NoSmoke 2.0

中文版

A cross platform UI crawler which generate and execute UI test cases. Docs.

✅ automated ui tests with light configuration

✅ high accuracy

✅ cross-platform: android & ios

✅ testing result visualization

2. Why the name?

Since all the good ones are taken, NoSmoke comes from the ideas across smoke testing , but smoke is not good for health ...

3. How it works

4. Quick Start

Ensure tesseract and macaca drivers have been properly installed and then install nosmoke:

$ npm i nosmoke -g

and then run:

$ macaca server --verbose & $ nosmoke

