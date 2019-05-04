openbase logo
nhw

normalize-html-whitespace

by Steven Vachon
1.0.0 (see all)

Safely remove repeating whitespace from HTML text.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

242K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

normalize-html-whitespace

Safely remove repeating whitespace from HTML text.

Using \s to normalize HTML whitespace will strip out characters that are actually rendered by a web browser. Such would be classified as a lossy change and would produce a different visual result. This package will collapse multiple whitespace characters down to a single space, while ignoring the following characters:

  • \u00a0 or &nbsp; (non-breaking space)
  • \ufeff or &#65279; (zero-width non-breaking space)

…as well as these lesser-known ones:

  • \u1680​ or &#5760; (Ogham space mark)
  • \u180e or &#6158; (Mongolian vowel separator)
  • \u2000​ or &#8192; (en quad)
  • \u2001 or &#8193; (em quad)
  • \u2002 or &#8194; (en space)
  • \u2003 or &#8195; (em space)
  • \u2004 or &#8196; (three-per-em space)
  • \u2005 or &#8197; (four-per-em space)
  • \u2006 or &#8198; (six-per-em space)
  • \u2007 or &#8199; (figure space)
  • \u2008 or &#8200; (punctuation space)
  • \u2009 or &#8201; (thin space)
  • \u200a or &#8202; (hair space)
  • \u2028 or &#8232; (line separator)
  • \u2029 or &#8233; (paragraph separator)
  • \u202f or &#8239; (narrow non-breaking space)
  • \u205f or &#8287; (medium mathematical space)
  • \u3000 or &#12288; (ideographic space)

For the sake of completeness, the following characters which are not part of \s will also not be affected:

  • \u200b or &#8203; (zero-width breaking space)

Note: this package does not contain an HTML parser. It is meant to be used on text nodes only.

Installation

Node.js >= 8 is required. Type this at the command line:

npm install normalize-html-whitespace

Usage

const normalizeWhitespace = require('normalize-html-whitespace');

normalizeWhitespace('  foo bar     baz ');
//-> ' foo bar baz '

