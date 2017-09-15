Return the full package document for the given
module.
Get a depTree for the module from a full npm-shrinkwrap.json.
shrinkwrapJson should be an object from a parsed npm-shrinkwrap.json file (or look like one): required keys:
name,
version,
dependencies.
var fs = require('fs');
getShrinkwrapDependencies(JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('./npm-shrinkwrap.json')), function (err, depTree) {
console.log(depTree);
});
The returned
depTree representing the full dependency tree object is in a format that's easier to traverse than a full tree. Each module in the full heirarchy has a key in the object of
module@version. It's value is an object with
parents,
children and
source.
Note that the root module has a key too.
e.g.:
//depTree for some-module version 1.1.0
{
//root module
"some-module@1.1.0": {
parents: [],
children: ["depA@0.1.0", "depB@1.0.1", "depC@0.2.0"],
},
//root's dependencies
"depA@0.1.0": {
parents: ["some-module@1.1.0"],
children: ["underscore@1.6.0"],
source: "npm"
},
"depB@1.0.1": {
parents: ["some-module@1.1.0"],
children: ["underscore@1.6.0", "backbone@1.0.0"],
source: "npm"
},
"depC@0.2.0": {
parents: ["some-module@1.1.0"],
children: [],
source: "unknown" //not on npm, maybe it's private/local?
}
//deeper dependencies
"underscore@1.6.0": {
parents: ["depA@0.1.0", "depB@1.0.1", "backbone@1.6.0"], //modules can be required multiple places in the tree
children: [],
source: "npm"
},
"backbone@1.6.0": {
parents: ["depB@1.0.1"], //modules can be required multiple places in the tree
children: ["underscore@1.6.0"],
source: "npm"
}
}