openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nv

nope-validator

by Bruno Vego
1.0.2 (see all)

A small, simple, and fast JS validator. Like, wow that's fast. 🚀

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

268

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
ggolubic
sanskarseth

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation

Readme

Nope 🙅

CircleCI Fast Version size gzip

A small, simple and fast JS validator. Like, wow thats fast. 🚀

Nope's API is heavily inspired stolen from Yup but Nope attempts to be much smaller and much faster. To achieve this Nope only allows for synchronous data validation which should cover most of the use cases.

Note: Nope is not a plug-and-play replacement for Yup, in some cases at least.

Instead of throwing errors Nope simply returns the error object and if there are no errors it returns undefined.

For more details on what's available in Nope, check out the documentation.

Typescript definitions included. ✨

Getting started

To start using Nope simply do

yarn add nope-validator

or

npm install -S nope-validator

or (even), do you wanna to try it online?

// import the dependency on your app

// const Nope = require('nope-validator'); // or
// const { Nope } = require('nope-validator'); // or
import Nope from 'nope-validator';

// create a schema

const UserSchema = Nope.object().shape({
  name: Nope.string().atLeast(5, 'Please provide a longer name').atMost(255, 'Name is too long!'),
  email: Nope.string().email().required(),
  confirmEmail: Nope.string()
    .oneOf([Nope.ref('email')])
    .required(),
});

UserSchema.validate({
  name: 'John',
  email: 'me@gmail.com',
  confirmEmail: 'me@gmail.com',
}); // returns an error object { name: 'Please provide a longer name '};

UserSchema.validate({
  name: 'Jonathan Livingston',
  email: 'me@gmail.com',
  confirmEmail: 'me@gmail.com',
}); // returns undefined since there are no errors

Usage with react-hook-form

Huge thanks to the RHF team for making a resolver for nope, enabling you to use nope as a validator in your RHF-controlled forms.

import { nopeResolver } from '@hookform/resolvers/nope';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';
import * as Nope from 'nope-validator';

const schema = Nope.object().shape({
  username: Nope.string().required(),
  password: Nope.string().required(),
});

function Component({ onSubmit }) {
  const {
    register,
    formState: { errors },
    handleSubmit,
  } = useForm({
    resolver: nopeResolver(schema),
  });

  return (
    <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
      <input {...register('username')} />
      {errors.username && <div>{errors.username.message}</div>}

      <input {...register('password')} />
      {errors.password && <div>{errors.password.message}</div>}

      <button type="submit">submit</button>
    </form>
  );
}

Usage with Formik

Instead of passing it through the validationSchema prop, you should call Nope's validate on the validate prop as shown in the example below.

import { Formik } from 'formik';
import * as Nope from 'nope-validator';

const schema = Nope.object().shape({
  username: Nope.string().required(),
  password: Nope.string().required(),
});

function Component({ onSubmit }) {
  return (
    <Formik
      initialValues={{ username: '', password: '' }}
      validate={(values) => schema.validate(values)}
      onSubmit={(values) => console.log('Submitted', values)}
    >
      {() => (
        <Form>
          <Field type="username" name="username" />
          <ErrorMessage name="username" component="div" />

          <Field type="password" name="password" />
          <ErrorMessage name="password" component="div" />

          <button type="submit">Submit</button>
        </Form>
      )}
    </Formik>
  );
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Gabrijel GolubićSplit, Croatia29 Ratings0 Reviews
Web Developer at SeekandHit. Studying computer science.
February 11, 2021
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

Nope is your best bet when looking for something like Yup but you'd like to keep your bundle size as small as possible. It doesn't cover all of the cases that Yup does but it covers most and that should suffice. However it hasn't been updated in a while so I would stick with Yup until the maintainer revives it.

0
Sanskar SethRanchi41 Ratings0 Reviews
Coder 📝 | Developer 💻 | Open Source ❤️ | Learner 😀
February 16, 2021
Great Documentation
Poor Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

Pros: Its just like yup and can be used for validations. The main difference is that it is comparatively small and faster than it. Cons: Error handling is bad, can only be used for synchronous data validation For simple async. js validations I have used this and hopefully will get better in future updates.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial