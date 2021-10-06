CLI for Fanfou
npm i -g nofan
nofan login
nofan -h # Show help
nofan config # Config nofan
nofan colors # Customize color style
nofan login # Login fanfou account
nofan logout # Logout current account
nofan switch # Switch fanfou account
nofan # Fetch home timeline
nofan home|h # Fetch home timeline
nofan mentions|m # Fetch mentions timeline
nofan me # Fetch self timeline
nofan public|p # Fetch public timeline
nofan context|cont # Fetch context timeline
nofan trends|tr # Fetch trends timeline
nofan search|se <query> # Search public timeline
nofan user <id> # Fetch user timeline
nofan show <id> # Fetch status item
nofan reply|re <id> [text] # Reply status
nofan repost|rt <id> [text] # Repost status
nofan undo # Delete last status
nofan <text> [more...] # Post status
nofan get <uri> # Create GET request
nofan post <uri> # Create POST request
Use
nofan colors to customize your color scheme.
Format
Use dot
. to separeate multiple styles.
Here is valid styles list.
Example
> #ff99cc
> bold.#ff0000
> pink.underline
> cyanBright
> orange.inverse.underline
> bgYellow.black
Nofan support post a photo from a local path or clipboard:
-p or
--photo to post photo from local path
nofan unicorn -p ~/Desktop/heart.png
-c or
--clipboard to post photo from clipboard (only support macOS, Windows and WSL)
nofan hi my love -c
Now we have a verbose mode for the timeline.
You could do a quick action by use
reply and
repost command:
re or
reply to reply
nofan re _5gqZTpjAlM hi litomore
rt or
repost to repost
nofan rt _5gqZTpjAlM hi litomore
Nofan is very easy to use, but also very powerful. You could pass to API parameters as flags to the CLI.
nofan --page=2
nofan search unicron --count=60
Use
nofan get or
nofan post to make a GET/POST request:
nofan get account/notification
nofan get statuses/home_timeline --mode=lite
nofan post statuses/update --status=hi
You could specify a console type for output, default is
console.log:
nofan get account/notification --console-type=table
You could use
--repl option to inspect the result in REPL:
nofan get users/show --id=litomore --repl
#=> result.name
#=> 'LitoMore'
MIT