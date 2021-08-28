Provides a few global functions such as
noop,
throwop, and
doop
npm install noop@v1
require("noop");
Object (always
true-y)
Boolean (sometimes
false-y)
global.noop
Does nothing
function noop() {}
global.throwop(err)
Throws if
err is
true-y
function throwop(err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
}
global.doop(callback)
Calls
callback or
noop
function doop(callback, args, context) {
if ("function" === typeof callback) {
callback.apply(context, args);
}
}
Similar function signature to
setTimeout.
MIT OR CC0-1.0 (Public Domain)
Written in 2011 by AJ ONeal coolaj86@gmail.com \ To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright \ and related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain \ worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.
You should have received a copy of the CC0 Public Domain Dedication along with \ this software. If not, see https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/.