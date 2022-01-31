Validate Norwegian national identity numbers (birth number (fødselsnummer), D-number, H-number and FH-number).
The NPM module is ES5, but TypeScript and Flow types is also exported. Types for Flow is generated with Flowgen.
Install the package via
npm:
npm install --save norwegian-national-id-validator
or
yarn add norwegian-national-id-validator
This package exports a functional and object-oriented API for your convenience.
import { NorwegianId } from 'norwegian-national-id-validator';
const validation = NorwegianId('29029600013');
console.log(validation.isValid())
// => true
console.log(validation.isBirthNumber())
// => true
console.log(validation.isDNumber())
// => false
console.log(validation.isHNumber())
// => false
console.log(validation.isFhNumber())
// => false
console.log(validation.isMale())
// => false
console.log(validation.isFemale())
// => true
console.log(validation.age())
// => 24
console.log(validation.birthDate())
// => Thu Feb 29 1996 [...]
This function checks if the given value is a valid Norwegian national identity number. Returns
true for valid, and
false for invalid ID-number.
Examples
import { validateNorwegianIdNumber } from 'norwegian-national-id-validator';
validateNorwegianIdNumber('29029900157');
// => false
validateNorwegianIdNumber('29029600013');
// => true
This function returns the age of a person with given Norwegian national identity number.
Returns
undefined when birth date could not be determined (e.g. for FH-numbers and invalid ID-numbers).
Examples
import { possibleAgeOfPersonWithIdNumber } from 'norwegian-national-id-validator';
possibleAgeOfPersonWithIdNumber('03111590925');
// => 1
possibleAgeOfPersonWithIdNumber('03110175225');
// => 15
Apart from this README, you can find details and examples of using the SDK in the following places:
To run the tests for this module:
npm test
Censorbot by Vipps
Censorbot looks for patterns in numbers containing 11 digits posted in Slack, using this package.
ng-input-validators
Code samples for Angular.
cobraz/norwegian-ssn-graphql-scalar
Custom GraphQL scalar type that utilizes this library.