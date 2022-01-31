Validate Norwegian national identity numbers (birth number (fødselsnummer), D-number, H-number and FH-number).

The NPM module is ES5, but TypeScript and Flow types is also exported. Types for Flow is generated with Flowgen.

Installation

Install the package via npm :

npm install --save norwegian-national-id-validator

or

yarn add norwegian- national -id- validator

Usage

This package exports a functional and object-oriented API for your convenience.

Object-oriented API

import { NorwegianId } from 'norwegian-national-id-validator' ; const validation = NorwegianId( '29029600013' ); console .log(validation.isValid()) console .log(validation.isBirthNumber()) console .log(validation.isDNumber()) console .log(validation.isHNumber()) console .log(validation.isFhNumber()) console .log(validation.isMale()) console .log(validation.isFemale()) console .log(validation.age()) console .log(validation.birthDate())

Functional API

This function checks if the given value is a valid Norwegian national identity number. Returns true for valid, and false for invalid ID-number.

Examples

import { validateNorwegianIdNumber } from 'norwegian-national-id-validator' ; validateNorwegianIdNumber( '29029900157' ); validateNorwegianIdNumber( '29029600013' );

This function returns the age of a person with given Norwegian national identity number.

Returns undefined when birth date could not be determined (e.g. for FH-numbers and invalid ID-numbers).

Examples

import { possibleAgeOfPersonWithIdNumber } from 'norwegian-national-id-validator' ; possibleAgeOfPersonWithIdNumber( '03111590925' ); possibleAgeOfPersonWithIdNumber( '03110175225' );

Documentation

Apart from this README, you can find details and examples of using the SDK in the following places:

Tests

To run the tests for this module:

npm test

Other relevant projects

Censorbot by Vipps

Censorbot looks for patterns in numbers containing 11 digits posted in Slack, using this package.

ng-input-validators

Code samples for Angular.

cobraz/norwegian-ssn-graphql-scalar

Custom GraphQL scalar type that utilizes this library.

License

MIT