NodObjC

NodObjC exposes the Objective-C runtime to Node.js in a high-level, easy to use fashion. It uses the BridgeSupport files to dynamically generate an API from an Objective-C "Framework", and uses the node ffi module to dynamically interact with the Objective-C runtime.

Essentially, NodObjC is similar in nature to the other popular Objective-C scripting bridges:

So you can write entire Cocoa or iOS GUI applications entirely in Node.js JavaScript! Applications are interpreted at runtime through the V8 engine, rather than (pre)compiled to a (binary) machine exectuable. This has the advantage of being able to tweak code without having to recompile; excellent for rapid prototyping and development (or for those GUI applications where absolute speed is not a requirement, i.e. most). So what are you waiting for? Get to coding!

Installation

Install using npm , of course!

$ npm install nodobjc

Or add it to the "dependencies" section of your package.json file.

Hello World

var $ = require ( 'nodobjc' ) $.framework( 'Foundation' ) var pool = $.NSAutoreleasePool( 'alloc' )( 'init' ) var string = $.NSString( 'stringWithUTF8String' , 'Hello Objective-C World!' ) console .log(string) pool( 'drain' )

Be sure to check out the full API docs.

Introduction

This module offers a bi-directional bridge between Node.js and the Objective-C runtime. What does that mean exactly? Well due to the design of the Objective-C runtime, it is possible to port the entire API to other languages. There are quite a few bridges for Obj-C so one for node was a necessity.

So with this module, you get access to all of the Objective-C APIs, but you invoke them through JavaScript. Obj-C has a concept of "message passing" to invoke methods on objects. The way that you pass messages around is probably a little bit different than the kind of JavaScript you're used to:

obj.func(arg)

Compared to:

obj( 'func' , arg)

In Objective-C, the names of methods are part of the arguments that you pass along:

[array insertObject: obj atIndex: 5]

The equivalent of the above message invocation in NodObjC syntax would be:

array( 'insertObject' , obj, 'atIndex' , 5 )

So the even numbered arguments are the parts of the method name that will be invoked, and the odd numbered arguments are the Obj-C arguments themselves. In the above example, the insertObject:atIndex: function will be invoked.

In NodObjC , not only is the Objective-C runtime exposed, but so are the corresponding C functions that usually go along with these APIs (thanks to BridgeSupport). So for example, we can make an NSRect by calling the NSMakeRect() C function:

$.NSMakeRect( 5 , 10 , 8 , 30 )

There's a plethora of other Objective-C resources and tutorials out there.

You should definitely have Apple's official Mac or iOS API docs handy at all times.

Support / Getting Involved

If you're looking for support for developing with/for NodObjC you might want to join the mailing list, and check out the #nodobjc channel in the Freenode IRC server.

Additional topics of discussion can be found on the Wiki page.