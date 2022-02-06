Remove accents/ diacritics in string
Simple NPM package to remove any accents/ diacritics found in a string.
# Install via NPM
$ npm i normalize-diacritics
import { normalize } from 'normalize-diacritics';
/** Assuming top-level await is enabled... */
await normalize('söme stüff with áccènts'); // 'some stuff with accents'
<script type="module">
import { normalize } from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/normalize-diacritics@latest';
// --snip
</script>
👉 Check out the deno module at deno_mod/normalize_diacritics.
input <?string> Optional input string that contains accents/ diacritics.
This method normalizes any accents/ diacritics found in a given input string and output a normalized string as a result.
This methods works the same as
normalize([input]) except that this is the synchronous version.
