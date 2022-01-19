Saurav Khdoolia ● Gurugram, India ● 88 Rating s ● 81 Review s ● On way to be : )

7 months ago

Easy to Use

nookies helps us in both server and client-side at once... there are a lot of packages around cookies but I saw most of them work in Node but not on the Client-side? But nookies supports each of the ways you can implement cookies, over in server or in client with the same API. Easy to work with, and the same API everywhere is very much appreciated.