nsp

normalize-svg-path

by Jake Rosoman
1.1.0

"simplify" an svg path

427K

37

1yr ago

0

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Readme

normalize-svg-path build

Convert all segments in a path to curves. Usefull if you intend to animate one shape to another. By defining all segments with curves instead of a mix of lines, arcs, and curves tweening becomes much simpler. It could also help you rewrite your SVG code according to the principles of narcissistic design.

Usage

npm install normalize-svg-path

import parse from 'parse-svg-path'
import abs from 'abs-svg-path'
import normalize from 'normalize-svg-path'

const segments = normalize(abs(parse('M0 0L10 10A10 10 0 0 0 20 20Z')))

API

normalize(path)

Translate each segment in path to an equivalent cubic bézier curve. The input path must be absolute.

normalize([['L',1,2]]) // => [['C',0,0,1,2,1,2]]

