normalize-bool

by Thomas Watson
1.0.0 (see all)

Converts strings representing an on/off-state to booleans

Readme

normalize-bool

Converts strings representing an on/off-state to booleans. Falsy values and a whitelist of keywords are converted to the boolean false. Everything else is considered true.

Useful for normalizing environment variables and other user-input to booleans.

Installation

npm install normalize-bool --save

Usage

var bool = require('normalize-bool')

console.log(bool('no')) // => false
console.log(bool('yes')) // => true

API

var bool = normalizeBool(value)

Converts the input value to a boolean. Falsy values and a whitelist of keywords are converted to the boolean false. Everything else is considered true.

The following values are considered false:

License

MIT

