openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nod

nodewebkit

by Kyle Robinson Young
0.11.6 (see all)

💻 An installer for node-webkit

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

154

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Please use the official installer https://www.npmjs.com/nw

Readme

nodewebkit Build Status

An installer for node-webkit.

node-webkit is an app runtime based on Chromium and node.js. For building desktop applications that will run on OSX, Windows and Linux.

NPM

ATTENTION

node-webkit was renamed to nw.js as of version 0.12.0.
The new and official installer for nw.js is now npm install nw and the repo is located at github.com/nwjs/npm-installer

All future releases >= 0.12.0 will be released through nw.

usage

Install locally to your project with: npm install nodewebkit and then in your package.json add a script:

{
  "scripts": {
    "start": "nodewebkit"
  }
}

Now it will run your local project when you type npm start.

If your project is in another folder, add the path to the project "start": "nodewebkit path/to/app".

You could also call the binary directly with node_modules/.bin/nodewebkit instead of adding to your package.json.

global

You can also install globally with npm install nodewebkit -g and then in any project type nodewebkit to run the project. Installing locally is recommended though as each project can have its own dependent version of node-webkit.

example

If you want a really quick example try this:

  1. git clone https://github.com/zcbenz/nw-sample-apps && cd nw-sample-apps
  2. npm install nodewebkit
  3. "node_modules/.bin/nodewebkit" file-explorer

and now you should see a file explorer demo app.

command line options

There are a few (platform-specific) arguments you can pass to the nodewebkit executable to customize your node-webkit application:

  • --mac_plist <path-to-plist-file>: (OS X only) Copies the given file to Info.plist in the app bundle. This lets you do things like change your app's name and point to a different icon.

  • --mac_icon <path-to-icns-file>: (OS X only) Copies the given .icns file to the Resources/ dir in the app bundle. You will need to point to the file with a custom plist file as well (see --mac_list)

NOTE: These options will keep the copied files in the app bundle for as long as the bundle is on the filesystem (they're not deleted between app invocations). As a result, they're not recommended if you installed nodewebkit globally using -g. Also note that OS X caches these files, so you may need to manually clear these cached files during development.

install a specific version of node-webkit

To install a spcific version of node-webkit use npm with the specific version: npm install nodewebkit@0.9.2

Please note: This npm package version tracks the version of node-webkit that will be installed, with an additional build number that is used for revisions to the installer. As such 0.9.2-1 and 0.9.2-2 will both install node-webkit@0.9.2 but the latter has newer changes to the installer.

You may use npm view nodewwebkit versions to view the list of available versions.

finding the path to the node-webkit binary

If you would like to programmatically retrieve the path to the node-webkit binary use:

var findpath = require('nodewebkit').findpath;
var nwpath = findpath();
// nwpath will equal the path to the binary depending on your environment

using a proxy with or without authentication

If you are behind a proxy server you have to set an environment variable http_proxy with proxy servers url:

export http_proxy="http://username:password@myproxy.com:8080"

or

export http_proxy="http://myproxy.com:8080"

license

node-webkit's code and this installer use the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial