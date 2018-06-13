noodle is a Node.js server and module for querying and scraping data from web documents. It features:
{
"url": "https://github.com/explore",
"selector": "ol.ranked-repositories h3 a",
"extract": "href"
}
Setup
$ npm install noodlejs
or
$ git clone git@github.com:dharmafly/noodle.git
$ cd noodle
$ npm install
Start the server by running the binary
$ bin/noodle-server
Noodle node server started
├ process title node-noodle
├ process pid 4739
└ server port 8888
You may specify a port number as an argument
$ bin/noodle-server 9090
Noodle node server started
├ process title node-noodle
├ process pid 4739
└ server port 9090
If you are interested in the node module just run
npm install noodlejs,
require it and check out the noodle api
var noodle = require('noodlejs');
noodle.query({
url: 'https://github.com/explore',
selector: 'ol.ranked-repositories h3 a',
extract: 'href'
})
.then(function (results) {
console.log(results);
});
The noodle tests create a temporary server on port
8889 which the automated
tests tell noodle to query against.
To run tests you can use the provided binary from the noodle package root directory:
$ cd noodle
$ bin/tests
Contributors and suggestions welcomed.