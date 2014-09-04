noms

create super easy readable-streams filled with yummy data to nom on, inspired by from2 (and a test based on one from there).

npm install noms

var noms = require ( 'noms' );

Create a quick readable stream

nom([options], read, [before]);

options is optional and passed to readable stream just like in from2 or through2

read is the main read function, it is similar to the original node streams but size is optional and a callback is passed. It will NOT be called again until the callback is called.

before is called right before the first call to read in order to do setup, it is passed a callback and read will not be called until the callback is called.

like through2 and from2 noms also features

nom.obj([options], read, [before]);

which is shorthand for creating an object stream and like from2 noms has

noms.ctor(read, [before]);

which returns a constructor function for use if you're creating a large number of copies of the stream.

example (based on one from from2):

function fromString ( string ) { return noms( function ( size, next ) { if (string.length <= 0 ) { return this .push( null ); } var chunk = string.slice( 0 , size); string = string.slice(size); next( null , chunk); }) }

you can use this.push(foo) and next(null, foo) interchangeably, just remember to call next at the end.

function fromString ( string ) { return noms( function ( size, next ) { if (string.length <= 0 ) { return next( null , null ); } var chunk = string.slice( 0 , size); string = string.slice(size); this .push(chunk); next(); }) }

If you don't care about size you can omit it

function fromString ( sentence ) { var strings = sentence.trim().split( /\s+/ ); var i = -1 ; var len = strings.length; return noms( function ( next ) { if (++i < len) { return this .push(strings[i]); } else { return this .push( null ); } next(); }

You don't have to worry about the response from this.push, as noms will call the function again after you call next until the cache is full.