Base implementation of FBP protocol for NoFlo. Used by libraries implementing different transports, like noflo-runtime-websocket and noflo-runtime-postmessage.
0.13.1 (December 14th 2020)
registerGraph method now returns a Promise
0.13.0 (December 14th 2020)
0.12.0 (November 25th 2020)
0.11.10 (November 19th 2020)
changegroup commands
0.11.9 (November 16th 2020)
0.11.7 (November 16th 2020)
0.11.6 (November 11th 2020)
network:data message
0.11.5 (September 25th 2020)
fixture.xx) are now special-cased so that they don't get registered as components
0.11.4 (September 23rd 2020)
setSource
0.11.3 (September 23rd 2020)
0.11.2 (September 18th 2020)
ready or
error after construction dependending on main graph initialization result
0.11.1 (September 4th 2020)
0.11.0 (September 1st 2020)
0.10.5 (February 23rd 2019)
runtime.component lifecycle event
updated when component sources are modified via the protocol. Can be used to persist changes
runtime.graph lifecycle event
updated when a graph is modified via the protocol. Can be used to persist changes
0.10.4 (December 1st 2018)
0.10.3 (December 1st 2018)
defaultGraph option use the project's actual namespace and graph name instead of hardcoded
default/main
0.10.2 (March 30th 2018)
network:begingroup and
network:endgroup include the required
group property
0.10.1 (March 29th 2018)
runtime:ports signal compatible with the FBP Protocol schema
renameinport and
renameoutport requests
0.10.0 (March 22nd 2018)
component:component message to conform with the FBP protocol schema
network:control,
network:status, and
network:data capabilities
runtime:packetsent response to
runtime:packet requests
0.9.3 (February 19th 2018)