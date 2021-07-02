NormalDistribution

https://github.com/RichieAHB/normal-distribution

A small javascript module for working with normal distributions.

The class can be instantiated like so:

const normDist = new NormalDistribution(mean, standardDeviation);

With no arguments the distribution will be a standard normal distribution with mean = 0 and standardDeviation = 1 .

The four main methods that can be called are:

Accepts an integer argument and returns the probability denisty at that point in the distribution; useful for drawing the curve.

Accepts an integer argument and returns the probability of a random variable being below the one argument passed to the method.

Accepts two integer arguments and returns the probability of a random variable being between the two arguments passed.

Accepts an integer argument and returns the z-score for that value.

Note: the z-table used in this module gives probabilities for up to 3.5 standard deviations from the mean