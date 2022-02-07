nomnoml

Hello, this is nomnoml, a tool for drawing UML diagrams based on a simple syntax. It tries to keep its syntax visually as close as possible to the generated UML diagram without resorting to ASCII drawings.

Created by Daniel Kallin with help from a group of contributors.

Library

The nomnoml javascript library can render diagrams on your web page. The only dependency is graphre. Install nomnoml using either npm or good old script inclusion.

SVG output in NodeJS

npm install nomnoml

var nomnoml = require ( 'nomnoml' ); var src = '[nomnoml] is -> [awesome]' ; console .log(nomnoml.renderSvg(src));

HTML Canvas rendering target

< script src = "//unpkg.com/graphre/dist/graphre.js" > </ script > < script src = "//unpkg.com/nomnoml/dist/nomnoml.js" > </ script > < canvas id = "target-canvas" > </ canvas > < script > var canvas = document .getElementById( 'target-canvas' ); var source = '[nomnoml] is -> [awesome]' ; nomnoml.draw(canvas, source); </ script >

Command Line Interface

npx nomnoml exposes the SVG renderer with a command-line interface. This mode also supports the #import: <filename> directive for dividing complex diagrams into multiple files.

npx nomnoml input-file .noml

Web application

The nomnoml web application is a simple editor with a live preview. It is purely client-side and uses your browser's localStorage, so your diagram should be here the next time you visit (but no guarantees).

Example

This is how the Decorator pattern can look in nomnoml syntax:

[<frame>Decorator pattern| [<abstract>Component||+ operation()] [Client] depends --> [Component] [Decorator|- next: Component] [Decorator] decorates -- [ConcreteComponent] [Component] <:- [Decorator] [Component] <:- [ConcreteComponent] ]

Association types

- association - > association <-> association - -> dependency <--> dependency - :> generalization <:- generalization - - :> implementation <:-- implementation +- composition +-> composition o- aggregation o-> aggregation - o) ball and socket o<-) ball and socket - >o ball and socket - - note - /- hidden _> weightless edge __ weightless dashed edge

Classifier types

[name] [<abstract> name] [<instance> name] [<reference> name] [<note> name] [<package> name] [<frame> name] [<database> name] [<start> name] [<end> name] [<state> name] [<choice> name] [<sync> name] [<input> name] [<lollipop> lollipop] [<sender> name] [<socket> socket] [<receiver> name] [<transceiver> name] [<actor> name] [<usecase> name] [<label> name] [<hidden> name] [<table> name| a | 5 || b | 7 ]

Directives

#import : my-common-styles .nomnoml #arrowSize : 1 #bendSize : 0 .3 #direction : down | right #gutter : 5 #edgeMargin : 0 #gravity : 1 #edges : hard | rounded #background : transparent #fill : #eee8d5 ; #fdf6e3 #fillArrows : false #font : Calibri #fontSize : 12 #leading : 1 .25 #lineWidth : 3 #padding : 8 #spacing : 40 #stroke : #33322E #title : filename #zoom : 1 #acyclicer : greedy #ranker : network-simplex | tight-tree | longest-path

Custom classifier styles

A directive that starts with "." define a classifier style. The style is written as a space separated list of modifiers and key/value pairs.

[<box> GreenBox] [<blob> HideousBlob]

Modifiers

dashed empty

Key/value pairs

fill =(any css color) stroke =(any css color) align =center align =left direction =right direction =down visual =actor visual =class visual =database visual =ellipse visual =end visual =frame visual =hidden visual =input visual =none visual =note visual =package visual =receiver visual =rhomb visual =roundrect visual =sender visual =start visual =table visual =transceiver

Style title and text body with a comma separated list of text modifiers

title =left,italic,bold body =center,italic,bold

Text modifiers

bold center italic left underline

Contributing

If you want to contribute to the project, more info is available in CONTRIBUTING.md.