noo

nookies

by Matic Zavadlal
2.5.2

🍪 A set of cookie helpers for Next.js

Overview

Downloads/wk: 134K

134K

GitHub Stars: 1.6K

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors: 26

26

Package

Dependencies: 2

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Cookies

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
ksorv

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

nookies 🍪

Working npm version

A collection of cookie helpers for Next.js

Features

  • ✨ SSR support, for setter, parser and destroy
  • ⚙️ Custom Express server support
  • 🪶 super light
  • 🛡 perfect for authentication

Setting and destroying cookies also works on server-side.

Quick start

yarn add nookies

You can play with the example code here.

ServerSide cookies

import nookies from 'nookies'

export default function Me() {
  return <div>My profile</div>
}

export async function getServerSideProps(ctx) {
  // Parse
  const cookies = nookies.get(ctx)

  // Set
  nookies.set(ctx, 'fromGetInitialProps', 'value', {
    maxAge: 30 * 24 * 60 * 60,
    path: '/',
  })

  // Destroy
  // nookies.destroy(ctx, 'cookieName')

  return { cookies }
}

Client-only Cookies

import { parseCookies, setCookie, destroyCookie } from 'nookies'

function handleClick() {
  // Simply omit context parameter.
  // Parse
  const cookies = parseCookies()
  console.log({ cookies })

  // Set
  setCookie(null, 'fromClient', 'value', {
    maxAge: 30 * 24 * 60 * 60,
    path: '/',
  })

  // Destroy
  // destroyCookie(null, 'cookieName')
}

export default function Me() {
  return <button onClick={handleClick}>Set Cookie</button>
}

Custom Express server cookies

const express = require('express');
const dev = process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production';
const app = next({ dev });
const handle = app.getRequestHandler();
const { parseCookies, setCookie, destroyCookie } = require('nookies');

app.prepare()
    .then(() => {
        const server = express();

        server.get('/page', (req, res) => {

          // Notice how the request object is passed
          const parsedCookies = parseCookies({ req });

          // Notice how the response object is passed
          setCookie({ res }, 'fromServer', 'value', {
            maxAge: 30 * 24 * 60 * 60,
            path: '/page',
          });

          // destroyCookie({ res }, 'fromServer');

          return handle(req, res);
        });

    );

Reference

For client side usage, omit the ctx parameter. You can do so by setting it to an empty object ({}), null or undefined.

parseCookies(ctx, options) or nookies.get(ctx, options)

  • ctx: Next.js context || (Express request object)
  • options:
    • decode: a custom resolver function (default: decodeURIComponent)

setCookie(ctx, name, value, options) or nookies.set(ctx, name, value, options)

Don't forget to end your response on the server with res.send().

  • ctx: (Next.js context) || (Express request object)
  • name: cookie name
  • value: cookie value
  • options:
    • domain
    • encode
    • expires
    • httpOnly
    • maxAge
    • path
    • sameSite
    • secure

destroyCookie(ctx, name, options) or nookies.destroy(ctx, 'token', options)

Don't forget to end your response on the server with res.send(). This might be the reason your cookie isn't removed.

  • ctx: (Next.js context) || (Express response object)
  • name: cookie name
  • options:
    • domain
    • path

License

MIT

100
Saurav Khdoolia, Gurugram, India
On way to be : )
7 months ago
Easy to Use

nookies helps us in both server and client-side at once... there are a lot of packages around cookies but I saw most of them work in Node but not on the Client-side? But nookies supports each of the ways you can implement cookies, over in server or in client with the same API. Easy to work with, and the same API everywhere is very much appreciated.

0
Jackson Wang
October 22, 2020

Tutorials

