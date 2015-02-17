An installer for node-webkit.
node-webkit is an app runtime based on Chromium and node.js. For building desktop applications that will run on OSX, Windows and Linux.
node-webkit was renamed to nw.js as of version 0.12.0.
The new and official installer for nw.js is now
npm install nw and the repo is located at github.com/nwjs/npm-installer
All future releases
>= 0.12.0 will be released through
nw.
Install locally to your project with:
npm install nodewebkit and then in your
package.json add a script:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "nodewebkit"
}
}
Now it will run your local project when you type
npm start.
If your project is in another folder, add the path to the project
"start": "nodewebkit path/to/app".
You could also call the binary directly with
node_modules/.bin/nodewebkit instead of adding to your
package.json.
You can also install globally with
npm install nodewebkit -g and then in any project type
nodewebkit to run the project. Installing locally is recommended though as each project can have its own dependent version of node-webkit.
If you want a really quick example try this:
git clone https://github.com/zcbenz/nw-sample-apps && cd nw-sample-apps
npm install nodewebkit
"node_modules/.bin/nodewebkit" file-explorer
and now you should see a file explorer demo app.
There are a few (platform-specific) arguments you can pass to the
nodewebkit executable to
customize your node-webkit application:
--mac_plist <path-to-plist-file>: (OS X only) Copies the given file to Info.plist in the app
bundle. This lets you do things like change your app's name and point to a different icon.
--mac_icon <path-to-icns-file>: (OS X only) Copies the given .icns file to the Resources/ dir
in the app bundle. You will need to point to the file with a custom plist file as well (see
--mac_list)
NOTE: These options will keep the copied files in the app bundle for as long as the bundle is
on the filesystem (they're not deleted between app invocations). As a result, they're not
recommended if you installed nodewebkit globally using
-g. Also note that
OS X caches these files,
so you may need to manually clear these cached files during development.
To install a spcific version of node-webkit use npm with the specific version:
npm install nodewebkit@0.9.2
Please note: This npm package version tracks the version of node-webkit that will be installed, with an additional build number that is used for revisions to the installer. As such
0.9.2-1and
0.9.2-2will both install
node-webkit@0.9.2but the latter has newer changes to the installer.
You may use
npm view nodewwebkit versions to view the list of available versions.
If you would like to programmatically retrieve the path to the node-webkit binary use:
var findpath = require('nodewebkit').findpath;
var nwpath = findpath();
// nwpath will equal the path to the binary depending on your environment
If you are behind a proxy server you have to set an environment variable
http_proxy with proxy servers url:
export http_proxy="http://username:password@myproxy.com:8080"
or
export http_proxy="http://myproxy.com:8080"
node-webkit's code and this installer use the MIT license.