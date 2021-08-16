openbase logo
nonce-tracker

by MetaMask
1.1.0 (see all)

Transaction nonce calculation used in MetaMask.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nonce-tracker

How metamask calculates nonces

const NonceTracker = require('nonce-tracker');

const nonceTracker = new NonceTracker(config);

nonceLock = nonceTracker.getNonceLock('0xselectedEthereumAddress');

nonce = nonceLock.nextNonce;

NonceTracker

index.js:13-159

Parameters

  • opts Object {Object}
    • opts.provider Object a ethereum provider
    • opts.getPendingTransactions Function a function that returns an array of txMeta whose status is submitted
    • opts.getConfirmedTransactions Function a function that returns an array of txMeta whose status is confirmed
    • opts.blockTracker

getGlobalLock

index.js:27-32

Returns Promise<Object> with the key releaseLock (the gloabl mutex)

getNonceLock

index.js:48-82

Parameters

  • address

Properties

  • highestLocallyConfirmed number A hex string of the highest nonce on a confirmed transaction.
  • nextNetworkNonce number The next nonce suggested by the eth_getTransactionCount method.
  • highestSuggested number The maximum between the other two, the number returned.

this will return an object with the nextNonce nonceDetails, and the releaseLock Note: releaseLock must be called after adding a signed tx to pending transactions (or discarding).

Parameters

  • address {string} the hex string for the address whose nonce we are calculating

Returns Promise<NonceDetails>

Running tests

yarn test

