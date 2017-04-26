___ ___ ___ ___ ___ / \ _ _ \ / \ \ / \ \ / \ \ / \ _ _ \ /::| | /:: \ \ /:: \ \ /:: \ \ /:/ / /:|:| | /:/ \ : \ \ /:/ \ : \ \ /:/ \ : \ \ /:/__/ /:/|:| |__ /:/ \ : \ \ /:: \ ~ \ : \ \ /:/ \ : \ \ /:: \ \ ___ /:/ |:| / \ _ _ \ /:/__/ \ : \ _ _ \ /:/ \ : \ \ : \ _ _ \ /:/__/ \ : \ _ _ \ /:/ \ : \ / \ _ _ \ \ / __|:|/:/ / \ : \ \ /:/ / \ / _|:: \ / :/ / \ : \ \ \ / __/ \ / __ \ : \ / :/ / |:/:/ / \ : \ /:/ / |:|::/ / \ : \ \ \ : :/ / |::/ / \ : \ / :/ / |:| \ / __/ \ : \ \ /:/ / /:/ / \ : :/ / |:| | \ : \ _ _ \ /:/ / \ / __/ \ / __/ \ | __| \ / __/ \ / __/

npm install norch and then start with norch

or programatically:

require ( 'norch' )(options, function ( err, norch ) { })

Put stuff in

curl -X POST -d @myData.json http://localhost:3030/add (where myData.json is a newline separated file of JSON objects)

Search for hits (uses search-index's API)

http://localhost:3030/search?q={"query":[{"AND":{"*":["usa"]}}]}

( http://localhost:3030/search returns everything)

Make autosuggest

http://localhost:3030/matcher?q=usa

Export, import, and replicate an index

curl -X POST http://localhost:3030/snapshot curl -X GET http://anotherIndex:3030/latestSnapshot > export.json curl -X POST -d @export.json http://someOtherServer:3030/import

API

Endpoint Method Response Typical Use Case /add POST status code Add documents to the index /availableFields GET stream Discover the name of fields which can be searched in /buckets GET stream Aggregate documents on ranges of metadata /categorize GET stream Aggregate documents on single metadata values /concurrentAdd POST status code For when more than one source is adding documents to the index at the same time /createSnapshot POST status code Create a snapshot of the index /delete DELETE status code Remove documents from index /docCount GET object Counts total document in index /flush DELETE status code Remove all documents from index /get GET stream Get documents by ID /import POST file Import/merge an existing index into this one /latestSnapshot GET file Download the latest index snapshot /listSnapshots GET file See list of snapshots /match GET stream Match by linguistic similarity- autosuggest, autocomplete /search GET stream Search in the index /totalHits GET object Show number of hits that a given query returns

The Norch API docs are here. Norch is essentially an http wrapper around search-index.

About Norch

Norch.js is an experimental search engine built with Node.js and search-index featuring, Full text search, Stopword removal, aggregation Matching (Autosuggest), Phrase search, Fielded search, Field weighting, Relevance weighting (tf-idf), Paging (offset and resultset length)

Logging

On Linux and OSX. Install bunyan , tail the log-file and pipe to bunyan.

Install bunyan:

npm install -g bunyan

Tail log-file:

tail -f log-info.log |bunyan

Mailing list: norchjs@googlegroups.com - subscribe by sending an email to norchjs+subscribe@googlegroups.com

License

MIT, Copyright (c) 2013-16 Fergus McDowall