|For use with…
|normalize-scss version
|Sass 3.4 or libSass
|8.0.0
combining normalize.css v7.0.0 with v1.1.3
|Compass or Bower
|7.0.0
combining normalize.css v7.0.0 with v1.1.3 (last version with Compass and Bower support)
|Ruby Sass 3.3
|3.0.3
combining normalize.css v3.0.3 with v1.1.3
|Ruby Sass 3.2
|2.2.0+normalize.2.1.3
combining normalize.css v2.1.3 with v1.1.3
This project is the Sass version of Normalize.css, a collection of HTML element and attribute rulesets to normalize styles across all browsers. This port aims to use a light dusting of Sass to make Normalize even easier to integrate with your website. To learn about why Normalize.css is so amazing, skip to the "normalize.css" section below.
This Sass port currently adds:
A modern alternative to CSS resets
Normalize.css is a customisable CSS file that makes browsers render all elements more consistently and in line with modern standards.
The project relies on researching the differences between default browser styles in order to precisely target only the styles that need or benefit from normalizing.
Install using one of the following methods:
npm install --save normalize-scss
gem install normalize-scss
require "normalize-scss" to your config.rb file. Note: if you want to alter the _normalize.scss file after installation (see "how to use it" below), you can use the
gem list --details normalize-scss command to show you where the normalize-scss files were installed.
There is a fantastic introduction to the project and brief instructions how to use it in the About normalize.css article.
You can use the Sass port of Normalize in one of several methods, following the "About normalize.css" article's suggestions:
Approach 1: Download and use normalize-scss as a starting point for your own project's base Sass, customising the values to match the design's requirements. (The best approach, IMO.)
* [fork-versions/default](fork-versions/default) - Fork for libSass or Ruby Sass
* [fork-versions/typey](fork-versions/typey) - Fork with Typey
* [fork-versions/typey-chroma-kss](fork-versions/typey-chroma-kss) - Fork with Typey, Chroma and KSS
Approach 2: Install and include normalize-scss untouched and then build upon it, overriding the defaults later in your Sass when necessary. Just import normalize-scss like any normal Sass module by:
[path to]/normalize-scss/sass import path for your Sass compiler, e.g. node-sass'
includePaths option or Ruby Sass'
--load-path option.
@import "normalize"; or with
@import "[path to]/normalize-scss/sass/normalize"; (if you skipped step 2.)
@include normalize();
Alternatively, you can import normalize-scss immediately into your main Sass file without needing to use the
normalize() mixin by:
[path to]/normalize-scss/sass import path for your Sass compiler, e.g. node-sass'
includePaths option or Ruby Sass'
--load-path option.
@import "normalize/import-now"; or with
@import "[path to]/normalize-scss/sass/normalize/import-now"; (if you skipped step 2.)
Note: if you use wiredep, normalize-scss's bower.json points at the normalize/import-now Sass partial. If you don't wish to immediately output the CSS, you will need to override the Sass partial that wiredep grabs from normalize-scss.
Additional detail and explanation of the esoteric parts of normalize.css.
pre, code, kbd, samp
The
font-family: monospace, monospace hack fixes the inheritance and scaling
of font-size for preformatted text. The duplication of
monospace is
intentional. Source.
sub, sup
Normally, using
sub or
sup affects the line-box height of text in all
browsers. Source.
svg:not(:root)
Adding
overflow: hidden fixes IE9's SVG rendering. Earlier versions of IE
don't support SVG, so we can safely use the
:not() and
:root selectors that
modern browsers use in the default UA stylesheets to apply this style.
Source.
select
By default, Chrome on OS X and Safari on OS X allow very limited styling of
select, unless a border property is set. The default font weight on
optgroup
elements cannot safely be changed in Chrome on OSX and Safari on OS X.
[type="checkbox"]
It is recommended that you do not style checkbox and radio inputs as Firefox's implementation does not respect box-sizing, padding, or width.
[type="number"]
Certain font size values applied to number inputs cause the cursor style of the
decrement button to change from
default to
text.
[type="search"]
The search input is not fully stylable by default. In Chrome and Safari on
OSX/iOS you can't control
font,
padding,
border, or
background. In
Chrome and Safari on Windows you can't control
border properly. It will apply
border-width but will only show a border color (which cannot be controlled)
for the outer 1px of that border. Applying
-webkit-appearance: textfield
addresses these issues without removing the benefits of search inputs (e.g.
showing past searches). Safari (but not Chrome) will clip the cancel button on
when it has padding (and
textfield appearance).
Please read Normalize.css' contributing guidelines.
Updates to most CSS rules should be reported to the upstream Normalize.css project. Updates to the Sass should be reported in the Normalize-scss project.
Normalize.css is a project by Nicolas Gallagher, co-created with Jonathan Neal.
This Sass port is a project by John Albin Wilkins.
For the record, there are several other Sass ports as well. Including: