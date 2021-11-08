A cross platform UI crawler which generate and execute UI test cases. Docs.
Since all the good ones are taken,
NoSmoke comes from the ideas across
smoke testing, but smoke is not good for health ...
Ensure tesseract and macaca drivers have been properly installed and then install nosmoke:
$ npm i nosmoke -g
and then run:
$ macaca server --verbose &
$ nosmoke
The MIT License (MIT)