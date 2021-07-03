A small, simple and fast JS validator. Like, wow thats fast. 🚀
Nope's API is
heavily inspired stolen from Yup but Nope attempts to be much smaller and much faster. To achieve this Nope only allows for synchronous data validation which should cover most of the use cases.
Instead of throwing errors Nope simply returns the error object and if there are no errors it returns undefined.
For more details on what's available in Nope, check out the documentation.
Typescript definitions included. ✨
To start using Nope simply do
yarn add nope-validator
or
npm install -S nope-validator
or (even), do you wanna to try it online?
// import the dependency on your app
// const Nope = require('nope-validator'); // or
// const { Nope } = require('nope-validator'); // or
import Nope from 'nope-validator';
// create a schema
const UserSchema = Nope.object().shape({
name: Nope.string().atLeast(5, 'Please provide a longer name').atMost(255, 'Name is too long!'),
email: Nope.string().email().required(),
confirmEmail: Nope.string()
.oneOf([Nope.ref('email')])
.required(),
});
UserSchema.validate({
name: 'John',
email: 'me@gmail.com',
confirmEmail: 'me@gmail.com',
}); // returns an error object { name: 'Please provide a longer name '};
UserSchema.validate({
name: 'Jonathan Livingston',
email: 'me@gmail.com',
confirmEmail: 'me@gmail.com',
}); // returns undefined since there are no errors
Huge thanks to the RHF team for making a resolver for nope, enabling you to use nope as a validator in your RHF-controlled forms.
import { nopeResolver } from '@hookform/resolvers/nope';
import { useForm } from 'react-hook-form';
import * as Nope from 'nope-validator';
const schema = Nope.object().shape({
username: Nope.string().required(),
password: Nope.string().required(),
});
function Component({ onSubmit }) {
const {
register,
formState: { errors },
handleSubmit,
} = useForm({
resolver: nopeResolver(schema),
});
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit(onSubmit)}>
<input {...register('username')} />
{errors.username && <div>{errors.username.message}</div>}
<input {...register('password')} />
{errors.password && <div>{errors.password.message}</div>}
<button type="submit">submit</button>
</form>
);
}
Instead of passing it through the
validationSchema prop, you should call Nope's validate on the
validate prop as shown in the example below.
import { Formik } from 'formik';
import * as Nope from 'nope-validator';
const schema = Nope.object().shape({
username: Nope.string().required(),
password: Nope.string().required(),
});
function Component({ onSubmit }) {
return (
<Formik
initialValues={{ username: '', password: '' }}
validate={(values) => schema.validate(values)}
onSubmit={(values) => console.log('Submitted', values)}
>
{() => (
<Form>
<Field type="username" name="username" />
<ErrorMessage name="username" component="div" />
<Field type="password" name="password" />
<ErrorMessage name="password" component="div" />
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</Form>
)}
</Formik>
);
}
MIT
Nope is your best bet when looking for something like Yup but you'd like to keep your bundle size as small as possible. It doesn't cover all of the cases that Yup does but it covers most and that should suffice. However it hasn't been updated in a while so I would stick with Yup until the maintainer revives it.
Pros: Its just like yup and can be used for validations. The main difference is that it is comparatively small and faster than it. Cons: Error handling is bad, can only be used for synchronous data validation For simple async. js validations I have used this and hopefully will get better in future updates.