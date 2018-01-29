Latest versions

For use with… normalize-scss version Sass 3.4 or libSass 8.0.0

combining normalize.css v7.0.0 with v1.1.3 Compass or Bower 7.0.0

combining normalize.css v7.0.0 with v1.1.3 (last version with Compass and Bower support) Ruby Sass 3.3 3.0.3

combining normalize.css v3.0.3 with v1.1.3 Ruby Sass 3.2 2.2.0+normalize.2.1.3

combining normalize.css v2.1.3 with v1.1.3

The Sass port of normalize.css

This project is the Sass version of Normalize.css, a collection of HTML element and attribute rulesets to normalize styles across all browsers. This port aims to use a light dusting of Sass to make Normalize even easier to integrate with your website. To learn about why Normalize.css is so amazing, skip to the "normalize.css" section below.

This Sass port currently adds:

Vertical rhythm mixins: Allowing you to alter the font-size, line-height and margins in Normalize’s output without hacking the library.

Optional Eyeglass support.

Several ready-to-fork versions that integrate typography Sass modules like Typey, or style guides built with KSS.

normalize.css v5

A modern alternative to CSS resets

Normalize.css is a customisable CSS file that makes browsers render all elements more consistently and in line with modern standards.

The project relies on researching the differences between default browser styles in order to precisely target only the styles that need or benefit from normalizing.

View the test file

What does it do?

Preserves useful defaults, unlike many CSS resets.

Normalizes styles for a wide range of elements.

Corrects bugs and common browser inconsistencies.

Improves usability with subtle modifications.

Explains what code does using detailed comments.

Install

Install using one of the following methods:

Download directly from the project page.

Install with npm: npm install --save normalize-scss

Install with Ruby Gem: gem install normalize-scss

and, optionally, add require "normalize-scss" to your config.rb file. Note: if you want to alter the _normalize.scss file after installation (see "how to use it" below), you can use the gem list --details normalize-scss command to show you where the normalize-scss files were installed.

How to use it

There is a fantastic introduction to the project and brief instructions how to use it in the About normalize.css article.

You can use the Sass port of Normalize in one of several methods, following the "About normalize.css" article's suggestions:

Approach 1: Download and use normalize-scss as a starting point for your own project's base Sass, customising the values to match the design's requirements. (The best approach, IMO.)

Copy the normalize-scss files to your sass directory so that you can alter it as you include it in your project. To aid with this method, normalize-scss includes several ready-made "fork" versions:

* [fork-versions/default] (fork-versions/default) - Fork for libSass or Ruby Sass * [fork-versions/typey] (fork-versions/typey) - Fork with Typey * [fork-versions/typey-chroma-kss] (fork-versions/typey-chroma-kss) - Fork with Typey , Chroma and KSS

Approach 2: Install and include normalize-scss untouched and then build upon it, overriding the defaults later in your Sass when necessary. Just import normalize-scss like any normal Sass module by:

Set variables to override the default normalize-scss variables. (Optionally) add an additional [path to]/normalize-scss/sass import path for your Sass compiler, e.g. node-sass' includePaths option or Ruby Sass' --load-path option. Import with @import "normalize"; or with @import "[path to]/normalize-scss/sass/normalize"; (if you skipped step 2.) Output the CSS rules with @include normalize();

Alternatively, you can import normalize-scss immediately into your main Sass file without needing to use the normalize() mixin by:

(Optionally) set variables to override the default normalize-scss variables. (Optionally) add an additional [path to]/normalize-scss/sass import path for your Sass compiler, e.g. node-sass' includePaths option or Ruby Sass' --load-path option. Import with @import "normalize/import-now"; or with @import "[path to]/normalize-scss/sass/normalize/import-now"; (if you skipped step 2.)

Note: if you use wiredep, normalize-scss's bower.json points at the normalize/import-now Sass partial. If you don't wish to immediately output the CSS, you will need to override the Sass partial that wiredep grabs from normalize-scss.

Browser support

Chrome (last four)

Edge (version 25 and later)

Firefox (last four)

Firefox ESR

Internet Explorer 9+

Opera (last four)

Safari (last four)

Extended details and known issues

Additional detail and explanation of the esoteric parts of normalize.css.

pre, code, kbd, samp

The font-family: monospace, monospace hack fixes the inheritance and scaling of font-size for preformatted text. The duplication of monospace is intentional. Source.

sub, sup

Normally, using sub or sup affects the line-box height of text in all browsers. Source.

Adding overflow: hidden fixes IE9's SVG rendering. Earlier versions of IE don't support SVG, so we can safely use the :not() and :root selectors that modern browsers use in the default UA stylesheets to apply this style. Source.

select

By default, Chrome on OS X and Safari on OS X allow very limited styling of select , unless a border property is set. The default font weight on optgroup elements cannot safely be changed in Chrome on OSX and Safari on OS X.

It is recommended that you do not style checkbox and radio inputs as Firefox's implementation does not respect box-sizing, padding, or width.

Certain font size values applied to number inputs cause the cursor style of the decrement button to change from default to text .

The search input is not fully stylable by default. In Chrome and Safari on OSX/iOS you can't control font , padding , border , or background . In Chrome and Safari on Windows you can't control border properly. It will apply border-width but will only show a border color (which cannot be controlled) for the outer 1px of that border. Applying -webkit-appearance: textfield addresses these issues without removing the benefits of search inputs (e.g. showing past searches). Safari (but not Chrome) will clip the cancel button on when it has padding (and textfield appearance).

Contributing

Please read Normalize.css' contributing guidelines.

Updates to most CSS rules should be reported to the upstream Normalize.css project. Updates to the Sass should be reported in the Normalize-scss project.

Acknowledgements

Normalize.css is a project by Nicolas Gallagher, co-created with Jonathan Neal.

This Sass port is a project by John Albin Wilkins.

