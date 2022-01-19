A collection of cookie helpers for Next.js
Setting and destroying cookies also works on server-side.
yarn add nookies
You can play with the example code here.
import nookies from 'nookies'
export default function Me() {
return <div>My profile</div>
}
export async function getServerSideProps(ctx) {
// Parse
const cookies = nookies.get(ctx)
// Set
nookies.set(ctx, 'fromGetInitialProps', 'value', {
maxAge: 30 * 24 * 60 * 60,
path: '/',
})
// Destroy
// nookies.destroy(ctx, 'cookieName')
return { cookies }
}
import { parseCookies, setCookie, destroyCookie } from 'nookies'
function handleClick() {
// Simply omit context parameter.
// Parse
const cookies = parseCookies()
console.log({ cookies })
// Set
setCookie(null, 'fromClient', 'value', {
maxAge: 30 * 24 * 60 * 60,
path: '/',
})
// Destroy
// destroyCookie(null, 'cookieName')
}
export default function Me() {
return <button onClick={handleClick}>Set Cookie</button>
}
const express = require('express');
const dev = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
const app = next({ dev });
const handle = app.getRequestHandler();
const { parseCookies, setCookie, destroyCookie } = require('nookies');
app.prepare()
.then(() => {
const server = express();
server.get('/page', (req, res) => {
// Notice how the request object is passed
const parsedCookies = parseCookies({ req });
// Notice how the response object is passed
setCookie({ res }, 'fromServer', 'value', {
maxAge: 30 * 24 * 60 * 60,
path: '/page',
});
// destroyCookie({ res }, 'fromServer');
return handle(req, res);
});
);
For client side usage, omit the
ctxparameter. You can do so by setting it to an empty object (
{}),
nullor
undefined.
parseCookies(ctx, options) or
nookies.get(ctx, options)
Next.js context ||
(Express request object)
a custom resolver function (default: decodeURIComponent)
setCookie(ctx, name, value, options) or
nookies.set(ctx, name, value, options)
Don't forget to end your response on the server with
res.send().
(Next.js context) ||
(Express request object)
destroyCookie(ctx, name, options) or
nookies.destroy(ctx, 'token', options)
Don't forget to end your response on the server with
res.send(). This might be the reason your cookie isn't removed.
(Next.js context) ||
(Express response object)
MIT
nookies helps us in both server and client-side at once... there are a lot of packages around cookies but I saw most of them work in Node but not on the Client-side? But nookies supports each of the ways you can implement cookies, over in server or in client with the same API. Easy to work with, and the same API everywhere is very much appreciated.