Notabase (WIP)

API Wrapper For Notion's Database

Getting Started

Installing

yarn add notabase

Use

You can use notabse in browser, browser extension, and node. But there is a difference when initializing the notabase instance.

Node

Env Token Read Write Note node ❌ public data ❌ you can only read public data without token node ✔ private data ✔ you can read and modify private data with token

import Notabase from 'notabase' let nb = new Notabase() let nb = new Notabase({ token : "token_v2 from cookies" })

Browser

If you want to use Notabase in your web pages, you need to handle CORS. You can solve this problem with a cloudflare worker.Generate a cloudflare-worker using the code from src/cf-worker.js

In the browser environment, we don't use token directly, instead we use authcode to handle identity checks. You need to set an authcode that only you know in your cf-worker , and then we use it when initializing the notabase instance.

Env authCode Read Write Note browser ❌ public data ❌ just read public data without authCode browser ✔ private data ✔ you can read and modify private data with authCode

import Notabase from 'notabase' let nb = new Notabase({ proxy : { url : "cloudflare worker url" , authCode : "nobody knows it but you" } })

Browser Extension

import Notabase from 'notabase' let nb = new Notabase()

withCredentials

Fetch Data

Method Note fetch fetch data from one table, but you can't query relation data fetchAll fetch data from multiple tables, you can query relation data if relation table has been fetched

let songs = await nb.fetch( "https://www.notion.so/2628769120ad41d998ec068d6e2eb410?v=e8e69ac68a8d483792c54541e4d8ba72" ) let db = await nb.fetchAll({ songs : "https://www.notion.so/2628769120ad41d998ec068d6e2eb410?v=e8e69ac68a8d483792c54541e4d8ba72" , albums : "https://www.notion.so/15f1759f38a34fedaa79262812b707f0?v=b385656739214101b2b8a159092a52e8" , artists : "https://www.notion.so/31b8544ffb034964b1aa56bfa78497c1?v=1d9cbfcd279d4534964acdd374c9824e" })

Query

Data in Notion table will be mapped to JavaScript Array

let allSongs = db.songs.rows let song = allSongs[ 0 ] console .log( ` ${song.tile} ` ) console .log( ` ${song.artist[ 0 ].Name} ` ) let aSong = allSongs.find( song => song.title === "Bad Guy" ) let songByArtistName = allSongs.filter( song => song.artist[ 0 ].name === "someone" ) songByArtistName = db.artists.rows.filter( a => a.name === "someone" ).songs

Write

let aSong = allSongs.find( song => song.title === "Bad Guy" ) aSong.title = "new title"

Create

let newRow = collection.addRow() newRow.Tags = [ "tag1" ] collection.addRow({ title : "" , Tags :[ "tag1" ]})

Delete

aSong.delete()

collection.schema.Tags.options.push({ id :nb.genId(), value : "new tag" , color : "pink" }) collection.updateSchema()

Todos

collection.addRow({title:"",Tags:["tag1"]}) // add new row

row

all