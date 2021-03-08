openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

noflo-runtime-base

by noflo
0.13.1 (see all)

Base library for building NoFlo runtimes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NoFlo Base Runtime

Base implementation of FBP protocol for NoFlo. Used by libraries implementing different transports, like noflo-runtime-websocket and noflo-runtime-postmessage.

Changes

  • 0.13.1 (December 14th 2020)

    • registerGraph method now returns a Promise

  • 0.13.0 (December 14th 2020)

    • Adapted to Promises functionality in NoFlo 1.4

  • 0.12.0 (November 25th 2020)

    • Added support for the Trace sub-protocol
    • Removed the local pseudo-Flowtrace implementation in favor of the proper Flowtrace library
    • Switched to the new NoFlo 1.3 network options scheme

  • 0.11.10 (November 19th 2020)

    • Fixed handling of changegroup commands

  • 0.11.9 (November 16th 2020)

    • Compatibility improvements with the fbp-protocol test suite

  • 0.11.7 (November 16th 2020)

    • Compatibility with the TypeScript version of fbp-graph

  • 0.11.6 (November 11th 2020)

    • Fixed sending of object payloads via network:data message
    • Fixed library name incompatibility with fbp-protocol

  • 0.11.5 (September 25th 2020)

    • fbp-spec graphs (fixture.xx) are now special-cased so that they don't get registered as components
    • Fixed issue with namespacing graph components

  • 0.11.4 (September 23rd 2020)

    • Component sub-protocol now also emits component tests at setSource

  • 0.11.3 (September 23rd 2020)

    • The NoFlo runtime now handles graph names in a more consistent manner. When graphs/networks are instantiated by the runtime, they are always namespaced

  • 0.11.2 (September 18th 2020)

    • The runtime now emits a ready or error after construction dependending on main graph initialization result

  • 0.11.1 (September 4th 2020)

    • The runtime instantiates networks now for all graphs in the current project in addition to the "main" graph

  • 0.11.0 (September 1st 2020)

    • NoFlo Networks are now instantiated for all graphs, meaning that graph operations fail more gracefully and networks start faster
    • Ported from CoffeeScript to ES6

  • 0.10.5 (February 23rd 2019)

    • Added runtime.component lifecycle event updated when component sources are modified via the protocol. Can be used to persist changes
    • Added runtime.graph lifecycle event updated when a graph is modified via the protocol. Can be used to persist changes

  • 0.10.4 (December 1st 2018)

    • Typo fix for registering a main graph

  • 0.10.3 (December 1st 2018)

    • Made the defaultGraph option use the project's actual namespace and graph name instead of hardcoded default/main

  • 0.10.2 (March 30th 2018)

    • Ensured that network:begingroup and network:endgroup include the required group property

  • 0.10.1 (March 29th 2018)

    • Made runtime:ports signal compatible with the FBP Protocol schema
    • Added responses to renameinport and renameoutport requests

  • 0.10.0 (March 22nd 2018)

    • Added support for FBP Protocol 0.7
    • Changed the component:component message to conform with the FBP protocol schema
    • Ensured all graph protocol messages get a response
    • Added support for the network:control, network:status, and network:data capabilities
    • Added runtime:packetsent response to runtime:packet requests
    • Added error responses for unsupported subprotocols and commands
    • Improved error handling when trying to receive packets from unavailable exported outports

  • 0.9.3 (February 19th 2018)

    • Improved error handling when starting a new network

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial