Normalize Scroll Left for Right-to-Left

This library normalizes the Element.scrollLeft property when direction is rtl .

All the hardwork are based on this juqery plugin and this stackoverflow answer.

Since Element.scrollLeft 's behavior with dir="rtl" is not defined in any spec we use a feature detection logic to determine the behavior of the current browser.

Types of scrollLeft ( scrollWidth = 100) (Copied from here)

Browser Type Most Left Most Right Initial WebKit default 0 100 100 Firefox/Opera negative -100 0 0 IE/Edge reverse 100 0 0

Installation

You can install this package with the following command:

npm install normalize-scroll-left

API

This library exposes these methods:

detectScrollType

type ScrollType = 'indeterminate' | 'default' | 'negative' | 'reverse' ; function detectScrollType ( ): ScrollType ;

This function returns the scroll type detected, Keep in mind, this function caches the result as it should render a dummy on the DOM (which is expensive). Make sure the first invocation of this function happens after the body is loaded.

note: To support server-side-rendering, it will output indeterminate if it detects a non-browser environment.

import { detectScrollType } from 'normalize-scroll-left' ; const type = detectScrollType();

The output is not based on the browser, but feature detection:

Browser Type WebKit default Firefox/Opera negative IE/Edge reverse Other/Server indeterminate

getNormalizedScrollLeft

function getNormalizedScrollLeft ( element: HTMLElement, direction: 'rtl' | 'ltr' ): number ;

You can use this method to get the normalized scrollLeft property of an element. You should explicitly pass the direction for the following reasons:

Querying the getComputedStyle is expensive and might cause a reflow. The behavior shouldn't be changed when direction is ltr .

The output is NaN on the server. Otherwise, it will mimic the behavior of WebKit as it's the esiest to work with.

import { getNormalizedScrollLeft } from 'normalize-scroll-left' ; const element = document .getElementById( 'my-scrollable-container' ); const scrollLeft = getNormalizedScrollLeft(element, 'rtl' );

setNormalizedScrollLeft

function setNormalizedScrollLeft ( element: HTMLElement, scrollLeft: number , direction: 'rtl' | 'ltr', ): void ;

You can use this method to set the scrollLeft property of an element as normalized. You should explicitly pass the direction for the same reasons as getNormalizedScrollLeft :

For scrollWidth = 100 the argument scrollLeft must be between 0 and 100 . This function will automatically convert it into something the current browser understands.

import { setNormalizedScrollLeft } from 'normalize-scroll-left' ; const element = document .getElementById( 'my-scrollable-container' ); setNormalizedScrollLeft(element, 20 , 'rtl' );

Typings

The typescript type definitions are also available and are installed via npm.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license.