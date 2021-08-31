openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nt

normalize-text

by Vitor L Cavalcanti
2.3.3 (see all)

📝 Provides a simple API to normalize texts, whitespaces, paragraphs & diacritics.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Normalize Text

Build Status License Library minified size Library minified + gzipped size

Provides a simple API to normalize texts, white-spaces, names, paragraphs & diacritics (accents).

  • 📦 Distributions in ESM, CommonJS, UMD and UMD minified formats.

  • ⚡ Lightweight:

    • It's bundled with Rollup and Bublé.
    • Smaller than 1KB (min + gzip).
    • Supports tree shaking.

  • 🔋 Bateries included:

    • Its not based on newer browser's APIs or es2015+ features.
    • Only needs String.prototype.normalize polyfill for older browsers, and don't crashes without it.

  • 🏷 Safe:

    • Type declarations for IDEs and editor's autocomplete/intellisense.
    • Made with TypeScript as strict as possible.
    • Unit tests with Jest.
    • Travis CI that keeps tests running.

Install

normalize-text is published under NPM registry, so you can install using any Node.js package manager.

npm install normalize-text --save

# If you're using Yarn.
yarn add normalize-text

Install from CDN

The bundles of this module are also available on JSDelivr and UNPKG CDNs.

In both you can import just the bundle you want or use default one, UMD.

<!-- Using default bundle from JSDelivr -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/normalize-text"></script>

<!-- Using default bundle from UNPKG -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/normalize-text"></script>

<script>
  /**
   * UMD bundle expose brazilian-values through `normalizeText` object.
   */
  normalizeText.capitalizeFirstLetter('vitor');
  //=> "Vitor"
</script>

Usage

All the functions are named exported from module.

import { normalizeText } from 'normalize-text';

normalizeText([
  'Olá\r\n',
  '  como  está a   senhorita?'
]);
//=> "ola como esta a senhorita?"

API

capitalizeFirstLetter

Capitalize first character of received text.

capitalizeFirstLetter('vitorLuizC');
//=> "VitorLuizC"

normalizeDiacritics

If String.prototype.normalize is supported it normalizes diacritics by replacing them with "clean" character from received text.

It doesn't normalize special characters.

normalizeDiacritics('Olá, você aí');
//=> 'Ola, voce ai'

normalizeDiacritics('àáãâäéèêëíìîïóòõôöúùûüñçÀÁÃÂÄÉÈÊËÍÌÎÏÓÒÕÔÖÚÙÛÜÑÇ');
//=> "aaaaaeeeeiiiiooooouuuuncAAAAAEEEEIIIIOOOOOUUUUNC"

normalizeDiacritics('@_$><=-#!,.`\'"');
//=> "@_$><=-#!,.`'\"";

normalizeName

Normalize received name by normalizing it's white-spaces and capitalizing first letter of every word but exceptions (received in lower-case).

normalizeName(' fernanDA  MONTENEGRO');
//=> "Fernanda Montenegro"

normalizeName(' wilson da costa', ['da']);
//=> "Wilson da Costa"

normalizeParagraph

Normalize a paragraph by normalizing its white-spaces, capitalizing first letter and adding a period at end.

normalizeParagraph(' once upon a time');
//=> "Once upon a time."

normalizeParagraph('hello world, my friend\r\n');
// => 'Hello world, my friend.'

normalizeText

Resolve received texts (when receives an Array) by normalizing its white-spaces and its diacritics and transforming to lower-case.

normalizeText(' so there\'s  a  Way to NORMALIZE ');
//=> "so there\'s a way to normalize"

normalizeText(['Olá\r\n', 'como está a   senhorita?']);
//=> "ola como esta a senhorita?"

normalizeWhiteSpaces

Normalize all white-space characters and remove trailing ones received text.

normalizeWhiteSpaces(' What exactly is it?   ');
//=> "What exactly is it?"

normalizeWhiteSpaces('Hi,   how is \r\n everything  \t?');
//=> 'Hi, how is everything ?'

License

Released under MIT license. You can see it here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial