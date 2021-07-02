openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nd

normal-distribution

by Richard Beddington
1.1.1 (see all)

A small javascript module for working with normal distributions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NormalDistribution

https://github.com/RichieAHB/normal-distribution

A small javascript module for working with normal distributions.

The class can be instantiated like so:

const normDist = new NormalDistribution(mean, standardDeviation);

With no arguments the distribution will be a standard normal distribution with mean = 0 and standardDeviation = 1.

The four main methods that can be called are:

#pdf(value)

Accepts an integer argument and returns the probability denisty at that point in the distribution; useful for drawing the curve.

#cdf(value)

Accepts an integer argument and returns the probability of a random variable being below the one argument passed to the method.

#probabilityBetween(value1, value2)

Accepts two integer arguments and returns the probability of a random variable being between the two arguments passed.

#zScore(value)

Accepts an integer argument and returns the z-score for that value.

Note: the z-table used in this module gives probabilities for up to 3.5 standard deviations from the mean

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial