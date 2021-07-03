Nope 🙅

A small, simple and fast JS validator. Like, wow thats fast. 🚀

Nope's API is heavily inspired stolen from Yup but Nope attempts to be much smaller and much faster. To achieve this Nope only allows for synchronous data validation which should cover most of the use cases.

Note: Nope is not a plug-and-play replacement for Yup, in some cases at least.

Instead of throwing errors Nope simply returns the error object and if there are no errors it returns undefined.

For more details on what's available in Nope, check out the documentation.

Typescript definitions included. ✨

Getting started

To start using Nope simply do

yarn add nope-validator

or

npm install -S nope-validator

or (even), do you wanna to try it online?

import Nope from 'nope-validator' ;

const UserSchema = Nope.object().shape({ name : Nope.string().atLeast( 5 , 'Please provide a longer name' ).atMost( 255 , 'Name is too long!' ), email : Nope.string().email().required(), confirmEmail : Nope.string() .oneOf([Nope.ref( 'email' )]) .required(), }); UserSchema.validate({ name : 'John' , email : 'me@gmail.com' , confirmEmail : 'me@gmail.com' , }); UserSchema.validate({ name : 'Jonathan Livingston' , email : 'me@gmail.com' , confirmEmail : 'me@gmail.com' , });

Huge thanks to the RHF team for making a resolver for nope, enabling you to use nope as a validator in your RHF-controlled forms.

import { nopeResolver } from '@hookform/resolvers/nope' ; import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form' ; import * as Nope from 'nope-validator' ; const schema = Nope.object().shape({ username : Nope.string().required(), password : Nope.string().required(), }); function Component ( { onSubmit } ) { const { register, formState : { errors }, handleSubmit, } = useForm({ resolver : nopeResolver(schema), }); return ( <form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}> <input {...register('username')} /> {errors.username && <div>{errors.username.message}</div>} <input {...register('password')} /> {errors.password && <div>{errors.password.message}</div>} <button type="submit">submit</button> </form> ); }

Usage with Formik

Instead of passing it through the validationSchema prop, you should call Nope's validate on the validate prop as shown in the example below.

import { Formik } from 'formik' ; import * as Nope from 'nope-validator' ; const schema = Nope.object().shape({ username : Nope.string().required(), password : Nope.string().required(), }); function Component ( { onSubmit } ) { return ( <Formik initialValues={{ username: '', password: '' }} validate={(values) => schema.validate(values)} onSubmit={(values) => console.log('Submitted', values)} > {() => ( <Form> <Field type="username" name="username" /> <ErrorMessage name="username" component="div" /> <Field type="password" name="password" /> <ErrorMessage name="password" component="div" /> <button type="submit">Submit</button> </Form> )} </Formik> ); }

License

MIT