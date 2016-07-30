Asynchronous filesystem library with chainable Q-based promises for Node.js.

It also has chainable synchronous interface.

Sample Use Case

So, let's say you need to do something with the filesystem and Node.js.

You also want to use promises. (Actually, we have fs.sync for synchronous calls, too.)

Sure, you could use q-io -- but you would still feel like you're missing something, it could be easier and simpler!

The solution for the problem is to use our library which uses both Q and nor-extend to enable chainable promises.

Here's an example of creating a file named hello.txt and changing permissions:

fs.path( "hello.txt" ).writeFile( "Hello World" ).chmod( 600 ).chown( 1000 , 1000 ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "hello.txt created succesfully" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: Failed to create hello.txt: " + err); }).done();

Here is how you would need to do it with traditional promises:

fs.writeFile( "hello.txt" , "Hello World" ).then( function ( ) { return fs.chmod( "hello.txt" , 600 ); }).then( function ( ) { return fs.chown( "hello.txt" , 1000 , 1000 ); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "hello.txt created succesfully" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: Failed to create hello.txt: " + err); }).done();

Quick Introduction

All methods are wrappers for fs module (Node.js File System module) with same names and arguments when possible.

Asynchronous methods

Asynchronous methods take the same arguments as fs but instead of callbacks every asynchronous method returns an extended Q promise which can be chained.

fs.writeFile( "hello.txt" , "Hello World" ).chmod( "hello.txt" , "0600" ).then( function ( ) { ... }).fail( function ( err ) { ... }).done();

You can shorten it with the path-based API:

fs.path( "hello.txt" ).writeFile( "Hello World" ).chmod( "0600" ).then( function ( ) { ... }).fail( function ( err ) { ... }).done();

Synchronous methods

Synchronous methods take same arguments as fs module but are chainable, and methods don't have leading Sync in their names.

Synchronous API is provided through fs.sync :

fs.sync.writeFile( "hello.txt" , "Hello World" ).chmod( "hello.txt" , "0600" );

You can shorten it with the path-based API:

fs.sync.path( "hello.txt" ).writeFile( "Hello World" ).chmod( "0600" );

Getting Started

Installation

Installing from the NPM

You may install it from the NPM: npm install nor-fs .

Dependencies

Require

var fs = require ( "nor-fs" );

Issues, questions and other resources

Do not hesitate to create issues or ask questions for any reason. We're happy to receive pull requests, too.

Social media

Our company is @sendanorcom at Twitter and our channel on Freenode IRC network is #sendanor.

Original author and the lead is @jheusala.

Versioning

nor-fs follows Semantic Versioning and is using rolling release model.

We'll introduce new features when neccessary at a good pace. We'll try our best not to break backwards compatibility and if that happens we'll fix it as fast as possible.

TODO

Upcoming release

Not decided yet.

Future releases

Full API Documentation

The root of the library is an instance of FileSystem.

It also has these properties:

And these methods:

fs.path(name) -- Returns instance of fs.Path(name)

fs.sync.path(name) -- Returns instance of fs.sync.Path(name)

Class FileSystem

new FileSystem()

The constructor of the FileSystem objects.

Warning! You should not need to use it directly. However if you find any essential use for it in the userland, we would like hear it!

Renames a file from oldPath to newPath . Asynchronous rename(2) which renames a file from oldPath to newPath and returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.rename( "foo.txt" , "bar.txt" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Renamed succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See also fs.rename from Node.js API Documentation

Truncates a file pointed by a file descriptor to a specified length. Asynchronous ftruncate(2) which returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ).then( function ( fd ) { return fs.ftruncate(fd.valueOf(), 1000 ).close(fd.valueOf()); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Truncated succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Note! Usually there is no need to call this method because fs.open() returns an instance of fs.Descriptor which can be chained.

See also fs.ftruncate from Node.js API Documentation.

Truncates a file pointed by a path to a specified length.

Asynchronous truncate(2) which returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.truncate( "foo.txt" , 1000 ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Truncated succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See also fs.truncate at Node.js API documentation.

Change file owner and group. Asynchronous chown(2) which returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.chown( "foo.txt" , 1000 , 1000 ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Operation finished succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See also fs.chown from the original Node.js API documentation.

Warning! It is automatically tested, but not so well, since normally users cannot change ownership of a file to other users.

Change file owner and group pointed by a file descriptor. Asynchronous fchown(2) which returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ).then( function ( fd ) { return fs.fchown(fd.valueOf(), 1000 , 1000 ); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Operation finished succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Note! Usually there is no need to call this method because fs.open() returns an instance of fs.Descriptor which can be chained.

See also fs.fchown in the original Node.js API documentation.

Asynchronous lchown(2) which returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.lchown( "foo.txt" , 1000 , 1000 ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Operation finished succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See also fs.lchown in the original Node.js API documentation.

Warning! Only available on MAC OS X system.

Warning! It is not tested yet. I don't have a MAC OS X system.

Change file mode bits. Asynchronous chmod(2) which returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.chmod( "foo.txt" , "0600" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Operation finished succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See also fs.chmod in the original Node.js API documentation.

Change file mode bits. Asynchronous fchmod(2) which returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ).then( function ( fd ) { return fs.fchmod(fd.valueOf(), "0600" ); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Operation finished succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Note! Usually there is no need to call this method because fs.open() returns an instance of fs.Descriptor which can be chained.

See also fs.fchmod in the original Node.js API documentation.

Asynchronous lchmod(2) which returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.lchmod( "foo.txt" , "0600" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Operation finished succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See also fs.lchmod in the original Node.js API documentation.

Warning! Only available on MAC OS X system.

Warning! It is not tested yet. I don't have a MAC OS X system.

Display file or file system status. Asynchronous stat(2) which returns a promise.

In case of a successful call instance of require("fs").Stats object is passed on. See the fs.stat in the original Node.js API documentation.

fs.stat( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( stat ) { console .log(util.inspect(stat)); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

...which will return:

{ dev: 2113 , mode: 33204 , nlink: 1 , uid: 1000 , gid: 1000 , rdev: 0 , blksize: 4096 , ino: 5014598 , size: 0 , blocks: 0 , atime: Sun Sep 15 2013 09 :03:33 GMT+0300 (EEST), mtime: Sun Sep 15 2013 09 :03:33 GMT+0300 (EEST), ctime: Sun Sep 15 2013 09 :03:33 GMT+0300 (EEST) }

Asynchronous lstat(2) which returns a promise.

lstat() is identical to stat() , except that if path is a symbolic link, then the link itself is stat-ed, not the file that it refers to.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Asynchronous fstat(2) which returns a promise.

fstat() is identical to stat() , except that the file to be stat-ed is specified by the file descriptor fd .

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ).then( function ( fd ) { return fs.fstat(fd.valueOf()); }).then( function ( stat ) { console .log(util.inspect(stat)); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Note! Usually there is no need to call this method because fs.open() returns an instance of fs.Descriptor which can be chained.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Make a new name for a file (by hard linking). Asynchronous link(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.link( "foo.txt" , "bar.txt" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo.txt is succesfully linked as bar.txt" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Make a new name for a file (by symlinking). Asynchronous symlink(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.symlink( "foo.txt" , "bar.txt" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo.txt is succesfully symlinked as bar.txt" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Read value of a symbolic link. Asynchronous readlink(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.readlink( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( linkString ) { console .log( "foo.txt is linked to " + linkString); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Return the canonicalized absolute pathname. Asynchronous realpath(3). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.realpath( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( resolvedPath ) { console .log( "foo.txt real path is " + resolvedPath); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Delete a name and possibly the file it refers to. Asynchronous unlink(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.unlink( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo.txt successfully deleted" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Delete a name and possibly the file it refers to if that file exists. Asynchronous unlink(2). Only tries to unlink if the file exists. Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.unlinkIfExists( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo.txt either deleted or didn't exists" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Delete a directory. Asynchronous rmdir(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.rmdir( "foo" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo/ deleted successfully" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Delete a directory if it exists. Asynchronous rmdir(2). Only tries to remove the directory if it exists. Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.rmdirIfExists( "foo" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo/ deleted or did not exists" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Create a directory. Asynchronous mkdir(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.mkdir( "foo" , "0755" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo/ created successfully" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Create a directory if it does not exist. Asynchronous mkdir(2). Only tries to create the directory if it does not already exist. Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.mkdirIfMissing( "foo" , "0755" ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo/ created or did exists already" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Read directory entry. Asynchronous readdir(3). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.readdir( "foo" ).then( function ( files ) { console .log( "foo/ has: " + files.join( " " ) ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Open and possibly create a file or device. Asynchronous file open. See open(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

