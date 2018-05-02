Client and Server helpers to implement a clean function based Api for Json Rpc.
Noice Json Rpc takes in a websocket like object. It calls
send(msg:str) function and expects messages to come from
on('message', handler). It works out of the box with WebSockets but it can also work with stdin/stdout, worker threads, iframes or any other mechanism in which strings can be sent or received.
Its only dependency is
events.EventEmitter.
Using ES6 proxies it exposes a clean client-server api. Since its written in TypeScript, the api object can be cast to work off an interface specific to the domain. e.g ChromeDevTools/devtools-protocol
import * as WebSocket from 'ws'
import DevToolsProtocol from 'devtools-protocol'
import * as rpc from '../lib/noice-json-rpc'
async function setupClient() {
try {
const rpcClient = new rpc.Client(new WebSocket('ws://localhost:8080'), {logConsole: true})
const api: DevToolsProtocol.ProtocolApi = rpcClient.api()
await Promise.all([
api.Runtime.enable(),
api.Profiler.enable(),
])
await api.Runtime.run()
await api.Profiler.start()
await new Promise(resolve => api.Runtime.on('executionContextDestroyed', resolve)); // Wait for event
const result = await api.Profiler.stop()
console.log('Result', result)
} catch (e) {
console.error(e)
}
}
setupClient()
Output
Client > {"id":1,"method":"Runtime.enable"}
Client > {"id":3,"method":"Profiler.enable"}
Client > {"id":4,"method":"Runtime.run"}
Client < {"id":1,"result":{}}
Client < {"id":2,"result":{}}
Client < {"id":3,"result":{}}
Client < {"id":4,"result":{}}
Client > {"id":5,"method":"Profiler.start"}
Client < {"id":5,"result":{}}
Client < {"method":"Runtime.executionContextDestroyed"}
Client > {"id":6,"method":"Profiler.stop"}
Client < {"id":6,"result":{"data":"noice!"}}