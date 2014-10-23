a library for providing a javascript function that does nothing; it's like super useful
Did you know every time you create a do-nothing no-op function you're consuming memory? You can literally save maybe a whole byte or two by using this nop library.
Anybody who cares about being efficient and doesn't care about being rediculous should use this library.
var nop = require('nop');
function example(options) {
options = options || {};
options.success = options.success || nop;
options.error = options.error || nop;
// do stuff
options.success();
}
var nop = require('nop');
var a = 'a';
var b = 'b';
// do you think I should call a function now?
var c = 'c';
// nah, I'll wait
var d = 'd';
var e = 'e';
var f = 'f';
// maybe now
nop();
var g = 'g';
// can I do another?
var h = 'h';
var j = 'j';
// sure... I guess
nop();
nop();
// hey, you were supposed to just do one
var i = 'i';
// sorry
var j = 'j';
// alright, then, as long as you're sorry
var k = 'ok';