nor

normals

by Mikola Lysenko
1.1.0 (see all)

Computes normals for triangulated meshes

Documentation
87.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

normals

Estimates normals for surface meshes.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install normals

Example

Here is how to compute the vertex and face normals for the Stanford bunny:

    var bunny = require("bunny");
    bunny.vertexNormals = require("normals").vertexNormals(bunny.cells, bunny.positions[,epsilon]);
    bunny.faceNormals = require("normals").faceNormals(bunny.cells, bunny.positions[,epsilon]);

require("normals").vertexNormals(cells, positions[,epsilon])

This estimates the vertex normals for an oriented mesh.

  • cells is an array of indexed vertex positions
  • positions is an array of vertex positions

Returns: An array of length = positions.length of the per-vertex normals.

require("normals").faceNormals(cells, positions[,epsilon])

This estimates the face normals for an oriented mesh.

  • cells is an array of indexed vertex positions
  • positions is an array of vertex positions

Returns: An array of length = cells.length of the per-face normals.

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. BSD

