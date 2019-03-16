An arctic, north-bluish color palette.

A total of sixteen, carefully selected, dimmed pastel colors for a eye-comfortable, but yet colorful ambiance.

Created for clear, uncluttered and elegant designs following a minimal and flat style pattern. For syntax highlighting it aims to ensure an undisturbed focus on important parts of the code, a good readability and a quick visual distinction between the different syntax elements.

Nord consists of four named color palettes providing different syntactic meanings and color effects for dark & bright ambiance designs.

All colors are numbered from nord0 to nord15 where each palette contains a different amount of colors. The naming convention preserves the compatibility for terminal color schemes and allows an uncomplicated use as base for such.

Getting Started

Visit the official website to learn all about Nord's colors and palettes and how to install and integrate Nord in your own projects or use the color swatches for your favorite applications.

Quick Start

Install Nord using npm or yarn:

npm install --save nord yarn add nord

Please see the complete installation and usage guide for more details.

Port Projects

Unify the appearance and usage experience for your favorite applications — from code editors, shell terminals to modern UIs and libraries.

Nord supports a broad and constantly growing spectrum that allows to customize your daily tool stack.

Color Swatches

Next to the many ways of integrating Nord into your project, all color palettes of Nord are also available in various native color swatch formats.

Easily import Nord into macOS, Adobe products like Photoshop & Illustrator, GIMP/Krita/Inkscape and many more.

Contributing

Nord is an open source project and we love to receive contributions from the community!

There are many ways to contribute, from writing- and improving documentation and tutorials, reporting bugs, submitting enhancement suggestions that can be added to Nord by submitting pull requests.

Please take a moment to read the full contributing guide to learn about the development process, the project's used styleguides, branch organization and versioning model.

The guide also includes information about minimal, complete, and verifiable examples and other ways to contribute to the project like improving existing issues and giving feedback on issues and pull requests.

