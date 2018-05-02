Noice Json Rpc

Client and Server helpers to implement a clean function based Api for Json Rpc.

Noice Json Rpc takes in a websocket like object. It calls send(msg:str) function and expects messages to come from on('message', handler) . It works out of the box with WebSockets but it can also work with stdin/stdout, worker threads, iframes or any other mechanism in which strings can be sent or received.

Its only dependency is events.EventEmitter .

Using ES6 proxies it exposes a clean client-server api. Since its written in TypeScript, the api object can be cast to work off an interface specific to the domain. e.g ChromeDevTools/devtools-protocol

import * as WebSocket from 'ws' import DevToolsProtocol from 'devtools-protocol' import * as rpc from '../lib/noice-json-rpc' async function setupClient ( ) { try { const rpcClient = new rpc.Client( new WebSocket( 'ws://localhost:8080' ), { logConsole : true }) const api: DevToolsProtocol.ProtocolApi = rpcClient.api() await Promise .all([ api.Runtime.enable(), api.Profiler.enable(), ]) await api.Runtime.run() await api.Profiler.start() await new Promise ( resolve => api.Runtime.on( 'executionContextDestroyed' , resolve)); const result = await api.Profiler.stop() console .log( 'Result' , result) } catch (e) { console .error(e) } } setupClient()

Output