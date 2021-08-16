How metamask calculates nonces
const NonceTracker = require('nonce-tracker');
const nonceTracker = new NonceTracker(config);
nonceLock = nonceTracker.getNonceLock('0xselectedEthereumAddress');
nonce = nonceLock.nextNonce;
opts Object {Object}
Returns Promise<Object> with the key releaseLock (the gloabl mutex)
address
highestLocallyConfirmed number A hex string of the highest nonce on a confirmed transaction.
nextNetworkNonce number The next nonce suggested by the eth_getTransactionCount method.
highestSuggested number The maximum between the other two, the number returned.
this will return an object with the
nextNonce
nonceDetails, and the releaseLock
Note: releaseLock must be called after adding a signed tx to pending transactions (or discarding).
address {string} the hex string for the address whose nonce we are calculating
Returns Promise<NonceDetails>
yarn test