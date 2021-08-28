openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
noo

noop

by AJ ONeal
1.0.1 (see all)

Provides a few global functions such as `noop`, `throwop`, and `doop`

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT OR CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-noop

Provides a few global functions such as noop, throwop, and doop

npm install noop@v1

require("noop");

Features

  • Works with Promises and Thunks
  • Faster than Object (always true-y)
  • More predictable than Boolean (sometimes false-y)
  • Linted with TypeScript, JSHint, and Prettier

API

global.noop

Does nothing

function noop() {}

global.throwop(err)

Throws if err is true-y

function throwop(err) {
  if (err) {
    throw err;
  }
}

global.doop(callback)

Calls callback or noop

function doop(callback, args, context) {
  if ("function" === typeof callback) {
    callback.apply(context, args);
  }
}

Similar function signature to setTimeout.

LICENSE

MIT OR CC0-1.0 (Public Domain)

Written in 2011 by AJ ONeal coolaj86@gmail.com \ To the extent possible under law, the author(s) have dedicated all copyright \ and related and neighboring rights to this software to the public domain \ worldwide. This software is distributed without any warranty.

You should have received a copy of the CC0 Public Domain Dedication along with \ this software. If not, see https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial