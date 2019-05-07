nofs extends Node's native
fs module with some useful methods. It tries
to make your functional programming experience better. It's one of the core
lib of nokit.
map and
reduce to folders.
glob,
move,
copy,
remove, etc.
yaku and
minimath.
npm install nofs
Only functions like
readFile which may confuse the user don't support pattern.
If you call an async function without callback, it will return a promise.
For example the
nofs.remove('dir', () => 'done!') are the same with
nofs.remove('dir').then(() => 'done!').
It is the core function for directory manipulation. Other abstract functions
like
mapDir,
reduceDir,
glob are built on top of it. You can play
with it if you don't like other functions.
Only the callback of
nofs.exists
is slightly different, it will also gets two arguments
(err, exists).
nofs only extends the native module, no pollution will be found. You can
still require the native
fs, and call
fs.exists as easy as pie.
A Function's options may inherit other function's, especially the functions it calls internally. Such as the
glob extends the
eachDir's
option, therefore
glob also has a
filter option.
// You can replace "require('fs')" with "require('nofs')"
let fs = require('nofs');
/*
* Callback
*/
fs.outputFile('x.txt', 'test', (err) => {
console.log('done');
});
/*
* Sync
*/
fs.readFileSync('x.txt');
fs.copySync('dir/a', 'dir/b');
/*
* Promise & async/await
*/
(async () => {
await fs.mkdirs('deep/dir/path');
await fs.outputFile('a.txt', 'hello world');
await fs.move('dir/path', 'other');
await fs.copy('one/**/*.js', 'two');
// Get all files, except js files.
let list = await fs.glob(['deep/**', '!**/*.js']);
console.log(list);
// Remove only js files.
await fs.remove('deep/**/*.js');
})();
/*
* Concat all css files.
*/
fs.reduceDir('dir/**/*.css', {
init: '/* Concated by nofs */\n',
iter (sum, { path }) {
return fs.readFile(path).then(str =>
sum += str + '\n'
);
}
}).then(concated =>
console.log(concated)
);
/*
* Play with the low level api.
* Filter all the ignored files with high performance.
*/
let patterns = fs.readFileSync('.gitignore', 'utf8').split('\n');
let filter = ({ path }) => {
for (let p of patterns) {
// This is only a demo, not full git syntax.
if (path.indexOf(p) === 0)
return false;
}
return true;
}
fs.eachDir('.', {
searchFilter: filter, // Ensure subdirectory won't be searched.
filter: filter,
iter: (info) => info // Directly return the file info object.
}).then((tree) =>
// Instead a list as usual,
// here we get a file tree for further usage.
console.log(tree)
);
For some naming convention reasons,
nofs also uses some common alias for fucntion names. See src/alias.js.
Error: EMFILE?
This is due to system's default file descriptor number settings for one process. Latest node will increase the value automatically. See the issue list of
node.
No native
fs funtion will be listed.
Here I use Yaku only as an ES6 shim for Promise. No APIs other than ES6 spec will be used. In the future it will be removed.
Copy an empty directory.
param:
src { String }
param:
dest { String }
param:
opts { Object }
{
isForce: false,
mode: auto
}
return: { Promise }
Copy a single file.
param:
src { String }
param:
dest { String }
param:
opts { Object }
{
isForce: false,
mode: auto
}
return: { Promise }
Like
cp -r.
param:
from { String }
Source path.
param:
to { String }
Destination path.
param:
opts { Object }
Extends the options of eachDir. Defaults:
{
// Overwrite file if exists.
isForce: false,
isIterFileOnly: false
filter: (fileInfo) => true
}
return: { Promise }
example:
Copy the contents of the directory rather than copy the directory itself.
nofs.copy('dir/path/**', 'dest/path');
nofs.copy('dir/path', 'dest/path', {
filter: (fileInfo) => {
return /\d+/.test(fileInfo.path);
}
});
Check if a path exists, and if it is a directory.
param:
path { String }
return: { Promise }
Resolves a boolean value.
Concurrently walks through a path recursively with a callback. The callback can return a Promise to continue the sequence. The resolving order is also recursive, a directory path resolves after all its children are resolved.
param:
spath { String }
The path may point to a directory or a file.
param:
opts { Object }
{
// Callback on each path iteration.
iter: (fileInfo) => Promise | Any,
// Auto check if the spath is a minimatch pattern.
isAutoPmatch: true,
// Include entries whose names begin with a dot (.), the posix hidden files.
all: true,
// To filter paths. It can also be a RegExp or a glob pattern string.
// When it's a string, it extends the Minimatch's options.
filter: (fileInfo) => true,
// The current working directory to search.
cwd: '',
// Call iter only when it is a file.
isIterFileOnly: false,
// Whether to include the root directory or not.
isIncludeRoot: true,
// Whehter to follow symbol links or not.
isFollowLink: true,
// Iterate children first, then parent folder.
isReverse: false,
// When isReverse is false, it will be the previous iter resolve value.
val: any,
// If it return false, sub-entries won't be searched.
// When the `filter` option returns false, its children will
// still be itered. But when `searchFilter` returns false, children
// won't be itered by the iter.
searchFilter: (fileInfo) => true,
// If you want sort the names of each level, you can hack here.
// Such as `(names) => names.sort()`.
handleNames: (names) => names
}
The argument of
opts.iter,
fileInfo object has these properties:
{
path: String,
name: String,
baseDir: String,
isDir: Boolean,
children: [fileInfo],
stats: fs.Stats,
val: Any
}
Assume we call the function:
nofs.eachDir('dir', { iter: (f) => f }),
the resolved directory object array may look like:
{
path: 'some/dir/path',
name: 'path',
baseDir: 'some/dir',
isDir: true,
val: 'test',
children: [
{
path: 'some/dir/path/a.txt', name: 'a.txt',
baseDir: 'dir', isDir: false, stats: { ... }
},
{ path: 'some/dir/path/b.txt', name: 'b.txt', ... }
],
stats: {
size: 527,
atime: 'Mon, 10 Oct 2011 23:24:11 GMT',
mtime: 'Mon, 10 Oct 2011 23:24:11 GMT',
ctime: 'Mon, 10 Oct 2011 23:24:11 GMT'
...
}
}
The
stats is a native
fs.Stats object.
return: { Promise }
Resolves a directory tree object.
example:
// Print all file and directory names, and the modification time.
nofs.eachDir('dir/path', {
iter: (obj, stats) =>
console.log(obj.path, stats.mtime)
});
// Print path name list.
nofs.eachDir('dir/path', { iter: (curr) => curr })
.then((tree) =>
console.log(tree)
);
// Find all js files.
nofs.eachDir('dir/path', {
filter: '**/*.js',
iter: ({ path }) =>
console.log(paths)
});
// Find all js files.
nofs.eachDir('dir/path', {
filter: /\.js$/,
iter: ({ path }) =>
console.log(paths)
});
// Custom filter.
nofs.eachDir('dir/path', {
filter: ({ path, stats }) =>
path.slice(-1) != '/' && stats.size > 1000
iter: (path) =>
console.log(path)
});
Ensures that the file exists. Change file access and modification times. If the file does not exist, it is created. If the file exists, it is NOT MODIFIED.
param:
path { String }
param:
opts { Object }
return: { Promise }
Check if a path exists, and if it is a file.
param:
path { String }
return: { Promise }
Resolves a boolean value.
Get files by patterns.
param:
pattern { String | Array }
The minimatch pattern. Patterns that starts with '!' in the array will be used to exclude paths.
param:
opts { Object }
Extends the options of eachDir.
The
filter property is fixed with the pattern, use
iter instead.
Defaults:
{
all: false,
// The minimatch option object.
pmatch: {},
// It will be called after each match. It can also return
// a promise.
iter: (fileInfo, list) => list.push(fileInfo.path)
}
return: { Promise }
Resolves the list array.
example:
// Get all js files.
nofs.glob(['**/*.js', '**/*.css']).then((paths) =>
console.log(paths)
);
// Exclude some files. "a.js" will be ignored.
nofs.glob(['**/*.js', '!**/a.js']).then((paths) =>
console.log(paths)
);
// Custom the iterator. Append '/' to each directory path.
nofs.glob('**/*.js', {
iter: (info, list) =>
list.push(info.isDir ? (info.path + '/') : info.path
}).then((paths) =>
console.log(paths)
);
Map file from a directory to another recursively with a callback.
param:
from { String }
The root directory to start with.
param:
to { String }
This directory can be a non-exists path.
param:
opts { Object }
Extends the options of eachDir. But
cwd is
fixed with the same as the
from parameter. Defaults:
{
// It will be called with each path. The callback can return
// a `Promise` to keep the async sequence go on.
iter: (src, dest, fileInfo) => Promise | Any,
// When isMapContent is true, and the current is a file.
iter: (content, src, dest, fileInfo) => Promise | Any,
// When isMapContent is true, and the current is a folder.
iter: (mode, src, dest, fileInfo) => Promise | Any,
isMapContent: false,
isIterFileOnly: true
}
return: { Promise }
Resolves a tree object.
example:
nofs.mapDir('from', 'to', {
iter: (src, dest, info) =>
console.log(src, dest, info)
});
example:
// Copy and add license header for each files
// from a folder to another.
nofs.mapDir('from', 'to', {
ismMapContent: true,
iter: (content) =>
'License MIT\n' + content
});
Recursively create directory path, like
mkdir -p.
param:
path { String }
param:
mode { String }
Defaults:
0o777 & ~process.umask()
return: { Promise }
Moves a file or directory. Also works between partitions.
Behaves like the Unix
mv.
param:
from { String }
Source path.
param:
to { String }
Destination path.
param:
opts { Object }
Defaults:
{
isForce: false,
isFollowLink: false
}
return: { Promise }
It will resolve a boolean value which indicates whether this action is taken between two partitions.
