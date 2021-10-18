normalize-package-data exports a function that normalizes package metadata. This data is typically found in a package.json file, but in principle could come from any source - for example the npm registry.
normalize-package-data is used by read-package-json to normalize the data it reads from a package.json file. In turn, read-package-json is used by npm and various npm-related tools.
npm install normalize-package-data
Basic usage is really simple. You call the function that normalize-package-data exports. Let's call it
normalizeData.
normalizeData = require('normalize-package-data')
packageData = require("./package.json")
normalizeData(packageData)
// packageData is now normalized
You may activate strict validation by passing true as the second argument.
normalizeData = require('normalize-package-data')
packageData = require("./package.json")
normalizeData(packageData, true)
// packageData is now normalized
If strict mode is activated, only Semver 2.0 version strings are accepted. Otherwise, Semver 1.0 strings are accepted as well. Packages must have a name, and the name field must not have contain leading or trailing whitespace.
Optionally, you may pass a "warning" function. It gets called whenever the
normalizeData function encounters something that doesn't look right. It indicates less than perfect input data.
normalizeData = require('normalize-package-data')
packageData = require("./package.json")
warnFn = function(msg) { console.error(msg) }
normalizeData(packageData, warnFn)
// packageData is now normalized. Any number of warnings may have been logged.
You may combine strict validation with warnings by passing
true as the second argument, and
warnFn as third.
When
private field is set to
true, warnings will be suppressed.
If the supplied data has an invalid name or version field,
normalizeData will throw an error. Depending on where you call
normalizeData, you may want to catch these errors so can pass them to a callback.
name field gets trimmed (unless in strict mode).
version field gets cleaned by
semver.clean. See documentation for the semver module.
name and/or
version fields are missing, they are set to empty strings.
files field is not an array, it will be removed.
bin field is a string, then
bin field will become an object with
name set to the value of the
name field, and
bin set to the original string value.
man field is a string, it will become an array with the original string as its sole member.
keywords field is string, it is considered to be a list of keywords separated by one or more white-space characters. It gets converted to an array by splitting on
\s+.
author,
maintainers,
contributors) get converted into objects with name, email and url properties.
bundledDependencies field (a typo) exists and
bundleDependencies field does not,
bundledDependencies will get renamed to
bundleDependencies.
dependencies,
devDependencies,
optionalDependencies) is a string, it gets converted into an object with familiar
name=>value pairs.
optionalDependencies get added to
dependencies. The
optionalDependencies array is left untouched.
org/proj,
github:org/proj,
bitbucket:org/proj,
gitlab:org/proj,
gist:docid) will have the shortcut left in place. (In the case of github, the
org/proj form will be expanded to
github:org/proj.) THIS MARKS A BREAKING CHANGE FROM V1, where the shortcut was previously expanded to a URL.
description field does not exist, but
readme field does, then (more or less) the first paragraph of text that's found in the readme is taken as value for
description.
repository field is a string, it will become an object with
url set to the original string value, and
type set to
"git".
repository.url is not a valid url, but in the style of "[owner-name]/[repo-name]",
repository.url will be set to git+https://github.com/[owner-name]/[repo-name].git
bugs field is a string, the value of
bugs field is changed into an object with
url set to the original string value.
bugs field does not exist, but
repository field points to a repository hosted on GitHub, the value of the
bugs field gets set to an url in the form of https://github.com/[owner-name]/[repo-name]/issues . If the repository field points to a GitHub Gist repo url, the associated http url is chosen.
bugs field is an object, the resulting value only has email and url properties. If email and url properties are not strings, they are ignored. If no valid values for either email or url is found, bugs field will be removed.
homepage field is not a string, it will be removed.
homepage field does not specify a protocol, then http is assumed. For example,
myproject.org will be changed to
http://myproject.org.
homepage field does not exist, but
repository field points to a repository hosted on GitHub, the value of the
homepage field gets set to an url in the form of https://github.com/[owner-name]/[repo-name]#readme . If the repository field points to a GitHub Gist repo url, the associated http url is chosen.
If
name field is given, the value of the name field must be a string. The string may not:
/@\s+%
node_modules or
favicon.ico (case doesn't matter).
If
version field is given, the value of the version field must be a valid semver string, as determined by the
semver.valid method. See documentation for the semver module.
The
license/
licence field should be a valid SPDX license expression or one of the special values allowed by validate-npm-package-license. See documentation for the license field in package.json.
This package contains code based on read-package-json written by Isaac Z. Schlueter. Used with permission.
normalize-package-data is released under the BSD 2-Clause License. Copyright (c) 2013 Meryn Stol