openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
njr

noice-json-rpc

by Noj Vek
1.2.0 (see all)

Noice Json RPC exposes a clean ES6 Proxy and Promise based interface for JSON-RPC2 Clients and Servers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Noice Json Rpc

Build Status Coverage Status issues open npm total downloads licence npm version

Client and Server helpers to implement a clean function based Api for Json Rpc.

Noice Json Rpc takes in a websocket like object. It calls send(msg:str) function and expects messages to come from on('message', handler). It works out of the box with WebSockets but it can also work with stdin/stdout, worker threads, iframes or any other mechanism in which strings can be sent or received.

Its only dependency is events.EventEmitter.

Using ES6 proxies it exposes a clean client-server api. Since its written in TypeScript, the api object can be cast to work off an interface specific to the domain. e.g ChromeDevTools/devtools-protocol

Example

import * as WebSocket from 'ws'
import DevToolsProtocol from 'devtools-protocol'
import * as rpc from '../lib/noice-json-rpc'

async function setupClient() {
    try {
        const rpcClient = new rpc.Client(new WebSocket('ws://localhost:8080'), {logConsole: true})
        const api: DevToolsProtocol.ProtocolApi = rpcClient.api()

        await Promise.all([
            api.Runtime.enable(),
            api.Profiler.enable(),
        ])

        await api.Runtime.run()
        await api.Profiler.start()
        await new Promise(resolve => api.Runtime.on('executionContextDestroyed', resolve)); // Wait for event
        const result = await api.Profiler.stop()

        console.log('Result', result)

    } catch (e) {
        console.error(e)
    }
}

setupClient()

Output

Client > {"id":1,"method":"Runtime.enable"}
Client > {"id":3,"method":"Profiler.enable"}
Client > {"id":4,"method":"Runtime.run"}
Client < {"id":1,"result":{}}
Client < {"id":2,"result":{}}
Client < {"id":3,"result":{}}
Client < {"id":4,"result":{}}
Client > {"id":5,"method":"Profiler.start"}
Client < {"id":5,"result":{}}
Client < {"method":"Runtime.executionContextDestroyed"}
Client > {"id":6,"method":"Profiler.stop"}
Client < {"id":6,"result":{"data":"noice!"}}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial