Normit

Normit is an easy way to translate stuff in your terminal. You can check out its Ruby gem version termit.

Installation

npm install normit -g

Usage

normit 'source_language' 'target_language' 'text'

Example:

normit en es "hey cowboy where is your horse?" => "Hey vaquero dónde está tu caballo?" normit fr en "qui est votre papa?" => "Who's Your Daddy?"

Parenthesis are not necessary for text data input:

normit fr ru qui est votre papa => "Кто твой папочка?"

Speech synthesis

Specify a -t (talk) flag to use speech synthesis (requires mpg123):

normit en fr "hey cowboy where is your horse?" -t => "Hey cowboy où est votre cheval ?"

You can use normit as a speech synthesizer of any supported language without having to translate anything:

normit en en "hold your horses cowboy !" -t => "hold your horses cowboy !"

Learning language when committing to git (zsh only)

Idea by Nedomas . See and hear your messages translated to target lang every time you commit:

In ~/.zshrc

export LANG=es git (){[[ " $@ " = commit\ -m* ]]&&normit en $LANG ${${@:$#} //./} -t; command git $@ }

I am no shell ninja so if you know how to make it work in bash then please submit a PR.

Language codes:

To find all available language codes visit https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/hh456380.aspx

Requirements

Works with node 0.10.0 and higher.

To use speech synthesis you need to have mpg123 installed.

For Ubuntu:

sudo apt- get install mpg123

For MacOSX:

brew install mpg123

For Windows: Download Site or Direct Download mpg123-1.24.0-x86-64.zip

Status

It was rewritten to work with Bing Translator . Thanks to Ragnarson for supporting it !

Disclaimer

Normit works by scraping the private APIs and is therefore not recommended for use in production or on a large scale.