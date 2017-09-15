node security project npm utilities

getPackageJson = function (module, callback)

Return the full package document for the given module .

getShrinkwrapDependencies = function (shrinkwrapJson, callback)

Get a depTree for the module from a full npm-shrinkwrap.json. shrinkwrapJson should be an object from a parsed npm-shrinkwrap.json file (or look like one): required keys: name , version , dependencies .

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); getShrinkwrapDependencies( JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync( './npm-shrinkwrap.json' )), function ( err, depTree ) { console .log(depTree); });

depTree format

The returned depTree representing the full dependency tree object is in a format that's easier to traverse than a full tree. Each module in the full heirarchy has a key in the object of module@version . It's value is an object with parents , children and source .

Note that the root module has a key too.

e.g.: