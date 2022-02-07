Hello, this is nomnoml, a tool for drawing UML diagrams based on a simple syntax. It tries to keep its syntax visually as close as possible to the generated UML diagram without resorting to ASCII drawings.
Created by Daniel Kallin with help from a group of contributors.
The nomnoml javascript library can render diagrams on your web page. The only dependency is graphre. Install nomnoml using either npm or good old script inclusion.
npm install nomnoml
var nomnoml = require('nomnoml');
var src = '[nomnoml] is -> [awesome]';
console.log(nomnoml.renderSvg(src));
<script src="//unpkg.com/graphre/dist/graphre.js"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/nomnoml/dist/nomnoml.js"></script>
<canvas id="target-canvas"></canvas>
<script>
var canvas = document.getElementById('target-canvas');
var source = '[nomnoml] is -> [awesome]';
nomnoml.draw(canvas, source);
</script>
npx nomnoml exposes the SVG renderer with a command-line interface. This mode also supports the
#import: <filename> directive for dividing complex diagrams into multiple files.
npx nomnoml input-file.noml
The nomnoml web application is a simple editor with a live preview. It is purely client-side and uses your browser's localStorage, so your diagram should be here the next time you visit (but no guarantees).
This is how the Decorator pattern can look in nomnoml syntax:
[<frame>Decorator pattern|
[<abstract>Component||+ operation()]
[Client] depends --> [Component]
[Decorator|- next: Component]
[Decorator] decorates -- [ConcreteComponent]
[Component] <:- [Decorator]
[Component] <:- [ConcreteComponent]
]
- association
-> association
<-> association
--> dependency
<--> dependency
-:> generalization
<:- generalization
--:> implementation
<:-- implementation
+- composition
+-> composition
o- aggregation
o-> aggregation
-o) ball and socket
o<-) ball and socket
->o ball and socket
-- note
-/- hidden
_> weightless edge
__ weightless dashed edge
[name]
[<abstract> name]
[<instance> name]
[<reference> name]
[<note> name]
[<package> name]
[<frame> name]
[<database> name]
[<start> name]
[<end> name]
[<state> name]
[<choice> name]
[<sync> name]
[<input> name]
[<lollipop> lollipop]
[<sender> name]
[<socket> socket]
[<receiver> name]
[<transceiver> name]
[<actor> name]
[<usecase> name]
[<label> name]
[<hidden> name]
[<table> name| a | 5 || b | 7]
#import: my-common-styles.nomnoml
#arrowSize: 1
#bendSize: 0.3
#direction: down | right
#gutter: 5
#edgeMargin: 0
#gravity: 1
#edges: hard | rounded
#background: transparent
#fill: #eee8d5; #fdf6e3
#fillArrows: false
#font: Calibri
#fontSize: 12
#leading: 1.25
#lineWidth: 3
#padding: 8
#spacing: 40
#stroke: #33322E
#title: filename
#zoom: 1
#acyclicer: greedy
#ranker: network-simplex | tight-tree | longest-path
A directive that starts with "." define a classifier style. The style is written as a space separated list of modifiers and key/value pairs.
#.box: fill=#8f8 dashed
#.blob: visual=ellipse title=bold
[<box> GreenBox]
[<blob> HideousBlob]
Modifiers
dashed
empty
Key/value pairs
fill=(any css color)
stroke=(any css color)
align=center
align=left
direction=right
direction=down
visual=actor
visual=class
visual=database
visual=ellipse
visual=end
visual=frame
visual=hidden
visual=input
visual=none
visual=note
visual=package
visual=receiver
visual=rhomb
visual=roundrect
visual=sender
visual=start
visual=table
visual=transceiver
Style title and text body with a comma separated list of text modifiers
title=left,italic,bold
body=center,italic,bold
Text modifiers
bold
center
italic
left
underline
If you want to contribute to the project, more info is available in CONTRIBUTING.md.