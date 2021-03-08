openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

noflo-core

by noflo
0.6.1 (see all)

Core components for NoFlo

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

noflo-core

Essential components for NoFlo

Changes

  • 0.6.1 (December 27th 2018)
    • Fixed an issue where RunInterval wouldn't deactivate when stopped
  • 0.6.0 (December 7th 2018)
    • Ported the library from CoffeeScript to ES6

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial