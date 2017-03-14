Converts strings representing an on/off-state to booleans. Falsy values and a whitelist of keywords are converted to the boolean false . Everything else is considered true .

Useful for normalizing environment variables and other user-input to booleans.

Installation

npm install normalize- bool

Usage

var bool = require ( 'normalize-bool' ) console .log(bool( 'no' )) console .log(bool( 'yes' ))

API

var bool = normalizeBool(value)

Converts the input value to a boolean. Falsy values and a whitelist of keywords are converted to the boolean false . Everything else is considered true .

The following values are considered false :

All normal falsy values

'0'

'false'

'no'

'off'

'disabled'

License

MIT