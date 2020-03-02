Normalize values in package.json using the map-schema library.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm (requires Node.js >= 0.10.0):
$ npm install --save normalize-pkg
Install with bower
$ bower install normalize-pkg --save
var config = require('./')();
var pkg = config.normalize(require('./package'));
Normalizes most package.json fields, and:
repository objects to a string
author object
maintainers,
contributors and
collaborators
licenses arrays and objects to a
license string
bin,
main and the
files array
cli.js to
bin if it exists
keywords array from
name if not defined
See the schema, normalizers, and unit tests for more examples.
Values are normalized using a schema that is passed to map-schema.
See the .field docs to learn how to add or overwrite a field on the schema.
A
default value may optionally be defined when a
.field is registered. When
.normalize is run and a property that is required or recommended by npm is missing,
normalize-pkg attempts to create the field if valid data can be found in the repository.
built-in fields have a default value:
version:
'0.1.0'
license:
'MIT'
engines:
{node: '>= 0.10.0'}
For example:
name: the project-name library is used to fill in the name
bin: if empty, populated with
cli.js or
bin if either exists on the file system
Example
The following:
var config = require('./')();
// no package.json is passed, just an empty object
var pkg = config.normalize({});
console.log(pkg);
Results
Since an empty object was passed,
normalize-pkg was smart enough to fill in missing fields looking for info in the project. In this case, specifically from parsing
.git config and using any defaults defined on the schema.
{ name: 'normalize-pkg',
version: '0.1.0',
homepage: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg',
repository: 'jonschlinkert/normalize-pkg',
license: 'MIT',
files: [ 'index.js' ],
main: 'index.js',
engines: { node: '>= 0.10.0' } }
Params
options {Object}
Example
const config = new NormalizePkg();
const pkg = config.normalize({
author: {
name: 'Jon Schlinkert',
url: 'https://github.com/jonschlinkert'
}
});
console.log(pkg);
//=> {author: 'Jon Schlinkert (https://github.com/jonschlinkert)'}
normalize {Function}: function to be called on the value when the
.normalize method is called
default {any}: default value to be used when the package.json property is undefined.
required {Boolean}: define
true if the property is required
Params
name {String}: Field name (required)
type {String|Array}: One or more native javascript types allowed for the property value (required)
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns the instance
Example
const config = new NormalizePkg();
config.field('foo', 'string', {
default: 'bar'
});
const pkg = config.normalize({});
console.log(pkg);
//=> {foo: 'bar'}
Params
pkg {Object}: The
package.json object to normalize
options {Object}
returns {Object}: Returns a normalized package.json object.
Example
const config = new NormalizePkg();
const pkg = config.normalize(require('./package.json'));
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
Omit properties from package.json that do not have a field registered on the schema.
var Config = require('normalize-pkg');
var config = new Config({knownOnly: true});
var pkg = config.normalize({name: 'my-project', foo: 'bar'});
console.log(pkg);
//=> {name: 'my-project'}
Type:
array
Default:
undefined
Filter the resulting object to contain only the specified keys.
Type:
array
Default:
undefined
Remove the specified keys from the resulting object.
Pass a
fields object on the options to customize any fields on the schema (also see options.extend):
var pkg = config.normalize(require('./package'), {
extend: true,
fields: {
name: {
normalize: function() {
return 'bar'
}
}
}
});
console.log(pkg.name);
//=> 'bar'
Type:
boolean
Default:
undefined
Used with options.field, pass
true if you want to extend a field that is already defined on the schema.
var pkg = config.normalize(require('./package'), {
extend: true,
fields: {
name: {
normalize: function() {
return 'bar'
}
}
}
});
console.log(pkg.name);
//=> 'bar'
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
update: Be scalable! Update is a new, open source developer framework and CLI for automating updates… more | homepage
|Commits
|Contributor
|154
|jonschlinkert
|16
|doowb
|2
|pdehaan
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2020, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on March 01, 2020.