Converts strings representing an on/off-state to booleans. Falsy values
and a whitelist of keywords are converted to the boolean
false.
Everything else is considered
true.
Useful for normalizing environment variables and other user-input to booleans.
npm install normalize-bool --save
var bool = require('normalize-bool')
console.log(bool('no')) // => false
console.log(bool('yes')) // => true
The following values are considered
false:
'0'
'false'
'no'
'off'
'disabled'
