nu

normalize-url

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.2 (see all)

Normalize a URL

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.8M

GitHub Stars

661

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

39

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

5.0/5
Readme

normalize-url Coverage Status

Normalize a URL

Useful when you need to display, store, deduplicate, sort, compare, etc, URLs.

Note: This package does not do URL sanitization. Garbage in, garbage out. If you use this in a server context and accept URLs as user input, it's up to you to protect against invalid URLs, path traversal attacks, etc.

Install

$ npm install normalize-url

If you need to use this in the browser, use version 4: npm i normalize-url@4

Usage

import normalizeUrl from 'normalize-url';

normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('//www.sindresorhus.com:80/../baz?b=bar&a=foo');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/baz?a=foo&b=bar'

API

normalizeUrl(url, options?)

url

Type: string

URL to normalize, including data URL.

options

Type: object

defaultProtocol

Type: string\ Default: http:

normalizeProtocol

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Prepend defaultProtocol to the URL if it's protocol-relative.

normalizeUrl('//sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('//sindresorhus.com:80/', {normalizeProtocol: false});
//=> '//sindresorhus.com'
forceHttp

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Normalize https: to http:.

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/', {forceHttp: true});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
forceHttps

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Normalize http: to https:.

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com:80/');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com:80/', {forceHttps: true});
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

This option can't be used with the forceHttp option at the same time.

stripAuthentication

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Strip the authentication part of the URL.

normalizeUrl('user:password@sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('user:password@sindresorhus.com', {stripAuthentication: false});
//=> 'https://user:password@sindresorhus.com'
stripHash

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Strip the hash part of the URL.

normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact'

normalizeUrl('sindresorhus.com/about.html#contact', {stripHash: true});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html'
stripProtocol

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Remove HTTP(S) protocol from the URL: http://sindresorhus.comsindresorhus.com.

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com', {stripProtocol: true});
//=> 'sindresorhus.com'
stripTextFragment

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Strip the text fragment part of the URL.

Note: The text fragment will always be removed if the stripHash option is set to true, as the hash contains the text fragment.

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#:~:text=hello');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#section:~:text=hello');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#section'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#:~:text=hello', {stripTextFragment: false});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#:~:text=hello'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#section:~:text=hello', {stripTextFragment: false});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/about.html#section:~:text=hello'
stripWWW

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Remove www. from the URL.

normalizeUrl('http://www.sindresorhus.com');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('http://www.sindresorhus.com', {stripWWW: false});
//=> 'http://www.sindresorhus.com'
removeQueryParameters

Type: Array<RegExp | string> | boolean\ Default: [/^utm_\w+/i]

Remove query parameters that matches any of the provided strings or regexes.

normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com?foo=bar&ref=test_ref', {
    removeQueryParameters: ['ref']
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/?foo=bar'

If a boolean is provided, true will remove all the query parameters.

normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com?foo=bar', {
    removeQueryParameters: true
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'

false will not remove any query parameter.

normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com?foo=bar&utm_medium=test&ref=test_ref', {
    removeQueryParameters: false
});
//=> 'http://www.sindresorhus.com/?foo=bar&ref=test_ref&utm_medium=test'
removeTrailingSlash

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Remove trailing slash.

Note: Trailing slash is always removed if the URL doesn't have a pathname unless the removeSingleSlash option is set to false.

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/');
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/redirect'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/', {removeTrailingSlash: false});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/redirect/'

normalizeUrl('http://sindresorhus.com/', {removeTrailingSlash: false});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com'
removeSingleSlash

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Remove a sole / pathname in the output. This option is independant of removeTrailingSlash.

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com/');
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com'

normalizeUrl('https://sindresorhus.com/', {removeSingleSlash: false});
//=> 'https://sindresorhus.com/'
removeDirectoryIndex

Type: boolean | Array<RegExp | string>\ Default: false

Removes the default directory index file from path that matches any of the provided strings or regexes. When true, the regex /^index\.[a-z]+$/ is used.

normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com/foo/default.php', {
    removeDirectoryIndex: [/^default\.[a-z]+$/]
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/foo'
sortQueryParameters

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Sorts the query parameters alphabetically by key.

normalizeUrl('www.sindresorhus.com?b=two&a=one&c=three', {
    sortQueryParameters: false
});
//=> 'http://sindresorhus.com/?b=two&a=one&c=three'
100
1 year ago
Bondarenko Vladyslav
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I've using this library because it's simple and most popular library for normalizing URL's. normalize-url useful when you have URL's as user input in your apps.

0

