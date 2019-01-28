You have a bunch of Git URLs. You want to convert them to a canonical representation, probably for use inside npm so that it doesn't end up creating a bunch of superfluous cached origins. You use this package.

Usage

var ngu = require ( 'normalize-git-url' ); var normalized = ngu( "git+ssh://git@github.com:organization/repo.git#hashbrowns" )

API

There's just the one function, and all it takes is a single parameter, a non-normalized Git URL.

url {String} The Git URL (very loosely speaking) to be normalized.

Returns an object with the following format:

url {String} The normalized URL.

branch {String} The treeish to be checked out once the repo at url is cloned. It doesn't have to be a branch, but it's a lot easier to intuit what the output is for with that name.

Limitations