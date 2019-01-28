You have a bunch of Git URLs. You want to convert them to a canonical representation, probably for use inside npm so that it doesn't end up creating a bunch of superfluous cached origins. You use this package.
var ngu = require('normalize-git-url');
var normalized = ngu("git+ssh://git@github.com:organization/repo.git#hashbrowns")
// get back:
// {
// url : "ssh://git@github.com/organization/repo.git",
// branch : "hashbrowns" // did u know hashbrowns are delicious?
// }
There's just the one function, and all it takes is a single parameter, a non-normalized Git URL.
url {String} The Git URL (very loosely speaking) to be normalized.
Returns an object with the following format:
url {String} The normalized URL.
branch {String} The treeish to be checked out once the repo at
url is
cloned. It doesn't have to be a branch, but it's a lot easier to intuit what
the output is for with that name.
Right now this doesn't try to special-case GitHub too much -- it doesn't ensure
that
.git is added to the end of URLs, it doesn't prefer
https: over
http: or
ssh:, it doesn't deal with redirects, and it doesn't try to
resolve symbolic names to treeish hashcodes. For now, it just tries to account
for minor differences in representation.