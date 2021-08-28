Provides a few global functions such as noop , throwop , and doop

npm install noop@v1

require ( "noop" );

Features

Works with Promises and Thunks

Works with Promises and Thunks Faster than Object (always true -y)

Faster than (always -y) More predictable than Boolean (sometimes false -y)

More predictable than (sometimes -y) Linted with TypeScript, JSHint, and Prettier

API

Does nothing

function noop ( ) {}

Throws if err is true -y

function throwop ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } }

Calls callback or noop

function doop ( callback, args, context ) { if ( "function" === typeof callback) { callback.apply(context, args); } }

Similar function signature to setTimeout .

LICENSE

MIT OR CC0-1.0 (Public Domain)

Written in 2011 by AJ ONeal coolaj86@gmail.com \ To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright \ and related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain \ worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.

You should have received a copy of the CC0 Public Domain Dedication along with \ this software. If not, see https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/.