normalize-diacritics Remove accents/ diacritics in string

Simple NPM package to remove any accents/ diacritics found in a string.

Node.js >= 14.17.3

NPM >= 6.14.13 (NPM comes with Node.js so there is no need to install separately.)

ES Modules

Install

$ npm i normalize-diacritics

Usage

TypeScript or ES Modules

import { normalize } from 'normalize-diacritics' ; await normalize( 'söme stüff with áccènts' );

Browser

< script type = "module" > import { normalize } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/normalize-diacritics@latest' ; </ script >

deno

👉 Check out the deno module at deno_mod/normalize_diacritics.

API Reference

input <?string> Optional input string that contains accents/ diacritics.

<?string> Optional input string that contains accents/ diacritics. returns: <Promise<string>> Promise which resolves with normalized input string.

This method normalizes any accents/ diacritics found in a given input string and output a normalized string as a result.

This methods works the same as normalize([input]) except that this is the synchronous version.

