Normalize values in package.json using the map-schema library.

Install

Install with npm (requires Node.js >= 0.10.0):

$ npm install --save normalize-pkg

Usage

var config = require ( './' )(); var pkg = config.normalize( require ( './package' ));

Features

Normalizes most package.json fields, and:

converts repository objects to a string

objects to a string stringifies author object

object stringifies each "person" object in maintainers , contributors and collaborators

, and converts licenses arrays and objects to a license string

arrays and objects to a string removes files that don't exist from bin , main and the files array

, and the array adds cli.js to bin if it exists

to if it exists creates keywords array from name if not defined

See the schema, normalizers, and unit tests for more examples.

Schema

Values are normalized using a schema that is passed to map-schema.

only properties that have a corresponding field on the schema will be normalized.

any properties that do not have a corresponding field are returned unmodified.

See the .field docs to learn how to add or overwrite a field on the schema.

Defaults

A default value may optionally be defined when a .field is registered. When .normalize is run and a property that is required or recommended by npm is missing, normalize-pkg attempts to create the field if valid data can be found in the repository.

built-in fields have a default value:

version : '0.1.0'

: license : 'MIT'

: engines : {node: '>= 0.10.0'}

For example:

name : the project-name library is used to fill in the name

: the project-name library is used to fill in the name bin : if empty, populated with cli.js or bin if either exists on the file system

Example

The following:

var config = require ( './' )(); var pkg = config.normalize({}); console .log(pkg);

Results

Since an empty object was passed, normalize-pkg was smart enough to fill in missing fields looking for info in the project. In this case, specifically from parsing .git config and using any defaults defined on the schema.

{ name : 'normalize-pkg' , version : '0.1.0' , homepage : 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg' , repository : 'jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg' , license : 'MIT' , files : [ 'index.js' ], main : 'index.js' , engines : { node : '>= 0.10.0' } }

API

Params

options {Object}

Example

const config = new NormalizePkg(); const pkg = config.normalize({ author : { name : 'Jon Schlinkert' , url : 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert' } }); console .log(pkg);

normalize {Function} : function to be called on the value when the .normalize method is called

: function to be called on the value when the method is called default {any} : default value to be used when the package.json property is undefined.

: default value to be used when the package.json property is undefined. required {Boolean}: define true if the property is required

Params

name {String} : Field name (required)

: Field name (required) type {String|Array} : One or more native javascript types allowed for the property value (required)

: One or more native javascript types allowed for the property value (required) options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns the instance

Example

const config = new NormalizePkg(); config.field( 'foo' , 'string' , { default : 'bar' }); const pkg = config.normalize({}); console .log(pkg);

Params

pkg {Object} : The package.json object to normalize

: The object to normalize options {Object}

returns {Object}: Returns a normalized package.json object.

Example

const config = new NormalizePkg(); const pkg = config.normalize( require ( './package.json' ));

Options

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Omit properties from package.json that do not have a field registered on the schema.

var Config = require ( 'normalize-pkg' ); var config = new Config({ knownOnly : true }); var pkg = config.normalize({ name : 'my-project' , foo : 'bar' }); console .log(pkg);

Type: array

Default: undefined

Filter the resulting object to contain only the specified keys.

Type: array

Default: undefined

Remove the specified keys from the resulting object.

Pass a fields object on the options to customize any fields on the schema (also see options.extend):

var pkg = config.normalize( require ( './package' ), { extend : true , fields : { name : { normalize : function ( ) { return 'bar' } } } }); console .log(pkg.name);

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

Used with options.field, pass true if you want to extend a field that is already defined on the schema.

var pkg = config.normalize( require ( './package' ), { extend : true , fields : { name : { normalize : function ( ) { return 'bar' } } } }); console .log(pkg.name);