Almost the same as
writeFile, except that if its parent
directories do not exist, they will be created.
param:
path { String }
param:
data { String | Buffer }
param:
opts { String | Object }
Same with the writeFile.
return: { Promise }
Write a object to a file, if its parent directory doesn't exists, it will be created.
param:
path { String }
param:
obj { Any }
The data object to save.
param:
opts { Object | String }
Extends the options of outputFile. Defaults:
{
replacer: null,
space: null
}
return: { Promise }
The path module nofs is using.
It's the native io.js path lib.
nofs will force all the path separators to
/,
such as
C:\a\b will be transformed to
C:/a/b.
The
minimatch lib. It has two extra methods:
isPmatch(String | Object) -> Pmatch | undefined
It helps to detect if a string or an object is a minimatch.
getPlainPath(Pmatch) -> String
Helps to get the plain root path of a pattern. Such as
src/js/*.js
will get
src/js
example:
nofs.pmatch('a/b/c.js', '**/*.js');
// output => true
nofs.pmatch.isPmatch('test*');
// output => true
nofs.pmatch.isPmatch('test/b');
// output => false
What promise this lib is using.
Same as the
yaku/lib/utils.
Read A Json file and parse it to a object.
param:
path { String }
param:
opts { Object | String }
Same with the native
nofs.readFile.
return: { Promise }
Resolves a parsed object.
example:
nofs.readJson('a.json').then((obj) =>
console.log(obj.name, obj.age)
);
Walk through directory recursively with a iterator.
param:
path { String }
param:
opts { Object }
Extends the options of eachDir, with some extra options:
{
iter: (prev, path, isDir, stats) -> Promise | Any,
// The init value of the walk.
init: undefined,
isIterFileOnly: true
}
return: { Promise }
Final resolved value.
example:
// Concat all files.
nofs.reduceDir('dir/path', {
init: '',
iter: (val, { path }) =>
nofs.readFile(path).then((str) =>
val += str + '\n'
)
}).then((ret) =>
console.log(ret)
);
Remove a file or directory peacefully, same with the
rm -rf.
param:
path { String }
param:
opts { Object }
Extends the options of eachDir. But
the
isReverse is fixed with
true. Defaults:
{ isFollowLink: false }
return: { Promise }
Change file access and modification times. If the file does not exist, it is created.
param:
path { String }
param:
opts { Object }
Default:
{
atime: Date.now(),
mtime: Date.now(),
mode: undefined
}
return: { Promise }
If new file created, resolves true.
Watch a file. If the file changes, the handler will be invoked.
You can change the polling interval by using
process.env.pollingWatch.
Use
process.env.watchPersistent = 'off' to disable the persistent.
Why not use
nofs.watch? Because
nofs.watch is unstable on some file
systems, such as Samba or OSX.
param:
path { String }
The file path
param:
opts { Object }
Defaults:
{
handler: (path, curr, prev, isDeletion) => {},
// Auto unwatch the file while file deletion.
autoUnwatch: true,
persistent: process.env.watchPersistent != 'off',
interval: +process.env.pollingWatch || 300
}
return: { Promise }
It resolves the
StatWatcher object:
{
path,
handler
}
example:
process.env.watchPersistent = 'off'
nofs.watchPath('a.js', {
handler: (path, curr, prev, isDeletion) => {
if (curr.mtime !== prev.mtime)
console.log(path);
}
}).then((watcher) =>
nofs.unwatchFile(watcher.path, watcher.handler)
);
Watch files, when file changes, the handler will be invoked.
It is build on the top of
nofs.watchPath.
param:
patterns { Array }
String array with minimatch syntax.
Such as
['*/**.css', 'lib/**/*.js'].
param:
opts { Object }
Same as the
nofs.watchPath.
return: { Promise }
It contains the wrapped watch listeners.
example:
nofs.watchFiles('*.js', handler: (path, curr, prev, isDeletion) =>
console.log (path)
);
Watch directory and all the files in it.
It supports three types of change: create, modify, move, delete.
By default,
move event is disabled.
It is build on the top of
nofs.watchPath.
param:
root { String }
param:
opts { Object }
Defaults:
{
handler: (type, path, oldPath, stats, oldStats) => {},
patterns: '**', // minimatch, string or array
// Whether to watch POSIX hidden file.
all: false,
// The minimatch options.
pmatch: {},
isEnableMoveEvent: false
}
return: { Promise }
Resolves a object that keys are paths, values are listeners.
example:
// Only current folder, and only watch js and css file.
nofs.watchDir('lib', {
pattern: '*.+(js|css)',
handler: (type, path, oldPath, stats, oldStats) =>
console.log(type, path, stats.isDirectory(), oldStats.isDirectory())
});
A
writeFile shim for
< Node v0.10.
param:
path { String }
param:
data { String | Buffer }
param:
opts { String | Object }
return: { Promise }
See the
benchmark folder.
Node v0.10, Intel Core i7 2.3GHz SSD, find 91,852 js files in 191,585 files:
node-glob: 9939ms
nofs-glob: 8787ms
Nofs is slightly faster.
MIT