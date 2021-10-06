Nofan

CLI for Fanfou

Features

Fetch home-timeline

Fetch public-timeline

Fetch mentions-timeline

Fetch context-timeline

Fetch self-timeline

Fetch user-timeline

Fetch trends-timeline

Fetch status item

Search statuses

Post statuses

Post photos

Reply status

Repost status

Multiple account login

HTTPS secure connection

Customizable timeline

Customizable color themes

Customizable GET/POST request

Install

npm i -g nofan

Login

nofan login

Usage

Commands

nofan -h nofan config nofan colors nofan login nofan logout nofan switch nofan nofan home|h nofan mentions|m nofan me nofan public|p nofan context|cont nofan trends|tr nofan search|se <query> nofan user <id> nofan show <id> nofan reply|re <id> [text] nofan repost|rt <id> [text] nofan undo nofan <text> [more...] nofan get <uri> nofan post <uri>

Tips

Color Scheme

Use nofan colors to customize your color scheme.

Format

Use dot . to separeate multiple styles.

Here is valid styles list.

Example

bold. pink.underline cyanBright orange.inverse.underline bgYellow.black

Photos Posting

Nofan support post a photo from a local path or clipboard:

Use -p or --photo to post photo from local path

nofan unicorn -p ~/Desktop/heart.png

Use -c or --clipboard to post photo from clipboard (only support macOS, Windows and WSL)

nofan hi my love -c

Verbose Mode

Now we have a verbose mode for the timeline.

Reply & Repost

You could do a quick action by use reply and repost command:

Use re or reply to reply

nofan re _5gqZTpjAlM hi litomore

Use rt or repost to repost

nofan rt _5gqZTpjAlM hi litomore

API Parameter Flags

Nofan is very easy to use, but also very powerful. You could pass to API parameters as flags to the CLI.

Fetch home-timeline with pagination

nofan --page=2

Search statuses with specific page size

nofan search unicron --count=60

Customizable GET/POST Request

Use nofan get or nofan post to make a GET/POST request:

Make a GET request

nofan get account/notification

Make a GET request with parameters

nofan get statuses/home_timeline --mode=lite

Make a POST request with parameters

nofan post statuses/update --status=hi

Specify a console type

You could specify a console type for output, default is console.log :

nofan get account/notification --console-type=table

REPL

You could use --repl option to inspect the result in REPL:

nofan get users/show --id=litomore --repl

License

MIT