Nordnet UI Kit

Installation

npm install --save nordnet-ui-kit # or yarn add nordnet-ui-kit

Usage

import { ThemeProvider } from 'react-jss' ; import { theme } from 'nordnet-ui-kit' ; import App from './App' const Root = ( < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < App /> </ ThemeProvider > ); ReactDOM.render(Root, document .getElementById( 'app' )); import { Button } from 'nordnet-ui-kit' ; const App = props => ( < div > < Button variant = "primary" modifier = "success" > Success </ Button > </ div > ); export default App;

To see what is exported from nordnet-ui-kit, please see the documentation below or index.js

Compatibility

v1.5.1 and lower depends on jss-theme-reactor and jss@7

and lower depends on and v1.6.0+ depends on @iamstarkov/jss-theme-reactor and jss@8 , so please update your components to use @iamstarkov/jss-theme-reactor instead of jss-theme-reactor

depends on and , so please update your components to use instead of v1.7.0+ depends on react-jss and jss@8 , so please update your components to use react-jss instead of @iamstarkov/jss-theme-reactor . Also, v1.7.0 deprecates exported ThemeProvider , createShallow and createMount . It will be removed in next major release. Read more in v1.7.0 migration docs

depends on and , so please update your components to use instead of . Also, deprecates exported , and . It will be removed in next major release. Read more in v1.7.0 migration docs v1.7.0 also features react-jss over jss-theme-reactor , please read how to migrate your components.

also features over , please read how to migrate your components. We can't expect all components to be rewritten to react-jss instantly, so you will need to use both jss-theme-reactor based component and react-jss components at the same time, read in the jss-theme-reactor migration docs how to do it.

Documentation for the latest release is available here.

Documentation about how to write, style and test components is availible in the docs folder

Developing

Developing workflow can be found in the contributing guidelines.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the contributing guidelines.

License

This open source project released by Nordnet is licensed under the MIT license.

