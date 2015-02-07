Overview

A light weight set of handy tools for real world program.

Reduce the gap between different systems. Such as watch directory changes on a network file system, operate spawn on Windows and Linux, handle async IO api with promise, etc.

Rather than help you decide what to do, it is designed to create possibilities. Even this document is generated by nokit itself.

Features

All async functions will return promise.

All functions are highly lazy designed, minimum boot time.

Light weight and self-reference.

Installation

As a lib dependency, install it locally: npm i nokit .

Changelog

Goto changelog

API

Table of Content

CLI

noe is a dev tool to run / watch / reload program automatically. Run noe -h to see what you can do with it.

For more help, run: noe -h .

Static File Server

nos is a tool to statically serve a folder. Run nos -h to see what you can do with it.

For more help, run: nos -h .

Temote TTY

nor is a cross platform remote tty tool.

For more help, run: nor -h .

kit

proxy

Overview For test, page injection development. A cross-platform programmable Fiddler alternative. You can even replace express.js with it's flow function.

body() A simple request body middleware. It will append a property reqBody to ctx . It will append a property body to ctx.req . params : opts {Object} Defaults: { limit : Infinity , memoryLimit : 100 * 1024 } return : { Function } (ctx) -> Promise example : let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let app = proxy.flow(); app.push(proxy.body()); app.push( ( $ ) => { kit.logs($.reqBody); }); app.listen( 8123 );

connect(opts) Http CONNECT method tunneling proxy helper. Most times it is used to proxy https and websocket. param : opts { Object } Defaults: { filter : ( req ) => true , handleReqHeaders : ( headers ) => headers, host : null , port : null , onError : ( err, socket ) => {} } return : { Function } The connect request handler. example : let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let app = proxy.flow(); app.server.on( 'connect' , kit.proxy.connect()); app.listen( 8123 );

debugJs(opts) Proxy and replace a single js file with a local one. param : opts { Object } { url : Regex, file : String } return : { Function } noflow middleware example : let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let http = require ( 'http' ); let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let app = proxy.flow(); app.push(proxy.debugJs({ url : /main.js$/ , file : './main.js' })); app.listen( 8123 );

etag() Create a etag middleware. return : { Function }

file(opts) A simple protocol to read, write, chmod, delete file via http. The protocol is very simple POST / HTTP/1.1 file-action : ${action} ${ body } The action is somethine like { type: 'create', path: '/home/u/a/b.js', mode: 0o777 } The body is the binary of the file content. Both the action and the body are encrypt with the password and algorithm specified in the opts. param : opts { Object } defaults { password : 'nokit' , algorithm : 'aes128' , rootAllowed : '/' , actionKey : 'file-action' } return : { Function } noflow middleware

fileRequest(opts) Make a file create request to proxy.file . param : opts { Object } Defaults { action : 'read' , url : '127.0.0.1' , path : String , data : Any, password : 'nokit' , algorithm : 'aes128' , actionKey : 'file-action' , typeKey : 'file-type' } return : { Promise }

flow A minimal middleware composer for the future. https://github.com/ysmood/noflow

flowToMid(fn) Convert noflow middleware express middleware. param : fn { Function } noflow middleware return : { FUnction } express middleware

match(pattern, opts) Generate an express like unix path selector. See the example of proxy.flow . param : pattern { String } param : opts { Object } Same as the path-to-regexp's options. return : { Function } (String) -> Object . example : let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let match = proxy.match( '/items/:id' ); kit.log(match( '/items/10' ))

midToFlow(h) Convert a Express-like middleware to proxy.flow middleware. param : h { Function } (req, res, next) -> return : { Function } (ctx) -> Promise let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let http = require ( 'http' ); let bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); let middlewares = [ proxy.midToFlow(bodyParser.json()), (ctx) => ctx.body = ctx.req.body ]; http.createServer(proxy.flow(middlewares)).listen( 8123 );

parseUrl(parseQueryString, slashesDenoteHost) A simple url parser middleware. It will append a url object to ctx param : parseQueryString { boolean } param : slashesDenoteHost { boolean } return : { Function } (ctx) -> Promise example : let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let app = proxy.flow(); app.push(proxy.parseUrl( true )); app.push( ( $ ) => { kit.logs($.reqUrl.path); }); app.listen( 8123 );

relayConnect(opts) A helper for http server port tunneling. param : opts { Object } { allowedHosts : [], onSocketError : () => {}, onRelayError : () => {} } return : { Function } A http connect method helper.

