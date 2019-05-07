Overview

nofs extends Node's native fs module with some useful methods. It tries to make your functional programming experience better. It's one of the core lib of nokit.

Features

Introduce map and reduce to folders.

and to folders. Recursive glob , move , copy , remove , etc.

, , , , etc. Promise by default.

by default. Unified intuitive API. Supports both Promise , Sync and Callback paradigms.

, and paradigms. Very light weight. Only depends on yaku and minimath .

Install

npm install nofs

API Convention

Path & Pattern

Only functions like readFile which may confuse the user don't support pattern.

Promise & Callback

If you call an async function without callback, it will return a promise. For example the nofs.remove('dir', () => 'done!') are the same with nofs.remove('dir').then(() => 'done!') .

It is the core function for directory manipulation. Other abstract functions like mapDir , reduceDir , glob are built on top of it. You can play with it if you don't like other functions.

nofs & Node Native fs

Only the callback of nofs.exists is slightly different, it will also gets two arguments (err, exists) .

nofs only extends the native module, no pollution will be found. You can still require the native fs , and call fs.exists as easy as pie.

Inheritance of Options

A Function's options may inherit other function's, especially the functions it calls internally. Such as the glob extends the eachDir 's option, therefore glob also has a filter option.

Quick Start

let fs = require ( 'nofs' ); fs.outputFile( 'x.txt' , 'test' , (err) => { console .log( 'done' ); }); fs.readFileSync( 'x.txt' ); fs.copySync( 'dir/a' , 'dir/b' ); ( async ( ) => { await fs.mkdirs( 'deep/dir/path' ); await fs.outputFile( 'a.txt' , 'hello world' ); await fs.move( 'dir/path' , 'other' ); await fs.copy( 'one/**/*.js' , 'two' ); let list = await fs.glob([ 'deep/**' , '!**/*.js' ]); console .log(list); await fs.remove( 'deep/**/*.js' ); })(); fs.reduceDir( 'dir/**/*.css' , { init : '/* Concated by nofs */

' , iter (sum, { path }) { return fs.readFile(path).then( str => sum += str + '

' ); } }).then( concated => console .log(concated) ); let patterns = fs.readFileSync( '.gitignore' , 'utf8' ).split( '

' ); let filter = ( { path } ) => { for ( let p of patterns) { if (path.indexOf(p) === 0 ) return false ; } return true ; } fs.eachDir( '.' , { searchFilter : filter, filter : filter, iter : ( info ) => info }).then( ( tree ) => console .log(tree) );

Changelog

Function Name Alias

For some naming convention reasons, nofs also uses some common alias for fucntion names. See src/alias.js.

FAQ

Error: EMFILE ? This is due to system's default file descriptor number settings for one process. Latest node will increase the value automatically. See the issue list of node .

API

No native fs funtion will be listed.

Benckmark

Node v0.10, Intel Core i7 2. 3GHz SSD, find 91 ,852 js files in 191 ,585 files: node-glob: 9939ms nofs-glob: 8787ms

Nofs is slightly faster.

Lisence

MIT