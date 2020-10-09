Javascript implementation of the Noise Protocol Framework based on libsodium

🚨 ⚠️ 🚨 BETA 🚨 ⚠️ 🚨

Note that this implementation is low level and requires knowledge of the Noise Protocol Framework, and is aimed to be a building block for higher-level modules wishing to implement application-specific handshakes securely.

This module only implements the Noise_*_25519_ChaChaPoly_BLAKE2b handshake, meaning Curve25519 for DH, ChaCha20Poly1305 for AEAD and BLAKE2b for hashing.

Usage

var noise = require ( 'noise-protocol' ) var sClient = noise.keygen() var sServer = noise.keygen() var client = noise.initialize( 'KK' , true , Buffer.alloc( 0 ), sClient, null , sServer.publicKey) var server = noise.initialize( 'KK' , false , Buffer.alloc( 0 ), sServer, null , sClient.publicKey) var clientTx = Buffer.alloc( 128 ) var serverTx = Buffer.alloc( 128 ) var clientRx = Buffer.alloc( 128 ) var serverRx = Buffer.alloc( 128 ) noise.writeMessage(client, Buffer.alloc( 0 ), clientTx) noise.readMessage(server, clientTx.subarray( 0 , noise.writeMessage.bytes), serverRx) var serverSplit = noise.writeMessage(server, Buffer.alloc( 0 ), serverTx) var clientSplit = noise.readMessage(client, serverTx.subarray( 0 , noise.writeMessage.bytes), clientRx) noise.destroy(client) noise.destroy(server) console .log(serverSplit) console .log(clientSplit)

API

Constants

noise.PKLEN length of a public key in bytes

noise.SKLEN length of a secret key in bytes

Supported Patterns

All one-way and fundamental handshake patterns are currently supported:

N

K

X

NN

KN

NK

KK

NX

KX

XN

IN

XK

IK

XX

IX

var handshakeState = noise.initialize(handshakePattern, initiator, prologue, [staticKeys], [ephemeralKeys], [remoteStaticKey], [remoteEphemeralKey])

Create a new Noise handshake instance with:

handshakePattern must be String and one of supported patterns

must be String and one of supported patterns initiator must be Boolean

must be Boolean prologue must be Buffer. This can be an empty Buffer ( Buffer.alloc(0) ) if not used

must be Buffer. This can be an empty Buffer ( ) if not used staticKeys is local static keys as an object of {publicKey, secretKey} . This is only required if the handshake pattern mandates these as shared out of band (premessages)

is local static keys as an object of . This is only required if the handshake pattern mandates these as shared out of band (premessages) ephemeralKeys is local ephemeral keys as an object of {publicKey, secretKey} . This is only required if the handshake pattern mandates these as shared out of band (premessages)

is local ephemeral keys as an object of . This is only required if the handshake pattern mandates these as shared out of band (premessages) remoteStaticKey is a Buffer of PKLEN bytes. This is most likely not required

is a Buffer of bytes. This is most likely not required remoteEphemeralKey is a Buffer of PKLEN bytes. This is most likely not required

:alert: Key material passed in is copied into libsodium Secure Buffers, which can be cleared with noise.destroy(state) . Be aware that you manually have to destroy this state object, unless you want to rely on GC clearing it for you.

Returns a HandshakeState object, which should be treated as an opaque object. This state is passed as the first argument to subsequent noise functions.

var maybeSplit = noise.writeMessage(state, payload, messageBuffer)

Process a new message pattern and write any output to be transmitted to the receiving party into messageBuffer . Any payload data can be passed as payload , or the empty Buffer in case of no payload.

state must be a HandshakeState as returned by noise.initialize

must be a as returned by payload must be Buffer. Use the empty Buffer ( Buffer.alloc(0) ) in case of no payload. Whether it is safe to send a payload at a specific step of the handshake is at the discretion of the user. Please refer to Noise - 7.3. Handshake pattern validity

must be Buffer. Use the empty Buffer ( ) in case of no payload. Whether it is safe to send a at a specific step of the handshake is at the discretion of the user. Please refer to Noise - 7.3. Handshake pattern validity messageBuffer must be Buffer. In the worst case it requires PKLEN + PKLEN + MACLEN (32 + 32 + 16) bytes, for a two keys and a MAC, plus any bytes required for payload.byteLength + MACLEN ( MACLEN = 16 )

If no more message patterns are left to process, a Split will occur. Please see below for details. If more patterns are pending, nothing is returned.

The function may throw an error if:

There are no more message patterns to be processed (meaning a split already occurred)

The current state expects a message to be read and not written

The HandshakeState is invalid for the current message pattern

is invalid for the current message pattern messageBuffer is too small to contain the required data

is too small to contain the required data An encryption error occurred

In any of these cases there was a misuse and the HandshakeState should be noise.destroy ed and connection aborted.

This property is set after noise.writeMessage has been successfully executed and signals how many bytes were written to messageBuffer

var maybeSplit = noise.readMessage(state, message, payloadBuffer)

Process a new message pattern and read any input received from message . Any remaining data in message is treated as payload data and will be decrypted (depending on the HandshakeState ) and written to payloadBuffer .

state must be a HandshakeState as returned by noise.initialize

must be a as returned by message must be a Buffer, as produced by noise.writeMessage . Any framing or length information is left to the application as described in the Noise Specification.

must be a Buffer, as produced by . Any framing or length information is left to the application as described in the Noise Specification. payloadBuffer must be Buffer. Use the empty Buffer ( Buffer.alloc(0) ) if no payload is expected, though this may throw an error if a payload is attempted written

If no more message patterns are left to process, a Split will occur. Please see below for details. If more patterns are pending, nothing is returned.

The function may throw an error if:

There are no more message patterns to be processed (meaning a split already occurred)

The current state expects a message to be written and not read

The HandshakeState is invalid for the current message pattern

is invalid for the current message pattern payloadBuffer is too small for the required data

is too small for the required data An decryption error occurred

In any of these cases there was a misuse and the HandshakeState should be noise.destroy ed and connection aborted.

This property is set after noise.readMessage has been successfully executed and signals how many bytes were written to payloadBuffer

Takes a HandshakeState and destroys all internal data (eg. securely zeros out data contained in Buffer-like objects and resets state). Use this to dispose of state objects after a split has occurred or upon error

Split

If no more message patterns are left to process, a Split will occur, as described in the Noise Specification. In this implementation an object with {tx: Buffer, rx: Buffer} will be returned, each being a sodium-native Secure Buffer containing a cipher state as a contiguous piece of memory. It is encoded as 32 byte k | 8 byte n , as describe in the Noise Specification. You can either choose to use these Buffers with the cipherState functions or extract values and use with another transport encryption, as long as you are aware of the security implication of either choice. For initiator and responder, tx and rx are opposite so a responders rx is equal to an initiators tx .

Custom algorithms

You can customise the handshake state by calling noise.createHandshake(algs) with algs = { dh, hash, cipher, cipherState, symmetricState } . Please refer to the respective implementations in the source to see how to swap pieces. Please note that this is dangerous, unless you've read the noise specification very carefully and know what you are doing. createHandshake will then return a new initialize function from which you can create start handshakes with your custom algorithms.

Install

npm install noise-protocol

Deviations from the Noise specification

Functions follow the fn(state, output, args...) convention

convention Names the 16 bytes for an authentication tag as MACLEN

Unsupported features

Any other cryptographic primitives than the ones mentioned above

PSK, fallback and deferred patterns. Support may be added at a later time

License

ISC