relayClient(opts) A helper for http server port tunneling. param : opts { Object } { host : '0.0.0.0:9970' , relayHost : '127.0.0.1:9971' , hostTo : '127.0.0.1:8080' , onSocketError : () => {}, onRelayError : () => {} } return : { Promise } Resolve a tcp server object.

select(sel, middleware) Create a conditional middleware that only works when the pattern matches. param : sel { Object } The selector. Members: { url : String | Regex | Function , method : String | Regex | Function , headers : Object } When it's not an object, it will be convert via sel = { url: sel } . The url , method and headers are act as selectors. If current request matches the selector, the middleware will be called with the captured result. If the selector is a function, it should return a non-undefined, non-null value when matches, it will be assigned to the ctx . When the url is a string, if req.url starts with the url , the rest of the string will be captured. param : middleware { Function } return : { Function }

serverHelper(opts) Create a http request middleware. param : opts { Object } Same as the sse. return : { Function } (req, res, next) -> . It has some extra properties: { ssePrefix : '/nokit-sse' , logPrefix : '/nokit-log' , sse : kit.sse, watch : ( filePath, reqUrl ) => {}, host : '' , useJs : false } example : Visit 'http://127.0.0.1:80123', every 3 sec, the page will be reloaded. If the ./static/default.css is modified, the page a.html will also be reloaded. let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let http = require ( 'http' ); let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let handler = proxy.serverHelper(); let app = proxy.flow(); handler.watch( './static/default.css' , '/st/default.css' ); app.push(handler); app.push(proxy.select( /a\.html$/ , proxy.url({ handleResBody : ( body ) => body + handler.browserHelper }))); app.listen( 8123 ); setInterval( () => handler.sse.emit( 'fileModified' , 'changed-file-path.js' ) ), 3000 ); You can also use the nokit.log on the browser to log to the remote server. nokit.log({ any : 'thing' });

static(opts) Create a static file middleware for proxy.flow . param : opts { String | Object } Same as the send's. It has an extra option { onFile: (path, stats, ctx) => void } . return : { Function } The middleware handler of porxy.flow . let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let http = require ( 'http' ); let middlewares = [proxy.select({ url : '/st' }, proxy.static( 'static' ))] http.createServer(proxy.flow(middlewares)).listen( 8123 );

tcpFrame(socket, opts) Send or receive any size of package over a socket. Add a writeFrame method and a frame event to net.Socket object. The writeFrame 's signature is same with the net.Socket.write . The frame event is the same with the native stream's data event. param : socket { net.Socket } The nodejs native net.Socket . param : opts { Object } Defaults { head : Buffer }

url(opts) Use it to proxy one url to another. param : opts { Object | String } Other options, if it is a string, it will be converted to { url: opts } . Default: { url : null , handleUrl : ( url ) => url, agent : customHttpAgent, isForceHeaderHost : false , handleReqData : ( req ) => req.body || req handleReqHeaders : ( headers, req ) => headers handleResHeaders : ( headers, req, proxyRes ) => headers, handleResPipe : ( res, stream ) => stream, handleResBody : ( body, req, proxyRes ) => body, handleResBodyMIME : /text|json|javascript|css|xml/ resPipeError: ( res ) => void , rejectUnauthorized : true , error : ( e, req ) => {} } return : { Function } (req, res) => Promise A middleware. example : let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let proxy = kit.require( 'proxy' ); let http = require ( 'http' ); http.createServer(proxy.flow( proxy.select({ url : '/a' }, proxy.url()), proxy.select({ url : '/b' }, proxy.url({ url : 'a.com' })), proxy.select({ url : '/c' }, proxy.url({ url : 'c.com/s.js' })), proxy.select( { url : /$/ , method : 'GET' }, proxy.url({ url : 'd.com' , handleResBody : ( body, req, res ) => { if (res.headers[ 'content-type' ].indexOf( 'text/html' ) > -1 ) return body + '<script>alert("test")</script>' ; else return body; } }) ) ).listen( 8123 );

