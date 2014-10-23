nop

a library for providing a javascript function that does nothing; it's like super useful

use case

Did you know every time you create a do-nothing no-op function you're consuming memory? You can literally save maybe a whole byte or two by using this nop library.

Anybody who cares about being efficient and doesn't care about being rediculous should use this library.

examples

default callback

var nop = require ( 'nop' ); function example ( options ) { options = options || {}; options.success = options.success || nop; options.error = options.error || nop; options.success(); }

feel like calling a function, but don't want it to do anything and don't want to create it myself