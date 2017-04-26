___ ___ ___ ___ ___
/\__\ /\ \ /\ \ /\ \ /\__\
/::| | /::\ \ /::\ \ /::\ \ /:/ /
/:|:| | /:/\:\ \ /:/\:\ \ /:/\:\ \ /:/__/
/:/|:| |__ /:/ \:\ \ /::\~\:\ \ /:/ \:\ \ /::\ \ ___
/:/ |:| /\__\ /:/__/ \:\__\ /:/\:\ \:\__\ /:/__/ \:\__\ /:/\:\ /\__\
\/__|:|/:/ / \:\ \ /:/ / \/_|::\/:/ / \:\ \ \/__/ \/__\:\/:/ /
|:/:/ / \:\ /:/ / |:|::/ / \:\ \ \::/ /
|::/ / \:\/:/ / |:|\/__/ \:\ \ /:/ /
/:/ / \::/ / |:| | \:\__\ /:/ /
\/__/ \/__/ \|__| \/__/ \/__/
npm install norch and then start with
norch
or programatically:
require('norch')(options, function(err, norch) {
// Norch server started on http://localhost:3030 (or the specified host/port)
})
Put stuff in
curl -X POST -d @myData.json http://localhost:3030/add
(where myData.json is a newline separated file of JSON objects)
Search for hits (uses
search-index's API)
http://localhost:3030/search?q={"query":[{"AND":{"*":["usa"]}}]}
(
http://localhost:3030/search returns everything)
Make autosuggest
http://localhost:3030/matcher?q=usa
Export, import, and replicate an index
# create a snapshot on the server (available under /latestSnapshot)
curl -X POST http://localhost:3030/snapshot
# get latest snapshot
curl -X GET http://anotherIndex:3030/latestSnapshot > export.json
# replicate an export file into a new index on another server
curl -X POST -d @export.json http://someOtherServer:3030/import
|Endpoint
|Method
|Response
|Typical Use Case
/add
POST
|status code
|Add documents to the index
/availableFields
GET
|stream
|Discover the name of fields which can be searched in
/buckets
GET
|stream
|Aggregate documents on ranges of metadata
/categorize
GET
|stream
|Aggregate documents on single metadata values
/concurrentAdd
POST
|status code
|For when more than one source is adding documents to the index at the same time
/createSnapshot
POST
|status code
|Create a snapshot of the index
/delete
DELETE
|status code
|Remove documents from index
/docCount
GET
|object
|Counts total document in index
/flush
DELETE
|status code
|Remove all documents from index
/get
GET
|stream
|Get documents by ID
/import
POST
|file
|Import/merge an existing index into this one
/latestSnapshot
GET
|file
|Download the latest index snapshot
/listSnapshots
GET
|file
|See list of snapshots
/match
GET
|stream
|Match by linguistic similarity- autosuggest, autocomplete
/search
GET
|stream
|Search in the index
/totalHits
GET
|object
|Show number of hits that a given query returns
The Norch API docs are here. Norch is essentially an http wrapper around search-index.
Norch.js is an experimental search engine built with Node.js and search-index featuring, Full text search, Stopword removal, aggregation Matching (Autosuggest), Phrase search, Fielded search, Field weighting, Relevance weighting (tf-idf), Paging (offset and resultset length)
On Linux and OSX. Install
bunyan, tail the log-file and pipe to bunyan.
Install bunyan:
npm install -g bunyan
Tail log-file:
tail -f log-info.log |bunyan
Mailing list: norchjs@googlegroups.com - subscribe by sending an email to norchjs+subscribe@googlegroups.com
MIT, Copyright (c) 2013-16 Fergus McDowall