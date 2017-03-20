Normit is an easy way to translate stuff in your terminal. You can check out its Ruby gem version termit.
npm install normit -g
normit 'source_language' 'target_language' 'text'
Example:
normit en es "hey cowboy where is your horse?"
=> "Hey vaquero dónde está tu caballo?"
normit fr en "qui est votre papa?"
=> "Who's Your Daddy?"
Parenthesis are not necessary for text data input:
normit fr ru qui est votre papa
=> "Кто твой папочка?"
Specify a -t (talk) flag to use speech synthesis (requires mpg123):
normit en fr "hey cowboy where is your horse?" -t
=> "Hey cowboy où est votre cheval ?" # and a french voice says something about a horse
You can use normit as a speech synthesizer of any supported language without having to translate anything:
normit en en "hold your horses cowboy !" -t
=> "hold your horses cowboy !" # and an english voice asks you to hold on
Idea by Nedomas . See and hear your messages translated to target lang every time you commit:
In ~/.zshrc
export LANG=es
git(){[[ "$@" = commit\ -m* ]]&&normit en $LANG ${${@:$#}//./} -t;command git $@}
I am no shell ninja so if you know how to make it work in bash then please submit a PR.
To find all available language codes visit https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/hh456380.aspx
Works with node 0.10.0 and higher.
To use speech synthesis you need to have mpg123 installed.
For Ubuntu:
sudo apt-get install mpg123
For MacOSX:
brew install mpg123
For Windows: Download Site or Direct Download mpg123-1.24.0-x86-64.zip
It was rewritten to work with Bing Translator . Thanks to Ragnarson for supporting it !
Normit works by scraping the private APIs and is therefore not recommended for use in production or on a large scale.