van(ctx) Add a van method to flow context object. It's a helper to set and get the context body. param : ctx { FlowContext }



sse

sse(opts) A Server-Sent Event Manager. For more info see Using server-sent events. It is used to implement the live-reload of web assets. param : opts { Object } Defaults: { retry : 1000 } example : Your server side code may look like this: let http = require ( 'http' ); let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let sse = kit.require( 'sse' ); let sseHandler = sse(); sseHandler.onConnect = ( { req } ) => { console .log( 'client connected: ' , req.url) } http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { if (req.url === '/sse' ) sseHandler(req, res); else res.end(); }).listen( 8080 , () => setTimeout( () => sseHandler.emit( 'test' , { test : 'ok' }) ); ); You browser code should be something like this: let es = new EventSource( '/sse' ); es.addEventListener( 'test' , (e) => { let msg = JSON .parse(e.data); console .log(msg); });

self(req, res) The sse middleware for http handler. param : req { http.IncomingMessage } Also supports Express.js. param : res { http.ServerResponse } Also supports Express.js.

sessions The sessions of connected clients. type : { Array }

emit(event, msg, [path]) Broadcast a event to all clients. param : event { String } The event name. param : msg { Object | String } The data you want to emit to session. param : [path] { String } The namespace of target sessions. If not set, broadcast to all clients.

create(req, res) Create a sse session. param : req { http.IncomingMessage } Also supports Express.js. param : res { http.ServerResponse } Also supports Express.js. return : { SSESession }

session A session object is something like: { req, res }

session.emit(event, msg) Emit message to client. param : event { String } The event name. param : msg { Object | String } The message to send to the client.



drives

Quick Start

Here it will automatically lint, compile, compress and cache files by their extensions. You can goto Drives section to see what extensions are supported, or write your own.

let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let drives = kit.require( 'drives' ); kit.warp( 'src/**/*.@(jade|less|coffee|ls)' ) .load(drives.auto( 'lint' )) .load(drives.auto( 'compile' , { '.coffee' : { bare : false } })) .load(drives.auto( 'compress' )) .load(concat( 'main.js' )) .run( 'dist/path' );

Write your own drives

Nokit has already provided some handy example drives, you can check them in the Drives section. It's fairly easy to write your own.

let kit = require ( 'nokit' ); let coffee = require ( 'coffee-script' ); let compiler = ( opts ) => function ( ) { this .dest.ext = '.js' ; this .set(coffee.compile( this .contents, opts)); }; let lisencer = ( lisence ) => function ( fileInfo ) { this .set(lisence + '

' + this .contents) } let concat = ( outputFile ) => { let all = '' ; return kit._.assign( function ( ) { all += this .contents; }, { isWriter : true , onEnd : function ( ) { this .deps = kit._.pluck( this .list, 'path' ); this .dest = this .to + '/' + outputFile; this .set(all); this .super().then( () => { this .dest = this .dest + '.info' ; this .set = '/* info */

' + all; this .super(); }); } }); }; kit.warp( 'src/**/*.coffee' ) .load(compiler(bare: true )) .load(lisencer( '/* MIT lisence */' )) .load(concat( 'bundle.js' )) .run( 'dist' ) .then( () => { kit.log( 'Build Done' ); });