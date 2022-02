noop2

No operation as a module™. The long awaited successor to noop . Noop2 does even less than its predecessor, and is 100% tested to guarantee nothing happens.

Installation

npm install noop2

Usage

var noop = require ( 'noop2' ); noop();

This is both a joke and actually useful. Obviously we might be taking npm a bit too far by bundling this as a module, but when running tests it's sometimes nice to be able to import an empty function if only to keep style consistent. So here you have it.

License

MIT