Convert all segments in a path to curves. Usefull if you intend to animate one shape to another. By defining all segments with curves instead of a mix of lines, arcs, and curves tweening becomes much simpler. It could also help you rewrite your SVG code according to the principles of narcissistic design.
import parse from 'parse-svg-path'
import abs from 'abs-svg-path'
import normalize from 'normalize-svg-path'
const segments = normalize(abs(parse('M0 0L10 10A10 10 0 0 0 20 20Z')))
Translate each segment in
path to an equivalent cubic bézier curve. The input
path must be absolute.
normalize([['L',1,2]]) // => [['C',0,0,1,2,1,2]]