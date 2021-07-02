https://github.com/RichieAHB/normal-distribution
A small javascript module for working with normal distributions.
The class can be instantiated like so:
const normDist = new NormalDistribution(mean, standardDeviation);
With no arguments the distribution will be a standard normal distribution with
mean = 0 and
standardDeviation = 1.
The four main methods that can be called are:
Accepts an integer argument and returns the probability denisty at that point in the distribution; useful for drawing the curve.
Accepts an integer argument and returns the probability of a random variable being below the one argument passed to the method.
Accepts two integer arguments and returns the probability of a random variable being between the two arguments passed.
Accepts an integer argument and returns the z-score for that value.
Note: the z-table used in this module gives probabilities for up to 3.5 standard deviations from the mean