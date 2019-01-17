openbase logo
nfs

normalize-for-search

by Ivan Krechetov
2.1.0 (see all)

Un-accents and un-umlauts characters in a string. Also preliminary converts the string to lower case. We use it for autocomplete: both for the matched strings -- on the server side, when indexing; and for the strings the user types into a text input in the browser.

Un-accents and un-umlauts characters in a string. Also preliminary converts the string to lower case. We use it for autocomplete: both for the matched strings -- on the server side, when indexing; and for the strings the user types into a text input in the browser.

Has nothing to do with Unicode Normalization, but rather expects the passed strings being already Unicode-normalized.

Installation

NPM (Node.js, Browserify, Webpack)

$ npm install --save normalize-for-search

then

var normalizeForSearch = require('normalize-for-search');

CouchDB

Just drop the src/normalize.js contents into your CouchDB design document -- for example, into {views: {lib: {normalize: 'JSON-ENCODED src/normalize.js CODE HERE'}}}, and then require it elsewhere:

var normalizeForSearch = require('views/lib/normalize');

Directly in the browser

Including src/normalize.js into a Web page will create a global normalizeForSearch function.

API

// String -> String

normalizeForSearch('Dät ist naïve und ÜBERCOOL, ё-маё!');
// 'daet ist naive und uebercool, е-мае!'

License: MIT

Copyright (c) 2016 Ivan Krechetov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

