This library normalizes the
Element.scrollLeft property when direction is
rtl.
All the hardwork are based on this juqery plugin and this stackoverflow answer.
Since
Element.scrollLeft's behavior with
dir="rtl" is not defined in any spec we use
a feature detection logic to determine the behavior of the current browser.
Types of
scrollLeft (
scrollWidth = 100) (Copied from
here)
|Browser
|Type
|Most Left
|Most Right
|Initial
|WebKit
|default
|0
|100
|100
|Firefox/Opera
|negative
|-100
|0
|0
|IE/Edge
|reverse
|100
|0
|0
You can install this package with the following command:
npm install normalize-scroll-left
This library exposes these methods:
detectScrollType
type ScrollType = 'indeterminate' | 'default' | 'negative' | 'reverse';
function detectScrollType(): ScrollType;
This function returns the scroll type detected, Keep in mind, this function caches the result as it should render a dummy on the DOM (which is expensive). Make sure the first invocation of this function happens after the body is loaded.
note: To support server-side-rendering, it will output
indeterminate if
it detects a non-browser environment.
import { detectScrollType } from 'normalize-scroll-left';
const type = detectScrollType();
The output is not based on the browser, but feature detection:
|Browser
|Type
|WebKit
default
|Firefox/Opera
negative
|IE/Edge
reverse
|Other/Server
indeterminate
getNormalizedScrollLeft
function getNormalizedScrollLeft(element: HTMLElement, direction: 'rtl' | 'ltr'): number;
You can use this method to get the normalized
scrollLeft property of an element.
You should explicitly pass the direction for the following reasons:
getComputedStyle is expensive and might cause a reflow.
ltr.
The output is
NaN on the server. Otherwise, it will mimic the behavior of
WebKit as it's the esiest to work with.
import { getNormalizedScrollLeft } from 'normalize-scroll-left';
const element = document.getElementById('my-scrollable-container');
// element.scrollWidth = 100;
const scrollLeft = getNormalizedScrollLeft(element, 'rtl');
// scrollLeft will always be from 0 (Most Left) to 100 (Most Right).
// It will initially be 100, That means the most right.
setNormalizedScrollLeft
function setNormalizedScrollLeft(
element: HTMLElement,
scrollLeft: number,
direction: 'rtl' | 'ltr',
): void;
You can use this method to set the
scrollLeft property of an element as normalized.
You should explicitly pass the direction for the same reasons as
getNormalizedScrollLeft:
For
scrollWidth = 100 the argument
scrollLeft must be between
0 and
100. This
function will automatically convert it into something the current browser understands.
import { setNormalizedScrollLeft } from 'normalize-scroll-left';
const element = document.getElementById('my-scrollable-container');
// element.scrollWidth = 100, element.clientWidth = 20;
setNormalizedScrollLeft(element, 20, 'rtl');
// Will set element.scrollLeft to ...
// 20 in WebKit (chrome)
// -60 in Firefox/Opera
// 60 in IE/Edge
// Does nothing on the server
The typescript type definitions are also available and are installed via npm.
This project is licensed under the MIT license.