var fd, buffer; fs.stat( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( stats ) { buffer = new Buffer(stats.size); return fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ); }).then( function ( d ) { fd = d; return fd.read(buffer, 0 , buffer.length, null ); }).then( function ( results ) { var data = buffer.toString( "utf8" , 0 , buffer.length); console .log( "Successfully read: " + data); return fd.close(); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See also original Node.js API documentation.

Close a file descriptor. Asynchronous close(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

See the example for fs.open().

See original Node.js API documentation.

Change file timestamps of the file referenced by the supplied path.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

var now = new Date (); fs.utimes( "foo.txt" , now, now).then( function ( ) { console .log( "foo.txt times successfully changed." ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Change the file timestamps of a file referenced by the supplied file descriptor.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

var now = new Date (); fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ).then( function ( fd ) { return fs.futimes(fd.valueOf(), now, now).close(fd.valueOf()); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Truncated succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Note! Usually there is no need to call this method because fs.open() returns an instance of fs.Descriptor which can be chained.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Synchronize a file's in-core state with storage device. Asynchronous fsync(2). Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ).then( function ( fd ) { return fs.futimes(fd.valueOf(), now, now).fsync(fd.valueOf()).close(fd.valueOf()); }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Truncated succesfully!" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Note! Usually there is no need to call this method because fs.open() returns an instance of fs.Descriptor which can be chained.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Returns an extended chainable promise which will on success pass on an object with properties .written and .buffer .

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "w" ).then( function ( fd ) { var buffer = new Buffer( "Hello World" , "utf8" ); return fs.write(fd.valueOf(), buffer, 0 , buffer.length, null ); }).then( function ( results ) { console .log( "Successfully wrote " + results.written + " bytes." ); return fd.close(); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Note! Usually there is no need to call this method because fs.open() returns an instance of fs.Descriptor which can be chained:

var fd; fs.open( "foo.txt" , "w" ).then( function ( d ) { var buffer = new Buffer( "Hello World" , "utf8" ); fd = d; return fd.write(buffer, 0 , buffer.length, null ); }).then( function ( results ) { console .log( "Successfully wrote " + results.written + " bytes." ); return fd.close(); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See also [original Node.js API See original Node.js API documentation.

Returns an extended chainable promise which will on success pass on an object with properties .bytesRead and .buffer .

var fd, buffer; fs.stat( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( stats ) { buffer = new Buffer(stats.size); return fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ); }).then( function ( d ) { fd = d; return fs.read(fd.valueOf(), buffer, 0 , buffer.length, null ); }).then( function ( results ) { var data = buffer.toString( "utf8" , 0 , buffer.length); console .log( "Successfully read: " + data); return fd.close(); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Note! Usually there is no need to call this method because fs.open() returns an instance of fs.Descriptor which can be chained. See the example for fs.open().

See original Node.js API documentation.

