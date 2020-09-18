Convert all segments in a path to curves. Usefull if you intend to animate one shape to another. By defining all segments with curves instead of a mix of lines, arcs, and curves tweening becomes much simpler. It could also help you rewrite your SVG code according to the principles of narcissistic design.

Usage

import parse from 'parse-svg-path' import abs from 'abs-svg-path' import normalize from 'normalize-svg-path' const segments = normalize(abs(parse( 'M0 0L10 10A10 10 0 0 0 20 20Z' )))

API

Translate each segment in path to an equivalent cubic bézier curve. The input path must be absolute.