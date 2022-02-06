openbase logo
nd

normalize-diacritics

by Rong Sen Ng
3.0.0 (see all)

Normalize diacritics in strings

Be the first to rate

Readme

normalize-diacritics

Remove accents/ diacritics in string

Version Node version MIT License

Downloads Total downloads Packagephobia Bundlephobia

ci codecov

Code of Conduct

Simple NPM package to remove any accents/ diacritics found in a string.

Table of contents

Pre-requisite

Install

# Install via NPM
$ npm i normalize-diacritics

Usage

TypeScript or ES Modules

import { normalize } from 'normalize-diacritics';

/** Assuming top-level await is enabled... */
await normalize('söme stüff with áccènts'); // 'some stuff with accents'

Browser

<script type="module">
  import { normalize } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/normalize-diacritics@latest';
  
  // --snip
</script>

Demo

Edit normalize-diacritics demo

deno

👉 Check out the deno module at deno_mod/normalize_diacritics.

API Reference

normalize([input])

  • input <?string> Optional input string that contains accents/ diacritics.
  • returns: <Promise<string>> Promise which resolves with normalized input string.

This method normalizes any accents/ diacritics found in a given input string and output a normalized string as a result.

normalizeSync([input])

This methods works the same as normalize([input]) except that this is the synchronous version.

Contributing

Code of Conduct

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT License © Rong Sen Ng

