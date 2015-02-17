nodewebkit

An installer for node-webkit.

node-webkit is an app runtime based on Chromium and node.js. For building desktop applications that will run on OSX, Windows and Linux.

ATTENTION

node-webkit was renamed to nw.js as of version 0.12.0.

The new and official installer for nw.js is now npm install nw and the repo is located at github.com/nwjs/npm-installer

All future releases >= 0.12.0 will be released through nw .

usage

Install locally to your project with: npm install nodewebkit and then in your package.json add a script:

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "nodewebkit" } }

Now it will run your local project when you type npm start .

If your project is in another folder, add the path to the project "start": "nodewebkit path/to/app" .

You could also call the binary directly with node_modules/.bin/nodewebkit instead of adding to your package.json .

global

You can also install globally with npm install nodewebkit -g and then in any project type nodewebkit to run the project. Installing locally is recommended though as each project can have its own dependent version of node-webkit.

example

If you want a really quick example try this:

git clone https://github.com/zcbenz/nw-sample-apps && cd nw-sample-apps npm install nodewebkit "node_modules/.bin/nodewebkit" file-explorer

and now you should see a file explorer demo app.

command line options

There are a few (platform-specific) arguments you can pass to the nodewebkit executable to customize your node-webkit application:

--mac_plist <path-to-plist-file> : (OS X only) Copies the given file to Info.plist in the app bundle. This lets you do things like change your app's name and point to a different icon.

--mac_icon <path-to-icns-file> : (OS X only) Copies the given .icns file to the Resources/ dir in the app bundle. You will need to point to the file with a custom plist file as well (see --mac_list )

NOTE: These options will keep the copied files in the app bundle for as long as the bundle is on the filesystem (they're not deleted between app invocations). As a result, they're not recommended if you installed nodewebkit globally using -g . Also note that OS X caches these files, so you may need to manually clear these cached files during development.

install a specific version of node-webkit

To install a spcific version of node-webkit use npm with the specific version: npm install nodewebkit@0.9.2

Please note: This npm package version tracks the version of node-webkit that will be installed, with an additional build number that is used for revisions to the installer. As such 0.9.2-1 and 0.9.2-2 will both install node-webkit@0.9.2 but the latter has newer changes to the installer.

You may use npm view nodewwebkit versions to view the list of available versions.

finding the path to the node-webkit binary

If you would like to programmatically retrieve the path to the node-webkit binary use:

var findpath = require ( 'nodewebkit' ).findpath; var nwpath = findpath();

using a proxy with or without authentication

If you are behind a proxy server you have to set an environment variable http_proxy with proxy servers url:

export http_proxy= "http://username:password @myproxy .com:8080"

or

export http_proxy= "http://myproxy.com:8080"

license

node-webkit's code and this installer use the MIT license.