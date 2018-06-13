noodle is a Node.js server and module for querying and scraping data from web documents. It features:

{ "url" : "https://github.com/explore" , "selector" : "ol.ranked-repositories h3 a" , "extract" : "href" }

Features

Cross domain document querying (html, json, xml, atom, rss feeds)

Server supports querying via JSONP and JSON POST

Multiple queries per request

Access to queried server headers

Allows for POSTing to web documents

In memory caching for query results and web documents

Server quick start

Setup

npm install noodlejs

or

git clone git@github.com:dharmafly/noodle.git cd noodle npm install

Start the server by running the binary

$ bin/noodle- server Noodle node server started ├ process title node-noodle ├ process pid 4739 └ server port 8888

You may specify a port number as an argument

$ bin/noodle- server 9090 Noodle node server started ├ process title node-noodle ├ process pid 4739 └ server port 9090

Noodle as a node module

If you are interested in the node module just run npm install noodlejs , require it and check out the noodle api

var noodle = require ( 'noodlejs' ); noodle.query({ url : 'https://github.com/explore' , selector : 'ol.ranked-repositories h3 a' , extract : 'href' }) .then( function ( results ) { console .log(results); });

Tests

The noodle tests create a temporary server on port 8889 which the automated tests tell noodle to query against.

To run tests you can use the provided binary from the noodle package root directory:

cd noodle bin/tests

Contribute

Contributors and suggestions welcomed.