normals

Estimates normals for surface meshes.

Installation

Using npm:

npm install normals

Example

Here is how to compute the vertex and face normals for the Stanford bunny:

var bunny = require ( "bunny" ); bunny.vertexNormals = require ( "normals" ).vertexNormals(bunny.cells, bunny.positions[,epsilon]); bunny.faceNormals = require ( "normals" ).faceNormals(bunny.cells, bunny.positions[,epsilon]);

This estimates the vertex normals for an oriented mesh.

cells is an array of indexed vertex positions

is an array of indexed vertex positions positions is an array of vertex positions

Returns: An array of length = positions.length of the per-vertex normals.

This estimates the face normals for an oriented mesh.

cells is an array of indexed vertex positions

is an array of indexed vertex positions positions is an array of vertex positions

Returns: An array of length = cells.length of the per-face normals.

Credits

(c) 2013 Mikola Lysenko. BSD