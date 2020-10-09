noise-protocol
Javascript implementation of the Noise Protocol Framework based on libsodium
🚨 ⚠️ 🚨 BETA 🚨 ⚠️ 🚨
Note that this implementation is low level and requires knowledge of the Noise Protocol Framework, and is aimed to be a building block for higher-level modules wishing to implement application-specific handshakes securely.
This module only implements the
Noise_*_25519_ChaChaPoly_BLAKE2b handshake,
meaning
Curve25519 for DH,
ChaCha20Poly1305 for AEAD and
BLAKE2b for
hashing.
var noise = require('noise-protocol')
var sClient = noise.keygen()
var sServer = noise.keygen()
// Initialize a Noise_KK_25519_ChaChaPoly_BLAKE2b handshake
var client = noise.initialize('KK', true, Buffer.alloc(0), sClient, null, sServer.publicKey)
var server = noise.initialize('KK', false, Buffer.alloc(0), sServer, null, sClient.publicKey)
var clientTx = Buffer.alloc(128)
var serverTx = Buffer.alloc(128)
var clientRx = Buffer.alloc(128)
var serverRx = Buffer.alloc(128)
// -> e, es, ss
noise.writeMessage(client, Buffer.alloc(0), clientTx)
noise.readMessage(server, clientTx.subarray(0, noise.writeMessage.bytes), serverRx)
// <- e, ee, se
var serverSplit = noise.writeMessage(server, Buffer.alloc(0), serverTx)
var clientSplit = noise.readMessage(client, serverTx.subarray(0, noise.writeMessage.bytes), clientRx)
// Safely dispose of finished HandshakeStates
noise.destroy(client)
noise.destroy(server)
// Can now do transport encryption with splits
console.log(serverSplit)
console.log(clientSplit)
noise.PKLEN length of a public key in bytes
noise.SKLEN length of a secret key in bytes
All one-way and fundamental handshake patterns are currently supported:
N
K
X
NN
KN
NK
KK
NX
KX
XN
IN
XK
IK
XX
IX
var handshakeState = noise.initialize(handshakePattern, initiator, prologue, [staticKeys], [ephemeralKeys], [remoteStaticKey], [remoteEphemeralKey])
Create a new Noise handshake instance with:
handshakePattern must be String and one of supported patterns
initiator must be Boolean
prologue must be Buffer. This can be an empty Buffer (
Buffer.alloc(0)) if
not used
staticKeys is local static keys as an object of
{publicKey, secretKey}.
This is only required if the handshake pattern mandates these as shared out of band (premessages)
ephemeralKeys is local ephemeral keys as an object of
{publicKey, secretKey}.
This is only required if the handshake pattern mandates these as shared out of band (premessages)
remoteStaticKey is a Buffer of
PKLEN bytes. This is most likely not required
remoteEphemeralKey is a Buffer of
PKLEN bytes. This is most likely not required
:alert: Key material passed in is copied into libsodium Secure Buffers, which
can be cleared with
noise.destroy(state). Be aware that you manually have to
destroy this state object, unless you want to rely on GC clearing it for you.
Returns a
HandshakeState object, which should be treated as an opaque object.
This state is passed as the first argument to subsequent
noise functions.
var maybeSplit = noise.writeMessage(state, payload, messageBuffer)
Process a new message pattern and write any output to be transmitted to the
receiving party into
messageBuffer. Any payload data can be passed as
payload, or the empty Buffer in case of no payload.
state must be a
HandshakeState as returned by
noise.initialize
payload must be Buffer. Use the empty Buffer (
Buffer.alloc(0)) in case of
no payload. Whether it is safe to send a
payload at a specific step of the
handshake is at the discretion of the user. Please refer to Noise - 7.3. Handshake pattern validity
messageBuffer must be Buffer. In the worst case it requires
PKLEN + PKLEN + MACLEN (32 + 32 + 16) bytes, for a two keys and a MAC,
plus any bytes required for
payload.byteLength + MACLEN (
MACLEN = 16)
If no more message patterns are left to process, a Split will occur. Please see below for details. If more patterns are pending, nothing is returned.
The function may throw an error if:
HandshakeState is invalid for the current message pattern
messageBuffer is too small to contain the required data
In any of these cases there was a misuse and the
HandshakeState should be
noise.destroyed and connection aborted.
noise.writeMessage.bytes
This property is set after
noise.writeMessage has been successfully executed
and signals how many bytes were written to
messageBuffer
var maybeSplit = noise.readMessage(state, message, payloadBuffer)
Process a new message pattern and read any input received from
message.
Any remaining data in
message is treated as payload data and will be decrypted
(depending on the
HandshakeState) and written to
payloadBuffer.
state must be a
HandshakeState as returned by
noise.initialize
message must be a Buffer, as produced by
noise.writeMessage. Any framing
or length information is left to the application as described in the Noise
Specification.
payloadBuffer must be Buffer. Use the empty Buffer (
Buffer.alloc(0)) if no
payload is expected, though this may throw an error if a payload is attempted
written
If no more message patterns are left to process, a Split will occur. Please see below for details. If more patterns are pending, nothing is returned.
The function may throw an error if:
HandshakeState is invalid for the current message pattern
payloadBuffer is too small for the required data
In any of these cases there was a misuse and the
HandshakeState should be
noise.destroyed and connection aborted.
noise.readMessage.bytes
This property is set after
noise.readMessage has been successfully executed
and signals how many bytes were written to
payloadBuffer
noise.destroy(state)
Takes a
HandshakeState and destroys all internal data (eg. securely zeros out
data contained in Buffer-like objects and resets state). Use this to dispose of
state objects after a split has occurred or upon error
If no more message patterns are left to process, a Split will occur, as
described in the Noise Specification. In this implementation an object with
{tx: Buffer, rx: Buffer} will be returned, each being a
sodium-native Secure Buffer
containing a cipher state as a contiguous piece of memory. It is encoded as
32 byte k | 8 byte n, as describe in the Noise Specification. You can either
choose to use these Buffers with the
cipherState
functions or extract values and use with another transport encryption, as long
as you are aware of the security implication of either choice. For initiator and
responder,
tx and
rx are opposite so a responders
rx is equal to an
initiators
tx.
You can customise the handshake state by calling
noise.createHandshake(algs)
with
algs = { dh, hash, cipher, cipherState, symmetricState }. Please refer
to the respective implementations in the source to see how to swap pieces.
Please note that this is dangerous, unless you've read the noise specification
very carefully and know what you are doing.
createHandshake will then return
a new
initialize function from which you can create start handshakes with
your custom algorithms.
npm install noise-protocol
fn(state, output, args...) convention
MACLEN