Read file contents.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.readFile( "foo.txt" , { encoding : "utf8" }).then( function ( data ) { console .log( "foo.txt: " + data); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Write file.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.writeFile( "foo.txt" , "Hello World" , { encoding : "utf8" }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Wrote foo.txt successfully" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Append to file.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.appendFile( "foo.txt" , "Hello World" , { encoding : "utf8" }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Appended to foo.txt successfully" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Checks if a path exists. Returns an extended chainable promise.

fs.exists( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( exists ) { if (exists) { console .log( "foo.txt exists" ); } else { console .log( "foo.txt does not exist!" ); } }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Class FileDescriptor

new FileDescriptor(fd)

The constructor of the FileDescriptor objects.

It takes single argument fd and if not defined will throw TypeError as exception.

Each FileDescriptor object will have a propery of .fd .

Warning! Normally you shouldn't need to use it directly but it might be neccessary when using 3rd party addons which deal with raw fd 's.

Alias for fd.fstat.

var fd, buffer; fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ).then( function ( d ) { fd = d; return fd; }).stat().then( function ( stats ) { buffer = new Buffer(stats.size); return fd; }).then( function ( fd ) { return fd.read(buffer, 0 , buffer.length, null ); }).then( function ( results ) { var data = buffer.toString( "utf8" , 0 , buffer.length); console .log( "Successfully read: " + data); return fd.close(); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Alias for fd.stat.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See example above fd.stat.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Alias for fd.ftruncate.

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "w" ).truncate( 4 ).close().then( function ( ) { console .log( "Successfully truncated foo.txt to 4 bytes" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Alias for fd.truncate.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Alias for fd.fchown.

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "w" ).chown( 1000 , 1000 ).close().then( function ( ) { console .log( "Successfully changed foo.txt." ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Alias for fd.chown.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Alias for fd.fchmod.

fs.open( "foo.txt" , "w" ).chmod( "0600" ).close().then( function ( ) { console .log( "Successfully changed foo.txt." ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Alias for fd.fchmod.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Alias for fd.futimes.

var now = new Date (); fs.open( "foo.txt" , "w" ).utimes(now, now).close().then( function ( ) { console .log( "Successfully changed foo.txt." ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Alias for fd.utimes.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

var fd; var buffer = new Buffer( "Hello World" , "utf8" ); fs.open( "foo.txt" , "w" ).then( function ( d ) { return fd = d; }).write(buffer, 0 , buffer.length, null ).then( function ( results ) { console .log( "Successfully wrote " + results.written + " bytes." ); return fd.close(); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

var fd, buffer; fs.stat( "foo.txt" ).then( function ( stats ) { buffer = new Buffer(stats.size); return fs.open( "foo.txt" , "r" ); }).then( function ( d ) { fd = d; return fd.read(buffer, 0 , buffer.length, null ); }).then( function ( results ) { var data = buffer.toString( "utf8" , 0 , buffer.length); console .log( "Successfully read: " + data); return fd.close(); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

See original Node.js API documentation.

Alias for fd.fsync.

var fd; var buffer = new Buffer( "Hello World" , "utf8" ); fs.open( "foo.txt" , "w" ).then( function ( d ) { return fd = d; }).write(buffer, 0 , buffer.length, null ).sync().close().then( function ( ) { console .log( "Successfully wrote to foo.txt" ); }).fail( function ( err ) { console .error( "Error: " + err); }).done();

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Class fs.SyncFileSystem

These are chainable synchronous wrappers for original calls like require("fs").{call}Sync(...) .

new fs.SyncFileSystem()

Returns with promise of an instance of fs.sync.Descriptor .

Class fs.sync.Descriptor

These are chainable synchronous wrappers for original calls like require("fs").{call}Sync(fd, ...) .

new fs.sync.Descriptor(fd)

Support for fs.ReadStream and fs.WriteStream

Warning! These are not implemented yet.

Support for watch features

Warning! These are not implemented yet.

Warning! It is not implemented yet.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Warning! It is not implemented yet.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Warning! It is not implemented yet.

Returns an extended chainable promise.

See original Node.js API documentation.

Tests

Tests can be run by npm test .

Licence

The MIT License (MIT), see the LICENCE file.

Commercial Support

You can buy commercial support from Sendanor.