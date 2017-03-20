openbase logo
nor

normit

by Paweł Urbanek
2.4.0 (see all)

Translations with speech synthesis in your terminal as a node package

Readme

Normit Build Status NPM version Coverage Status

Normit is an easy way to translate stuff in your terminal. You can check out its Ruby gem version termit.

Installation

npm install normit -g

Usage

normit 'source_language' 'target_language' 'text'

Example:


normit en es "hey cowboy where is your horse?"
=> "Hey vaquero dónde está tu caballo?"

normit fr en "qui est votre papa?"
=> "Who's Your Daddy?"

Parenthesis are not necessary for text data input:

normit fr ru qui est votre papa
=> "Кто твой папочка?"

Speech synthesis

Specify a -t (talk) flag to use speech synthesis (requires mpg123):

normit en fr "hey cowboy where is your horse?" -t
=> "Hey cowboy où est votre cheval ?" # and a french voice says something about a horse

You can use normit as a speech synthesizer of any supported language without having to translate anything:

normit en en "hold your horses cowboy !" -t
=> "hold your horses cowboy !" # and an english voice asks you to hold on

Learning language when committing to git (zsh only)

Idea by Nedomas . See and hear your messages translated to target lang every time you commit:

In ~/.zshrc

export LANG=es
git(){[[ "$@" = commit\ -m* ]]&&normit en $LANG ${${@:$#}//./} -t;command git $@}

I am no shell ninja so if you know how to make it work in bash then please submit a PR.

Language codes:

To find all available language codes visit https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/hh456380.aspx

Requirements

Works with node 0.10.0 and higher.

To use speech synthesis you need to have mpg123 installed.

For Ubuntu:

sudo apt-get install mpg123

For MacOSX:

brew install mpg123

For Windows: Download Site or Direct Download mpg123-1.24.0-x86-64.zip

Status

It was rewritten to work with Bing Translator . Thanks to Ragnarson for supporting it !

Disclaimer

Normit works by scraping the private APIs and is therefore not recommended for use in production or on a large scale.

