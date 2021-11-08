openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nosmoke

by macacajs
2.0.5 (see all)

A cross platform UI crawler which scans view trees then generate and execute UI test cases.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

182

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

28

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NoSmoke 2.0

NPM version build status Test coverage node version npm download

中文版

A cross platform UI crawler which generate and execute UI test cases. Docs.

Contributors


SamuelZhaoY

xudafeng

butterflyingdog

wusphinx

zivyangll

wanglipeng8

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Mon Nov 08 2021 13:49:30 GMT+0800.

1. Advantages:

  • ✅ automated ui tests with light configuration
  • ✅ high accuracy
  • ✅ cross-platform: android & ios
  • ✅ testing result visualization

2. Why the name?

Since all the good ones are taken, NoSmoke comes from the ideas across smoke testing, but smoke is not good for health ...

3. How it works

macaca-ios

4. Quick Start

Ensure tesseract and macaca drivers have been properly installed and then install nosmoke:

$ npm i nosmoke -g

and then run:

$ macaca server --verbose &
$ nosmoke

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial