Estimates normals for surface meshes.
Using npm:
npm install normals
Here is how to compute the vertex and face normals for the Stanford bunny:
var bunny = require("bunny");
bunny.vertexNormals = require("normals").vertexNormals(bunny.cells, bunny.positions[,epsilon]);
bunny.faceNormals = require("normals").faceNormals(bunny.cells, bunny.positions[,epsilon]);
require("normals").vertexNormals(cells, positions[,epsilon])
This estimates the vertex normals for an oriented mesh.
cells is an array of indexed vertex positions
positions is an array of vertex positions
Returns: An array of length =
positions.length of the per-vertex normals.
require("normals").faceNormals(cells, positions[,epsilon])
This estimates the face normals for an oriented mesh.
cells is an array of indexed vertex positions
positions is an array of vertex positions
Returns: An array of length =
cells.length of the per-face normals.
(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. BSD