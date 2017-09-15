openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nodesecurity-npm-utils

by nodesecurity
6.0.0 (see all)

node security project npm utilities

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node security project npm utilities

Methods:

getPackageJson = function (module, callback)

Return the full package document for the given module.

getShrinkwrapDependencies = function (shrinkwrapJson, callback)

Get a depTree for the module from a full npm-shrinkwrap.json. shrinkwrapJson should be an object from a parsed npm-shrinkwrap.json file (or look like one): required keys: name, version, dependencies.

var fs = require('fs');

getShrinkwrapDependencies(JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./npm-shrinkwrap.json')), function (err, depTree) {
    console.log(depTree);
});

depTree format

The returned depTree representing the full dependency tree object is in a format that's easier to traverse than a full tree. Each module in the full heirarchy has a key in the object of module@version. It's value is an object with parents, children and source.

Note that the root module has a key too.

e.g.:

//depTree for some-module version 1.1.0
{
    //root module
    "some-module@1.1.0": {
        parents: [],
        children: ["depA@0.1.0", "depB@1.0.1", "depC@0.2.0"],
    },

    //root's dependencies
    "depA@0.1.0": {
        parents: ["some-module@1.1.0"],
        children: ["underscore@1.6.0"],
        source: "npm"
    },
    "depB@1.0.1": {
        parents: ["some-module@1.1.0"],
        children: ["underscore@1.6.0", "backbone@1.0.0"],
        source: "npm"
    },
    "depC@0.2.0": {
        parents: ["some-module@1.1.0"],
        children: [],
        source: "unknown" //not on npm, maybe it's private/local?
    }

    //deeper dependencies
    "underscore@1.6.0": {
        parents: ["depA@0.1.0", "depB@1.0.1", "backbone@1.6.0"], //modules can be required multiple places in the tree
        children: [],
        source: "npm"
    },
    "backbone@1.6.0": {
        parents: ["depB@1.0.1"], //modules can be required multiple places in the tree
        children: ["underscore@1.6.0"],
        source: "npm"
    }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial