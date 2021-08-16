How metamask calculates nonces

const NonceTracker = require ( 'nonce-tracker' ); const nonceTracker = new NonceTracker(config); nonceLock = nonceTracker.getNonceLock( '0xselectedEthereumAddress' ); nonce = nonceLock.nextNonce;

NonceTracker

index.js:13-159

Parameters

opts Object {Object} opts.provider Object a ethereum provider opts.getPendingTransactions Function a function that returns an array of txMeta whose status is submitted opts.getConfirmedTransactions Function a function that returns an array of txMeta whose status is confirmed opts.blockTracker

{Object}

getGlobalLock

index.js:27-32

Returns Promise<Object> with the key releaseLock (the gloabl mutex)

getNonceLock

index.js:48-82

Parameters

address

Properties

highestLocallyConfirmed number A hex string of the highest nonce on a confirmed transaction.

A hex string of the highest nonce on a confirmed transaction. nextNetworkNonce number The next nonce suggested by the eth_getTransactionCount method.

The next nonce suggested by the eth_getTransactionCount method. highestSuggested number The maximum between the other two, the number returned.

this will return an object with the nextNonce nonceDetails , and the releaseLock Note: releaseLock must be called after adding a signed tx to pending transactions (or discarding).

Parameters

address {string} the hex string for the address whose nonce we are calculating

Returns Promise<NonceDetails>

Running tests